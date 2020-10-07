Deal alert: UK cities to Estonia from £20 return
Estonia is one of the remaining destinations where travellers can avoid quarantine on their return home to England, as the country remains on England’s travel corridor list. U.K. arrivals have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival to Estonia, however, you can reduce that amount by taking a COVID-19 test. The Estonian test on arrival at the airport costs 67 euro (about £61) — more information can be found here.
We’re seeing return fares from London and Edinburgh to Tallinn from £20 — giving you a great opportunity for an autumnal getaway to the Baltic country.
The fares are with Ryanair, meaning you can expect a low-cost experience — and some additional cash if you’re looking for any extras, such as a checked bag. To search for these fares, head to Google Flights and enter London or Edinburgh as your origin and Tallinn (TLL) as your destination. Use the calendar function to find dates and fares that work for you and then click through to book directly with Ryanair.
Airline: Ryanair
Routes: EDI/STN to TLL
Cost: £20+ return
Travel Dates: October to December 2020
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
London Stansted (STN) to Tallinn (TLL) for £20 return:
Edinburgh (EDI) to Tallinn (TLL) for £20 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Tallinn (TLL) for £30 return:
London Stansted (STN) to Tallinn (TLL) for £30 return:
Edinburgh (EDI) to Tallinn (TLL) for £40 return:
Featured photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty Images.
