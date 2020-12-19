The best restaurants at Disney World in 2020
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with the most recent information.
Even surrounded by Disney magic, you’ve still got to eat. And at Walt Disney World, food can actually be an experience. But, not all food — and experiences — are created equally.
At Disney World, you’ll truly need to think of meals in two separate categories: There are regular restaurant meals and then there are meals that also count as entertainment (and a way to see characters or shows without crowds). Once your kids know that Mickey, Minnie or the princesses can join them for lunch or dinner, you may have to choose between an affordable meal and creating lasting memories during a pretty pricey meal.
That said, things are different at Disney World right now because of the pandemic — especially when it comes to certain dining experiences.
For more travel tips and guides, subscribe to the free TPG daily newsletter.
Namely, some of our favourite sit-down restaurants have yet to reopen and the character meals that have resumed are modified. We’ll do our best to note these changes as they come up, but be sure and double-check directly with Disney, especially since the situation is constantly changing.
Here’s a quick roundup of the best restaurants at Disney World.
- Best table service: Takumi-Tei (currently closed)
- Best character meal: Normally, Cinderella’s Royal Table (dinner). Currently, Garden Grill takes our top spot.
- Best character brunch: Topolino Terrace
- Best meal for teens and tweens: Storybook Dining at Artist Point (currently closed)
- Best high-end meal: Victoria & Albert’s (currently closed). A good substitute is California Grill.
- Best quick service: Satu’li Canteen
- Best snack: Dole Whip
In This Post
FOR NO COST ASSISTANCE WITH PLANNING AND BOOKING YOUR NEXT DISNEY VACATION, CHECK OUT TPG’S DISNEY BOOKING PARTNER, MOUSE COUNSELORS.
How to make Disney dining reservations
Steel yourself: In normal times, you had to book some Disney World restaurants six months ahead. Now, reservations are accepted just 60 days before your trip.
Typically, the hardest-to-get reservations are Be Our Guest, Cinderella’s Royal Table, Chef Mickey’s, Victoria & Albert’s, Topolino Terrace (for brunch) and ‘Ohana (for dinner).
The My Disney Experience website and app are your best friends for dining availability, though Disney World maintains a phone line to answer your questions (407-WDW-DINE or 407-939-3463). The phone lines open each day at 7 a.m. ET, but the website starts taking reservations at 6 a.m.
Best Disney restaurants
Takumi-Tei
Upscale Japanese omakase in a theme park? Yes, please.
Opened in summer 2019, Takumi-Tei and its five themed rooms (water, wood, earth, stone and washi paper) immediately transport you out of theme park mode and into a calm, serene environment with extremely attentive service, solid food and great attention to detail.
Besides the $130 seven-course omakase menu option, you can choose to order a la carte as long as you didn’t select the Chef’s Table in the water room. There, you must order a nine-course $180 meal that takes place over three hours.
Among the individual dishes, we recommend the chef’s sushi assortment, served in bite-sized pieces ($37), the telen-garden salad with watermelon and tuna sashimi ($20) and, of course, the wagyu beef is melt-in-your-mouth fantastic.
There’s a children’s menu, but it comprises items such as roasted duck and sea bass, so this restaurant may be one you save for date night or when the children are older — it’s that good.
As of this most recent update in early November, Takumi-Tei remains closed, but we hope it reopens again soon.
Via Napoli
Don’t worry, we aren’t going to only list restaurants you can’t go to right now.
Via Napoli has reopened and is located in the heart of Italy in Epcot. This longstanding favourite may have slipped a notch since opening but still features legitimate Italian food that’d pass muster in New York City’s Little Italy. The prices are reasonable by Disney standards, with most entrées under $30. Pizza is more expensive than you’d expect but great for sharing. (Go for the Mezzo Metro.)
Though we recommend making reservations, it’s a big enough place that you can often find a table at the last minute. If you’re in a bind, ask if you can sit at the big family-style table in the middle of the dining room; this can cut your wait considerably.
The Hollywood Brown Derby
This Hollywood Studios replica of the California icon has an air-conditioned dining room that’s an ideal lunchtime escape from the Florida heat.
