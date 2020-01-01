Each year, the TPG Awards honor the best of the best in travel, loyalty and credit cards. However, we’re taking an entirely different approach to the awards in 2020. Rather than a single, in-person event, we’re expanding it out across four weeks — and allowing all readers to participate. We’re calling it the “2020 TPG Awards: Travel’s Path Forward” as we consider the future of the travel and loyalty industries.
Starting in November, we’ll roll out content on site and on our social platforms covering four key segments in each week: airlines, credit cards, hotels & destinations, and cruises. We’ll reflect back on 2020 but more importantly, look forward to 2021 and beyond.
In the meantime, we need your help determining the winners of the 12 Readers’ Choice honors we’re giving out — and share your perspective on the travel industry in general. Click on the link below to access the survey, which is open to readers from all over the world. Note that you can only vote once, and voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday 30 Oct. — so be sure to complete the ballot before it’s too late.
Airlines week will highlight the future of aviation, including loyalty programmes, cleaning procedures and innovation in meeting the needs of flyers. Led by Senior Aviation Editor Ben Mutzabaugh, look for detailed analyses of what the path forward looks like for the major airlines — and what steps they are taking to ensure passenger safety and customer loyalty.
We’ve seen an array of new bonuses and perks throughout 2020, but will these become permanent features? Tune in this week, as Senior Editor Benet Wilson leads our coverage of how credit card issuers are looking toward the future in meeting the needs of cardholders — and further deepening their partnerships to drive value for customers.
Many trips were canceled during 2020, but as tourism rebounds, hotels and destinations will need to be ready to welcome visitors. Senior Editor Andrea Rotondo takes the helm this week, taking a close look at how major hotel programs and popular tourist destinations are adapting to meet the needs of customers — and hasten the travel industry’s recovery into 2021 and beyond.
Another hard-hit segment of the travel industry is cruises, though some lines have now restarted sailings. Join Cruise Writer Gene Sloan as he looks ahead to what cruising will look like in 2021 and beyond. Despite a lack of cruises right now, there are some exciting developments to look forward to in 2021 — including innovative new attractions, desirable new cabins and highly-anticipated ships.
Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Points Guy UK receives compensation. This compensation helps pay the costs associated with running our website, and does not result in any additional fees to you. This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.
Editorial Note: The Points Guy UK is independent; the opinions published here are always those of the reviewer, who has final editorial approval. The information, including card rates, product pricing and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review – please check product pages for the most current information.