Deal: Get £100 off your next EasyJet Holiday for winter 2021 travel
If you’re not sure yet if you’ll feel comfortable travelling this year, EasyJet is giving you the opportunity to book now and save for travel into 2022. The low-cost carrier has unveiled a new offer that allows you to save £100 on your holiday for next winter.
With the offer, you can save on winter 2021/2022 travel from the U.K. to holiday destinations in the Canaries, Egypt or Morocco and beyond. There are no blackout dates, just ensure that there is availability — you can book for Christmas travel, during February half-term or any other time from November 2021 to March 2022.
In order to lock in the £100 savings, your holiday must total £700 at minimum. Additionally, you have to enter the promo code “WINTER” at checkout. There’s a minimum £60 deposit due at checkout per person.
These holidays are ATOL-protected, meaning you’re covered in the scenario that the travel provider goes under, given the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Seven nights at the Rosamar Hotel in Benidorm and return flights from London Gatwick (LGW) for two for £619 (£310 per person):
Seven nights at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Malta and return flights from Manchester (MAN) for two for £856 (£428 per person):
Seven nights at the Jaz Casa Del Mar Beach in Egypt and return flights from Bristol (BRS) for two for £1,292 (£646 per person):
Seven nights at the Royal Garden Villa and Spa in Spain and return flights from London Luton (LTN) for two for £2,226 (£1,113 per person):
Featured photo by Paul Biris/Getty Images.
