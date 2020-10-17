9 of the best destinations for women to travel solo
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In a pre-COVID world, solo travel, especially for women, was on the rise.
But if you’re a woman wanting to travel alone, how do you decide where to go? According to a recent survey, key factors for solo travellers when deciding on a destination include safety, cost, quality of the scenery and that English is widely spoken.
From bustling cities to wild natural landscapes, these are nine of the most welcoming and interesting spots for women to visit, especially when travelling alone.
Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
1. Berlin, Germany
A low crime rate, excellent public transportation, a high level of spoken English and progressive vibes will make pretty much anyone feel at home in Germany’s capital city. With plenty of hostels and free tours, you’ll be able to easily meet other solo travellers in a low-pressure environment. Berlin also has a fantastic public art trail, so wandering the city on foot is especially easy (and entertaining).
TPG U.K tip: The Marriott’s Moxy Berlin Ostbahnhof (one of the millennial-facing brand’s two Berlin properties) is a great hostel-inspired space where you’ll easily make new friends but also have plenty of privacy. Room rates start at less than £68 per night or 15,000 points during low season.
2.Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan is right up there with Japan in terms of safety — but Taipei is much cheaper for a solo traveller to visit than Tokyo. With an immense offering of budget and boutique properties, as well as large brand hotels that are also well-priced (think Kimpton and Hilton), solo women are spoiled for choice when it comes to lodging options. Free walking tours are offered in many neighbourhoods and are an excellent way to link up with like-minded travellers, as are street food tours.
TGP U.K. tip: Taipei’s metro system is clean, organised and safe. It even plays classical music when the trains approach.
3. Montreal, Canada
While Montreal isn’t the most exotic destination on this list, it’s friendly, welcoming and safe. While you likely won’t run into language barriers, you might want to download a translation app, just to be safe. (At least refresh your French basics.) When the weather is nice, renting a bike at an automated BIXI station is a fun and safe way to explore the city. Consider bedding down in the eclectic Plateau neighbourhood or enjoying the mesh of English, French and Italian cultures in Little Italy.
TPG U.K. tip: The STM metro system is cheap, safe and easy to use, especially during snowy winters when you want to escape the cold.
Read more: How to travel solo — and why you absolutely should
4. New Zealand
This country is one of the safest in the world, according to the Global Peace Index. Solo travellers can enjoy beaches and hiking trails on the North Island, and should definitely take time to experience the café culture in Auckland. Adventure tourists may decide to head instead to the South Island to explore cliffs, lakes and glaciers. Want to make friends and get a taste of the local land? Do what’s called WWOOFing: Willing Workers On Organic Farms, a system where you work on a farm in exchange for accommodation and food.
TPG U.K. tips: The biggest danger to solo travellers in New Zealand is probably the outdoors. Take extra care when hiking or doing any extreme sports alone. When necessary, hire a guide, tell your hostel or hotel where you’re heading and always dress and pack properly for the activity.
5. Singapore
A place that’s become safer and safer as the years go on, it’s the perfect jumping-off point for solo women to see South East Asia. After all, it’s organised, clean and English-speaking. Sure, there’s plenty to do in the luxury travel realm (think fancy hotels and massive shopping centres) but a budget traveller will feel just as comfortable sampling the famous street food at hawker stalls and exploring colourful Chinatown and Little India.
TPG U.K. tip: One reason Singapore is so safe is that the country has many laws to maintain public order. Watch yourself when it comes to littering, jaywalking and even gum chewing.
Read more: 11 of the best apps for solo travellers
6. Botswana
Known as one of Africa’s safest countries thanks to its longstanding democracy, Botswana is an ideal spot if you’re a female solo traveller wanting to visit this continent, especially because English is the country’s official language. Many lodges focus on eco-tourism, meaning they are small, intimate spaces where you can get to know your fellow lodge mates around an evening campfire. Because many safaris and excursions are done in groups, Botswana is a great option if you’d rather not be entirely alone on your solo trip.
TPG U.K. tip: Many hotels, lodges and safaris will waive the solo supplement during the off-season and some even market themselves as “no solo supplement safaris,” focusing instead on grouping together solo travellers.
7. Malta
A small country where most locals speak English, Malta is where many Europeans flock to during summers to take English courses and enjoy the gorgeous beaches. A country where small children play outside until midnight and walking around alone at night is no big deal, solo women travellers can expect to feel safe at all hours of the day. Socialising is common, as many visitors come hoping to practice their English and locals love making new friends. Grab your camera and snap colourful boats, crashing waves and UNESCO ruins.
TPG U.K. tip: Distances between cities and villages may be too far to walk, but the buses are easy and ferries and water taxis can also quickly get you from A to B.
8. Santiago, Chile
Chile was number 28 on the Global Peace Index in 2018, and the capital city has an especially low crime rate. Once you venture beyond Santiago, you can enjoy skiing in the Andes, trekking in the Atacama desert and even enjoy bicycle wine tastings. In terms of stunning natural scenery, the wild Chilean landscapes are hard to top. Plus, the entire country has a huge hostel culture (with both budget and high-end options), making it easy to find new friends. Prefer to stay in town? Santiago has many accessible lookout points, fantastic museums and delicious restaurants, too.
TPG U.K. tip: Uber is a widely used and safe mode of transport in Santiago. But beyond the capital, English is not widely spoken. Definitely brush up on your school Spanish before travelling to Chile.
9. Melbourne, Australia
If you love art and music, Melbourne may be a perfect match for you. Known for its coffee culture (flat whites in particular), the city’s coffee houses are relaxing and safe spots to hang out in. While the city itself is very walkable, you can hop on the free City Circle tram line to get around, too. And, of course, Australia is an English-speaking country with an excellent position on the 2018 Global Peace Index.
TPG U.K. tip: The Royal Botanical Gardens are a great hangout for solo women travellers, thanks to the parade of events hosted here such as moonlight cinema screenings and guided tours. And if you’re planning ahead, the hip W Melbourne will enter the city’s somewhat lacklustre hotel scene in 2021.
Bottom line
Travelling solo is really rewarding and exciting — you’ll probably have a completely different experience than if you are travelling with friends or a partner. However, being on your own comes with its risks so if you fancy a solo adventure — especially if you’re female — hit up one of the above destinations to ensure your time is fun, but safe too.
Featured photo by Justin_02/Twenty20
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.