It isn’t cheap, and you won’t find Mickey roaming around, but the excellent Cobb salad is worth it and you can have a mixed drink before hitting the parks again.
Satu’li Canteen
Quick service at its Disney-fied finest, this mess hall is next to Avatar Flight of Passage in Animal Kingdom.
The beef, chicken and fish bowls make a great fast and cheap lunch or dinner, and the blueberry cream-cheese mousse is a highlight.
There’s wine and beer to help you wind down after the Avatar experience. This place is not only a yummy quick-service selection but also a good choice if you’re trying to eat healthy while at Disney World.
Victoria & Albert’s
If you simply want the best food at Disney World, head for this posh restaurant in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.
Just don’t expect to roll in straight from the parks, as men must wear dinner jackets and women are expected to don a nice dress, fancy pantsuit or skirt with a blouse. Children under 10 are not permitted. Expect to spend a few hundred dollars on a meal for two. Also, know that as of this update, this high-end joint has yet to reopen.
Until Victoria & Albert’s reopens, try California Grill (in the honourable mention category) for a relatively upscale meal.
Best street treats
Looking for the best snacks at Disney World? The list begins and ends with Dole Whip. Among a host of good and even excellent snacking options, Dole Whip reigns supreme.
What’s Dole Whip? It starts with tantalizingly cold pineapple-flavoured soft serve and then (if you’re smart) there’s added pineapple juice. On a hot day, it’s perfection.
Disneyland and Disney World were, for some time, two of the very few places you could find this treat, though nowadays it’s available elsewhere. The original is in Disneyland’s Adventureland. At Disney World, you can get your Dole Whip on at the Florida version of Adventureland, just beyond The Magic Carpets of Aladdin at Aloha Isle.
You can also find Dole Whip in Animal Kingdom at Tamu Tamu, where you can add a shot of alcohol, and at the Polynesian Village Resort just behind the main building as you head toward the pool.
Use mobile ordering on the My Disney Experience app for your Dole Whip. If you want to change things up, and they have coconut soft-serve available as shown above in the Kakamora Float, that’s a really fun way to try a twist on the old favourite.
A similar (and extra sugary) cool Disney treat is LeFou’s Brew, available at Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom.
For more TPG news and travel tips delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our free daily newsletter.
Best Disney character dining experiences
Do you want a side of Mickey or Cinderella with your bacon and eggs? That’s usually no problem, but it’ll cost you.
Having a Disney World annual pass, DVC membership and Tables in Wonderland dining discount will lighten the bill at our favourite character meals, but there’s no two ways around it: Disney World character meals are expensive.
Cinderella’s Royal Table
Any conversation about Disney character dining normally starts and ends with Cinderella’s Royal Table, served in the iconic Cinderella Castle, the epicentre of the Magic Kingdom. But it has drawbacks — namely, it’s pricey. And, currently, only Cinderella makes “surprise” appearances while you dine to wave from a safe distance.
During normal times, breakfast here is almost $70 per adult. Dinner is a bit of a better overall value at roughly $90 all-in, with much better selections in the evening, including braised pork shank, pan-seared chicken, a charcuterie plate and amaretto cheesecake.
Right now, only lunch and dinner are being served with price points a bit lower than normal due to the absence of the regular line-up of princesses.
Despite the price, you’ll quickly see the value inside the castle if this is on your bucket list.
Normally, you meet Cinderella herself for a photo opportunity as soon as you enter. Upstairs, you’ll get a seat in her castle dining room, along with a magic wand or a sword for your little ones. While you sit and eat, a host of Cinderella’s friends, including Jasmine, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and Rapunzel, stop by for table visits.
The actors own their roles and are warm, personable and engaging. Your little princesses (and princes) will leave with lasting memories. If you can get seats near the windows, you can use the natural light (shooting with the light behind your back) to get better photos with the princesses and enjoy a great view of Fantasyland during your meal.
