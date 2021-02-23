Deal alert: London to Milan from £20 return for summer travel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
As the travel industry prepares to resume following COVID-19 lockdown, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. At this time, international travel could return as soon as May, though it is subject to review. We will be here to help you prepare for your next trip, whether it is next month or next year.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown. Johnson emphasised that while he gave dates for a path out of lockdown, the government’s lifting of restrictions will be lead by data, not dates. In other words, the dates outlined on Monday are all but certain and could be changed at any moment.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more flight deals!
But, in a best-case scenario, international travel could resume as soon as 17 May. A new version of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce will outline the plans to allow for the resumption of international travel on 12 April. And if travel is allowed to resume in May, we’ll hopefully have plenty of options for an international summer or autumnal holiday.
We’re now seeing return fares from London to Milan, Italy from as little as £20 return — a bargain for mid-summer travel. Dates are available from late June to August and beyond for just a little bit more. So, if you’d rather book for later in the year, it’s also an option.
Keep in mind that while the U.K. may bring back the option for international travel as soon as 17 May, other countries have to be willing to accept Britons in.
For all of the uncertainty around travel and restrictions in place, we recommend only booking holiday plans that are flexible. For these fares, which are operated by Ryanair, the change fee is waived for new bookings made before 31 March for travel before 31 October. You can make up to two flight changes.
It’s also worth considering making bookings on credit cards or with companies that are covered by ATOL or ABTA protection so that if the company goes bust before the trip, there is a route to recovering your money. Also, ensure you have adequate travel insurance in place.
Airline: Ryanair
Routes: STN to BGY/MXP
Cost: £20+ return
Travel dates: June to end of 2021
Here are a couple of examples of what you can book:
London Stansted (STN) to Milan (BGY) for £20 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Milan Malpensa (MXP) for £26 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Milan (BGY) for £28 return:
Featured photo by Stefano Bertelli/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.