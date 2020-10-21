Deal alert: 7 quarantine-free European destinations from £16 return
With the list of countries we can visit from England without quarantining at either end getting ever smaller, it makes it more difficult to decide where and when we should travel right now. However, we’ve made the decision of where to go a little easier with this round-up of deals to cities across Europe that you can visit without quarantining.
We’ve kept prices below £51 return but we’ve seen some fares as low as £16 return to Athens (ATH). With the ever-changing situation, check out our article on airline change fees for peace of mind before you make a booking.
Better still, there are flights from cities across the U.K. including Bristol, Manchester and London.
From Bristol (BRS)
Greece: Athens (ATH)
From Manchester (MAN)
Gibraltar: Gibraltar (GIB)
Greece: Thessaloniki (SKG)
Sweden: Gothenburg (GOT)
From London (LGW/STN)
Cyprus: Paphos (PFO)
Gibraltar: Gibraltar (GIB)
Greece: Athens (ATH), Thessaloniki (SKG)
Portugal: Madeira (FNC)
Sweden: Stockholm (NYO)
To book, head to Google Flights and enter your preferred U.K. departure airport from those mentioned above, followed by your choice of destination. Then, all you need to do is use the built-in price comparison to find the best fares and dates for you.
Remember, EasyJet and Ryanair don’t include hold luggage in their lowest fares. But, if you’re clever with your packing, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Don’t forget: flying low-cost doesn’t mean you have to have a low-cost experience. Check out our guide on how to upgrade your low-cost experience.
Airline: EasyJet/Ryanair
Routes: BRS/LGW/MAN/STN to ATH/FNC/GIB/GOT/NYO/PFO/SKG
Cost: £16-51 return
Travel dates: October 2020 to March 2021
Here are a couple of examples of what you can book:
London (STN) to Athens (ATH) for £16 return:
London (STN) to Thessaloniki (SKG) for £26 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Gothenburg (GOT) for £26 return:
London (STN) to Stockholm (NYO) for £30 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Thessaloniki (SKG) for £34 return:
London (STN) to Paphos (PFO) for £40 return:
London (LGW) to Gibraltar (GIB) for £44 return:
Manchester (MAN) to Gibraltar (GIB) for £45 return:
Bristol (BRS) to Athens (ATH) from £46 return:
London (LGW) to Madeira (FNC) for £51 return:
Featured photo by Michael Zwahlen/EyeEm/Getty Images