Topolino Terrace
Cinderella has a run for her slipper in the top spot, because Disney’s Topolino Terrace offers a very good character brunch — and it’s currently fully operational. Located at the top of the new Disney Riviera Resort, Topolino has top-notch service, delicious food and some pretty famous characters in unforgettable costumes.
The breakfast at Topolino Terrace features a pastry basket, juice, coffee and an entrée from a selection including smoked salmon, quiche gruyère, sour cream waffles or a wild mushroom scramble for $42.
Meals for kids up to 9 years old will cost $27 and come with options such as Mickey waffle dippers, eggs or fruit and yoghurt.
But while the food is very good, the characters are downright adorable. Minnie, Mickey, Daisy and Donald are in their finest Mediterranean outfits and are introduced to music. These days, the characters have to keep their distance from people but do a great job stopping in multiple points around the room.
Garden Grill
Located in Epcot’s Land Pavillion, Garden Grill doesn’t look all that interesting or impressive at first glance. In fact, for years, we just walked right past it.
But if you’re after some relaxing time with classic characters, I’d actually call Garden Grill a sleeper hit.
Priced at $55 for adults and $36 for kids, the all-you-care-to-enjoy “Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Harvest Feast” has a family-style platter of sliced turkey, seasonal veggies, grilled beef, salad, cheesy mac, fluffy rolls and more. The restaurant actually rotates, and at some points, you can see scenes from the Living with the Land ride … which is where some of the ingredients may have been grown!
But while the food here is solid, the characters steal the show. While you dine at your booth, Chip, Dale, Mickey and Pluto make regular socially distanced visits.
Just be sure to not over-stuff on rolls and macaroni, as dessert awaits at the end of the meal.
‘Ohana
Located outside the parks, ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort offers family-style dining in a Hawaiian-themed restaurant. Polynesian Village is undergoing renovations and has only partially reopened, and ‘Ohana remains closed for now. But in normal times, breakfast includes visits from Lilo and Stitch as well as a certain mouse and his friends in Hawaiian shirts.
Breakfast at ‘Ohana is $40 per adult and roughly $25 for kids ages 3 to 9, and you don’t need park admission. ‘Ohana at dinner is one of the most coveted Disney reservations, so book this one as soon as the booking window allows when it reopens.
The characters are not present during dinner, but there’s still a fun parade and they dim the lights and play music with the evening fireworks!
At night, bring your appetite for the all-you-care-to-enjoy ‘Ohana pineapple-coconut bread, pork dumplings, sweet-n-sour chicken and teriyaki noodles. Save room for the grand finale — ‘Ohana Bread Pudding à la mode topped with caramel sauce, bananas and vanilla ice cream.
Trust us, it’s terrific, and you will leave (beyond) stuffed and smiling for only about $10 more than breakfast.
Chef Mickey’s
This meal is one of the best combinations of food and kid-oriented fun as long as you aren’t looking for a quiet meal. If you’re looking for a meal that tastes pretty good and also keeps your kids occupied, look to Chef Mickey’s inside the Contemporary Resort.
It normally offers buffet-style breakfast, brunch and dinner, but right now it’s only open for breakfast. The characters are scheduled to make a return in mid-December.
Breakfast includes everything from eggs, bacon and sausage to salmon and Mickey waffles.
While you’re dining, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto and Goofy dance around to music and keep your children mesmerized. We’ve dined for an hour at Chef Mickey’s and our kids didn’t complain one bit.
Right now, with the characters still on hiatus, breakfast is $25 for adults and $14 for kids — a steal by Disney standards. Effective Dec. 16, when characters return, the price will increase to $42 for adults and $27 for kids.
Storybook Dining at Artist Point
One of the newest character meals at Disney World is also one of the best and most unique.
Inside Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (so, no park ticket required), the full three-course meal at Artist Point goes well beyond burgers and fries to unique offerings such as a shrimp cocktail starter and main dishes that include butter-poached snapper and a truly amazing vegetarian dish that features butternut squash, arugula and gnocchi. There’s also a trio of included desserts (with a poison apple theme, naturally) and, best of all, a visit with the Evil Queen herself.
This restaurant hasn’t yet made a comeback, but mark it down for when it does reopen.
