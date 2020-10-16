Deal alert: BA Club Europe flights for 160 Tier Points from £148 return
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Super low Club Europe deals are back and better than ever. Return flights start as low as £148 return and destinations include Athens (ATH), Istanbul (IST), Paphos (PFO), Santorini (JTR), Sofia (SOF) and Tirana (TIA). If the price wasn’t already enticing enough, you’ll also earn a whopping 160 Tier Points for the privilege. With one return flight, you’d only be 65 Tier Points away from earning Bronze status under BA’s new status-earning thresholds.
If you’re new to the game, Tier Points are the metric by which British Airways measures elite status in its Executive Club programme. For example, thanks to the reduced thresholds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, you are required to earn a total of 450 Tier Points (or fly 37 eligible flights) to earn British Airways Silver status (Oneworld Sapphire status), which means that with this one trip, you would be one-third of the way to earning Silver.
Related: These short-haul destinations can earn you 160 Tier Points
Is it worth it? For me it is, but it depends on how much you fly with BA and its partners to maximise the perks of status.
While Albania, Bulgaria and Turkey aren’t currently on England’s travel corridor list, the lowest fares are available well into 2021. So, with a bit of luck — and time — quarantine may no longer be enforced on return to the U.K. So for peace of mind, it might be best to book as far in advance as possible. BA recently extended its Book With Confidence policy, so you can change your dates of travel later if you don’t want to travel on the dates you book now.
It’s also worth noting that BA is operating a very different onboard Club Europe service to what frequent flyers might be used to. However, as the world continues to get to grips with the virus, the airline may have reverted back to a service that is more akin to pre-COVID days by the time of your flight.
Related: How COVID-19 changed BA’s Galleries South lounge for the better
To book, head to Google Flights and change the setting to business class. Next, set the departure airport as London and the arrival destination as the city of your choice — Athens (ATH), Istanbul (IST), Paphos (PFO), Santorini (JTR), Sofia (SOF) or Tirana (TIA). Then, all you need to do is scroll through the calendar until you find a suitable set of dates for you. Finally, head to the British Airways website to complete your booking.
Airline: British Airways
Routes: LHR/LGW to ATH/JTR/IST/PFO/SOF/TIA
Cost: £148+ return in Club Europe
Travel Dates: November to May 2021
Here are some examples of what you can book:
London Gatwick (LGW) to Tirana (TIA) for £148 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Sofia (SOF) for £154 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Istanbul (IST) for £191 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Athens (ATH) for £206 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Athens (ATH) for £206 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Paphos (PFO) for £210 return:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Santorini (JTR) for £285 return:
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.