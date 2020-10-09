Qatar Airways extends flash sale plus double Qmiles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
This article is sponsored by Qatar Airways.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Qatar Airways has extended a flash sale that offers passengers up to 30% off fares for two more days — so be quick to snag that post-lockdown deal to places like Cape Town and Seychelles for less than £600 return.
As well as that, you’ll earn double Qmiles or earn 2,000 Qmiles as a sign-up bonus if you choose to join the programme before the sale ends.
The fares are for travel until 30 September 2021.
Other perks offered by Qatar during this special flash sale include 20% off online purchases for any pre-paid baggage, access to the Oryx and Al Mourjan lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Al Maha Meet and Assist services.
Airline: Qatar Airways
Routes: Throughout Qatar Airways’ network
Travel Dates: Through 30 September 2021
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
London (LHR) to Cape Town (CPT) for £546 return in economy:
London (LHR) to Seychelles (SEZ) for £557 return in economy:
London (LHR) to Mumbai (BOM) for £1,734 return in business class:
London (LHR) to Melbourne (MEL) for £3,067 return in business class:
Featured photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.