Act fast! British Airways selling 747 business-class tickets from £974 return
On Thursday morning, the last two of British Airways’ 747s departed Heathrow for the final time. As the aircraft headed for retirement on a dreary morning, AvGeeks were left full of nostalgia, reminiscing on the memories with BA’s Queen of the Skies.
To commemorate the 747s, British Airways has launched a fare sale. As part of the sale, it’s advertising 747 business-class seats for just £999 return. The £999 fares are available on select destinations that the 747 used to fly across the U.S., Canada, India, Pakistan, Middle East, South Africa and the Indian Ocean.
In fact, we’re seeing fares even cheaper — from £974 return. Keep in mind before you book about travel restrictions currently in place. For example, travel to South Africa is currently restricted for those coming from the U.K.
Note that there are only 747 of these tickets available, so you’ll need to act quick.
To book, use Google Flights to search for your destination from London in business class. Look for travel dates between 1 November 2020 and 31 March 2021. If you find one of the reduced fares, book straight away, as there are a limited number of these tickets available.
Airline: British Airways
Routes: LHR to destinations the 747 used to fly
Cost: £974+ return in Club World
Travel Dates: October to March 2021
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
London (LHR) to New York (JFK) for £974 return in business class:
London (LHR) to Los Angeles (LAX) for £981 return in business class:
London (LHR) to Cape Town (CPT) for £991 return in business class:
Featured photo by Christopher Loh/Getty Images.
