Deal alert: London to Greece from £16 return

Daniel Ross
Oct 14, 2020

It’s the perfect time of year to visit Greece with temperatures as high as 25 degrees Celcius throughout October and November and tourist numbers at an all-time low. We’re seeing flights with Ryanair from Stansted (STN) and Luton (LTN) to Athens (ATH) from just £16 return and from Luton (LTN) to Thessaloniki (SKG) With Wizz Air from £26 return.

Thessaloniki. (Photo by Dimitris Komitis/ EyeEm/Getty Images)

Greece has remained on England’s travel corridor list throughout the crisis and last week five islands were also added back onto the list, meaning that you could even do some island hopping from your base in Athens. However, that advice could change at any moment.

To book, head to Google Flights. Firstly, set London as your departure city and either Athens (ATH) or Thessaloniki (SKG) as your destination. Next, using the built-in price comparison you’ll be sure to find the lowest fares and dates that suit you best and make your booking through either the Ryanair or Wizz Air websites.

Remember, neither of these ultra-low-cost airlines’ lowest fares includes a checked bag. But, if you’re clever with your packing, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Don’t forget: flying low-cost doesn’t mean you have to have a low-cost experience. Check out our guide on how to upgrade your low-cost flight.

Airline: Ryanair/Wizz Air
Routes: LTN/STN to ATH/SKG
Cost: £16+ return
Travel Dates: November

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

London Stansted (STN) to Athens (ATH) for £16 return:

London Luton (LTN) to Athens (ATH) for £16 return:

London Luton (LTN) to Thessaloniki (SKG) for £26 return:

London Luton (LTN) to Thessaloniki (SKG) for £26 return:

 

Featured photo by Sergio Amiti/Getty

