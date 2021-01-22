British Airways sale: Flights to Europe from £54 return for autumn 2021 travel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Editor’s note: Now is not the time to travel. The U.K. is still in its third national lockdown. As such, you must remain home unless you need to travel for essential reasons.
It’s been a while since we wrote about a deal at TPG U.K., and with good reason. Since the end of 2020, all but essential travel has been banned by the U.K. government in an effort to protect the country from the spread of new strains of COVID-19. The country remains in the grips of a strict lockdown.
Related: What is considered essential travel vs. non-essential travel during lockdown restrictions?
However, we know that many are ready and raring to travel when it is safe and legal to do so. With the vaccination process in full swing and an exit out of strict restrictions on the horizon, it could only be a matter of months before we’re able to travel to our favourite spots again.
With that in mind, the current BA sale has some great return fares to holiday favourites across Europe. We’ve given examples of great fares from just £54 return starting in September, a time when there’s a chance that restrictions will permit for travel once again. The BA flash sale ends on 26 January.
Related: How can you access British Airways lounges?
If you’re tempted to book but are worried about having to change your trip at short notice, you’ll need to book flights for travel before September. BA’s current change policy states that flights booked to travel before 31 August 2021 can be exchanged for a voucher or changed to another date.
Flights in economy to popular European holiday destinations like Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Berlin (BER), Madrid (MAD) and Nice start from just £54 return.
Here are some top picks:
Airline: British Airways
Routes: LHR/LGW to ATH/BCN/BER/MAD/NCE
Cost: £54+ return
Travel Dates: 2021
Here are a couple of examples of what you can book:
London (LHR) to Barcelona (BCN) for £54 return in Euro Traveller:
London (LGW) to Nice (NCE) for £57 return in Euro Traveller:
London (LHR) to Madrid (MAD) for £65 return in Euro Traveller:
London (LHR) to Berlin (BER) for £67 return in Euro Traveller:
London (LHR) to Athens (ATH) for £85 return in Euro Traveller:
Head here to book these deals!
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.