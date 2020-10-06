Deal alert: London to Sweden from £23 return
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Sweden is one of the few remaining destinations where travellers coming from England can avoid quarantine on either end of their trip. The country has no restrictions on Brits entering its borders, and it remains on England’s travel corridor list, meaning there’s no need to quarantine when you return home.
We’re seeing return fares from London to Stockholm and Gothenburg from £23 — giving you a great opportunity for an autumnal getaway to Scandinavia.
The fares are with Ryanair, meaning you can expect a low-cost experience — and some additional cash if you’re looking for any extras, such as a checked bag. To search for these fares, head to Google Flights and enter London as your origin and either Gothenburg (GOT) or Stockholm (NYO) as your destination. Use the calendar function to find dates and fares that work for you and then click through to book directly with Ryanair.
Airline: Ryanair
Routes: STN to GOT/NYO
Cost: £23+ return
Travel Dates: October to November 2020
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
London Stansted (STN) to Stockholm (NYO) for £23 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £35 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £40 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £44 return:
Featured photo by Peter Adams/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.