Deal alert: UK cities to Berlin from £20 return
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Berlin, Germany’s capital city, is a great long-weekend destination. We’re seeing flights with Ryanair from Edinburgh (EDI), Manchester (MAN) and Stansted (STN) and from just £20 return.
Germany has remained on England’s travel corridor list throughout the crisis thanks to its relatively low number of cases of COVID per 100,000 people. This means you can head off to Deutschland and not have to worry about quarantining on your return. However, that advice could change at any moment.
To book, head to Google Flights. Firstly, set either Edinburgh (EDI), Manchester (MAN) or Stansted (STN) as your departure airport and Berlin (BER) as your destination. Next, using the built-in price comparison you’ll be sure to find the lowest fares and dates that suit you best and make your booking through the Ryanair website.
Related: 4 reasons to visit Germany
Related: Everything you need to know about flying Ryanair
Remember Ryanair’s lowest fares don’t include a checked bag. But, if you’re clever with your packing, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Don’t forget: flying low-cost doesn’t mean you have to have a low-cost experience. Check out our guide on how to upgrade your low-cost flight.
Airline: Ryanair
Routes: EDI/MAN/STN to BER
Cost: £20+ return
Travel Dates: November
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
London Stansted (STN) to Berlin (BER) for £20 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Berlin (BER) for £20 return:
Edinburgh (EDI) to Berlin (BER) for £20 return:
Edinburgh (EDI) to Berlin (BER) for £20 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Berlin (BER) for £20 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Berlin (BER) for £25 return:
Featured photo by Christian Darby Santos/EyeEm/Getty
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.