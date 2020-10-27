Best deals to 7 quarantine-free destinations for New Years Eve
It’s almost November, which means it’s nearly Christmas, which means it’s nearly New Year. Under normal circumstances, many of us would already have our plans set in stone. But 2020 is a different story. With ever-changing rules and regulations about how and where we can travel, last-minute plans have become the new normal.
So, to make things easier, we’ve scoured flight departures from up and down the country over the New Year period and come up with the cheapest options that are currently available to book. We didn’t have many destinations to choose from, given the current small list of countries we can visit without quarantining on either end so we’ve included great fares for domestic flights within the U.K., too.
However, keep in mind that while these destinations are on the no-quarantine list now, they may not be by the time of New Year’s Eve. For that reason, we recommend booking a flexible booking option.
We didn’t include anything over £100 return, and they’re the absolute lowest you can find from airports across the U.K. if you’d like to spend New Year’s Eve elsewhere rather than in your local area.
That said, we’ve managed to find flights from a wider range of airports across England than usual including Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, and London Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton and Stansted.
From Bristol (BRS)
U.K.: Edinburgh (EDI)
From Edinburgh (EDI)
U.K.: London (LTN)
From Glasgow (GLA)
U.K.: London (LTN)
From Manchester (MAN)
Sweden: Gothenburg (GOT)
From Newcastle (NCL)
U.K: London (LHR)
From London (LGW/LHR/LTN/STN)
Cyprus: Larnaca (LCA), Paphos (PFO)
Greece: Athens (ATH)
Spain: Lanzarote (ACE)
Sweden: Gothenburg (GOT)
U.K.: Edinburgh (EDI)
To book, head to Google Flights and enter your preferred U.K. departure airport from those mentioned above, followed by your choice of destination. Then, all you need to do is use the built-in price comparison to find the best fares and dates for you and book directly through the airline’s website.
As is nearly always the case, none of these airlines’ most basic fares include hold luggage. But, if you’re clever with your packing, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Don’t forget: id you’re flying low-cost, it doesn’t mean you have to have a low-cost experience. Check out our guide on how to upgrade your low-cost experience.
Airline: British Airways/EasyJet/Ryanair/Wizz Air
Routes: BRS/EDI/GLA/LGW/LHR/LTN/MAN/NCL/STN to ACE/ATH/EDI/GOT/LCA/LHR/LTN/PFO
Cost: £17-£99 return
Travel dates: December 2020 to January 2021
Here are a couple of examples of what you can book:
London (LGW) to Athens (ATH) for £17 return:
London (STN) to Paphos (PFO) for £40 return:
London (STN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £48 return:
Bristol (BRS) to Edinburgh (EDI) for £56 return:
Glasgow (GLA) to London (LTN) for £56 return:
Edinburgh (EDI) to London (LTN) for £58 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £61 return:
London (LHR) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £63 return:
Newcastle (NCL) to London (LHR) for £70 return:
London (LHR) to Edinburgh (EDI) for £72 return:
London (LGW) to Larnaca (LCA) for £78 return:
London (LTN) to Lanzarote (ACE) for £81 return:
Featured photo by Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images
