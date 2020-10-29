Deal alert: London and Manchester to St Lucia from £299 return
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
What better way to escape the cold and rain than with a last-minute trip to St Lucia. We’re seeing return flights from just £299 return from Manchester (MAN) and £329 from Gatwick (LGW).
While the tropical island of St Lucia is on England’s travel corridors list, meaning there is no quarantine on return to England, arrivals are unfortunately required to stay in a COVID-certified property on St Lucia for the duration of their trip.
To book, head directly to the Tui.co.uk website and enter Manchester or London as your departure airport followed by St Lucia (UVF) as your destination. Then, all you need to do is use the built-in fare calendar to find the best fares and dates for you. Note these fares are only available on select dates and the flights only operate once per week.
Unfortunately, the low Tui fares don’t include hold luggage. If you need 20 kgs of checked luggage, then it’ll be an extra £70. However, if you’re clever with your packing, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.
Airline: TUI
Routes: LGW/MAN to UVF
Cost: £299 return
Travel dates: November 2020 to December
Here are a couple of examples of what you can book:
Manchester (MAN) to St Lucia (UVF) for £299 return:
London Gatwick (LGW) to St Lucia (UVF) for £329 return:
Manchester (MAN) to St Lucia (UVF) for £352 return:
Featured photo by @exeter_jon via Twenty20
