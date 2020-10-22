Take advantage of these Amex offers for big discounts on many hotels
Good news if you’ve already booked or are planning on booking a hotel stay in the U.K. or abroad in the next few months: American Express has dozens of offers on stays at thousands of hotels in some of our favourite points properties.
The majority of the offers we’re seeing are only available in properties in Europe — most of which would require quarantine either when arriving at your destination or returning.
However, there are lots of offers on properties across the U.K., which would make for the perfect staycation — it is the travel trend of 2020 after all.
We’ve seen some great offers on both British Airways’ American Express Cards (the BA American Express and the BA American Express Premium Plus) as well as the Platinum Card from American Express U.K and the Preferred Rewards Gold from American Express U.K.
If you’re new to Amex and have no idea what any of this means, or would like to learn more about Amex Offers, we put this guide together to get you started. For further help on which American Express credit would best suit your wallet, check out the following guides which should help you when making your decision:
The expiry date for the majority of the offers is 31 December 2020, with some ending as soon as 27 November 2020 or as late as 31 January 2021. It’s also worth noting that Amex Offers are targeted individually to each card owner, meaning that while you may not have some of the offers listed here, you may have some additional ones that we haven’t come across.
While scanning through your offers, you’ll also notice there are a few non-points options which aren’t on our list including great hotels and chains like Handpicked Hotels, Andy Murray’s The Cromlix, The Set, Small Luxury Hotels and many more.
Before we dive in, the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a huge impact on the travel industry in the U.K. and the rest of the world so last-minute changes, cancellations and government restrictions may end up hampering travel plans. However, most hotel chains (and airlines) offer flexible change and cancellation policies for new reservations. To be safe rather than sorry, we always recommend taking out travel insurance for any trip.
In This Post
The Dorchester Collection
While you can’t use points on stays the Dorchester Collection, the Dorchester, 45 Park Lane and Cowarth Park are just too good not to include in this round-up. The below offer of £50 back on stays of £250 or more is only showing as available on the Platinum Card by American Express U.K.
Hilton
This offer of £50 back when £200 is spent on a stay at Hilton properties has shown availability on several cards including the Platinum Card by American Express U.K, the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K. and both British Airways American Express cards.
Hyatt
This offer of £100 back when £300 is spent on a stay at Hyatt properties has shown availability on the Platinum Card by American Express U.K., the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K and both British Airways American Express cards.
IHG brands
There are currently two separate IHG offers available on both the Platinum Card from American Express U.K. and the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K. The first is £60 back when £250 or more is spent at the Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo or Voco properties.
Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Voco
The second offer is for the group’s more luxury Regent, Intercontinental and Kimpton hotels: spending £400 or more will get you £100 back.
Regent, Intercontinental and Kimpton
Leading Hotels of the World
Leading Hotels of the World has over 400 properties in more than 80 countries around the world, including The Ritz in London. The identical offer of £100 back when £350 or more is spent was available on both my Platinum Card from American Express U.K. and my BA Amex.
Marriott
The only Marriott offer we’re seeing is on the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card. Spending £200 will get you £75 back.
The Maybourne Hotel Group
The Maybourne Hotel Group owns some of the most luxury and quintessentially British hotels in London including Claridges, The Connaught and The Berkeley. There are currently three offers available, all seen on my Platinum Card from American Express U.K. From £25 back on £75 spends at the group’s restaurants and bars or £100 off a stay of £300 or more, there’s certainly some decent cash to be saved.
Maybourne Hotel Group restaurants and bars
We’re also seeing these specific restaurants and bars offers available on the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K.
Claridges
The Connaught & The Berkeley
Meliã
Melia is a Spanish hotel chain with over 350 hotels in 40 countries. Their current offer showing on my Platinum Card from American Express U.K. is £75 off on spends of £300 or more.
NH Hotels
Another Spanish hotel group, this time with over 350 hotels in 28 countries. We’re seeing the current offer showing on both the Platinum Card from American Express U.K and the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K. which will give you £50 off on spends of £180 or more.
The Radisson Collection
And finally, there are three Amex Offers for Radisson properties currently showing on my Platinum Card from American Express U.K. The first is a general offer for £50 back on spends of £150 at participating Radisson hotels which are also showing availability on the Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card from American Express U.K. The second is specifically for the May Fair in London, at £80 off for a spend of £400 or more and the third is an offer for the Radisson Blu Edwardian on Mercer Street, London, where you’d get £60 back for a spend of £300 or more.
Radisson Hotels
The May Fair
Radisson Blu Edwardian, Mercer Street
Bottom line
Any of the above offers can only be added to one card per account holder. You’ll want to check all of your cards first to select the one that offers you the best return on the purchase — or choose one that waives foreign transaction fees for any purchases outside the U.K.
Also, these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I encourage you to add them right away since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