Best dinner show
Hoop Dee Doo Revue
If you want to laugh until your belly hurts — or maybe your belly hurts because of the all-you-can-enjoy fried chicken and fixings — head to what was one of the longest-running dinner shows in the country. This dinner show at Fort Wilderness is a Disney classic and a ton of fun for kids and adults, as long as you like singing along to American classics and laughing at corny jokes. Or just come for the strawberry shortcake and bottomless sangria, wine and beer.
While it’s still on pause for now, there are three shows each evening and prices range from $66 to $74 per adult (depending on your selected seating tier) and $39 to $44 per child, ages 3 to 9.
Honourable mentions
There are a few restaurants that might not be as popular as our absolute favourites. Still, each of these should be on your list, especially if you can’t secure one of the more coveted, hard-to-get reservations.
Skipper Canteen
I’d argue that, outside of character meals, Skipper Canteen may be the best restaurant in the Magic Kingdom. This is especially true if you enjoy the Jungle Cruise ride and slightly more adventurous eating than just fries and burgers.
On the lunch or dinner menu, you will find dishes such as Falls Family Falafel ($10), Tastes like Chicken (because it is!) which is crispy fried chicken served with jasmine Rice, chili glaze and seasonal vegetables ($24). There’s also a sustainable fish course ($31).
If you like spicy noodle dishes, the Perkins Thai Noodles served with tofu and/or chicken, vegetables, rice noodles and spicy chilli-garlic sauce is fantastic and unlike anything else you’ll find in Magic Kingdom.
Yak & Yeti Restaurant
Yak & Yeti is both a sit-down and quick-service venue in Animal Kingdom. The quick-service window is a stripped-down version of the menu offered inside. Yak & Yeti isn’t cheap, but the pan-Asian cuisine is quite good — one of our favourites at Animal Kingdom. The decor will give you a bit of the feel of eating in a Nepalese market.
One way to keep your total ticket affordable is to order one of the shareable plates (ahi tuna nachos are our favourite). The portion size is plenty generous for two or more. Skip the barbecue and burger in favour of the duck or one of the bowls. Make sure you finish with the dessert wontons — you’ll be glad you did.
Regal Eagle Smokehouse
Regal Eagle is the new kid on the block in Epcot.
Replacing the Liberty Inn in the American Adventure pavilion at Epcot, Regal Eagle features a variety of barbecue plates and draft beer. Purists hailing from barbecue meccas like Texas won’t necessarily fall in love with the fare. But, the barbecue is good, if not legendary for a theme park. And, it’s an exceptional value (especially by Disney standards) for families who can share.
A kid’s meal consisting of a chicken leg or barbecue rib and two sides along with a drink is around $8 and can feed a pretty hungry child. And, for less than $20, you can order a combination platter that features your choice of three different types of meat from the menu. If you’re a family looking to stretch your dollars, an air-conditioned meal at Regal Eagle may be the perfect Epcot lunch.
Crystal Palace
In the Magic Kingdom on the way to Adventureland from Main Street USA, this restaurant offers good food and normally a few characters. Some even say the food at Crystal Palace is better than Cinderella’s Royal Table. The buffet features dozens of items, including shrimp cocktails, pasta and freshly carved meats including roast turkey, ham and ribeye steak.
During normal times, Winnie the Pooh and his friends will stop by your table and, if your kids are feeling adventurous, lead them on a march around the dining room. Plan on spending about $60 per adult after taxes and tips, with kids about half that price.
Oga’s Cantina
Stay with us for a minute: We know that Oga’s Cantina is really light on actual food items.
That could make it tough to classify as a restaurant. But, the experience is so over-the-top we had to make an exception. You’ll find Oga’s Cantina in Batuu, the land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Make a reservation in advance, even if just for a drink.
If you’re hungry, you might try a Mustafarian Cinnamon Roll or some Batuu Bits with your Blue Bantha or Yub Nub. But, you’re not really here for the food or the pricey drinks. You’re here because it’s a one-of-a-kind experience in Disney World. With DJ R-3X spinning tunes and your bartenders in full costume and character, the vibe will turn even the most anti-“Star Wars” person into a smiling participant.
Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater
Cool and atmospheric, this restaurant is on a less-travelled walkway in Hollywood Studios.
You can dine in your own “car” while watching old movies. Better yet, let your kids have their own car and eat in relative peace. The menu is a la carte, ranging from hamburgers to pasta and shrimp. It’s fairly easy on the budget, at about $20 an entree. And the cast members really get into their roles. Fair warning, the old movie clips shown aren’t likely to hold your kids’ attention, but it’s still a cool experience to try once.
Liberty Tree Tavern
Just past Hall of Presidents in Liberty Square, this is a sit-down restaurant for lunch or dinner with turkey, pot roast and healthy salads, all with a New England theme. At dinner, it switches to an all-you-can-eat, family-style service.
Rose and Crown
This Epcot take on U.K. fare serves an authentic plate of fish and chips or bangers and mash. If you can’t or don’t want to sit down in Rose and Crown, there’s often a to-go counter next to Rose and Crown where you can get your fish and chips on the run.
California Grill
If you want an upscale Disney dinner but not quite Victoria & Albert’s level of fancy (or expensive), try California Grill.
The check-in desk is on the second floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, but the actual dining room is on the 15th floor. This elevated location gives it a five-star sunset and fireworks view of the Magic Kingdom and surrounding resorts.
There is a dress code at California Grill, but it isn’t as strict as at Victoria & Albert’s — jeans in good condition are permitted, though men are asked to wear collared shirts.
Here you’ll find fresh foods inspired by the Pacific coast such as sushi and sashimi, goat cheese ravioli, yellowfin tuna, oak-fired angus filet, rack of lamb and a truly amazing chef’s garden heirloom-tomato starter.
Our least favourite Disney meals
Even with all the magical pixie dust at Disney World, there are misfires.
Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
Character dining is a big part of the Disney experience and you might think you can save a few dollars by dining with the princesses at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in Epcot rather than Cinderella’s Royal Table, but it’s a poor substitute (unless you just need a bite near the “Frozen” ride in Norway).
Although your favourite princesses will join you for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the food just isn’t on par with the other Disney eateries. That said, it’s an easier reservation to snag than Cinderella’s Royal Table, so keep it in your back pocket if you need a “last-minute” princess meal.
Teppan Edo
This spot in the Japanese Pavilion at Epcot is another letdown, especially compared to the spectacular Takumi-Tei. The food here is decent, but there’s not a lot of performance factor at this teppanyaki place. Frankly, we’ve seen better performances at a more reasonable price point in teppanyaki restaurants in strip malls closer to home. At Disney prices, there are definitely better values for your hard-earned dollars, with themes you can’t easily recreate elsewhere.
Pecos Bills
With a few exceptions, it’s hard to find great food in Magic Kingdom, but you should avoid the worst of the worst, which has recently been Pecos Bill’s quick service. The menu looks somewhat interesting with a mix of rice bowls, nachos, fajitas and burgers, but in the end, the service can be curt, the food a bit disappointing and recently, even our mini churros were hard and almost inedible.
Be Our Guest
Surprised this perennial favourite made this list? Consider it a victim of its own success. We’re not saying it’s a bad place to eat — watching the rose petals fall when the lightning crashes is a nice effect — but the crowds at lunchtime before lunch changed to a sit-down service during the pandemic could be brutal.
Right now, Be Our Guest is a fine choice if you’re OK with the high price tag, but if it goes back to a la carte dining for lunch, think twice if you want to avoid crowds. Regardless of when you eat, ask for the Beast’s dining room, as it’s by far the coolest of the three dining areas.
To give you a better idea of what we mean by lunchtime crowds, compare the stock image for Be Our Guest with a photograph of what it actually looked like at lunch before the coronavirus pandemic:
But for now, we fully support a fancy sit-down meal at Be Our Guest while both lunch and dinner offer set menus. Just know a lunch for two adults and two children will likely cost about $250 when you factor in tax and tip.
Our final tip
If you want to enjoy a Disney World sit-down meal (and we recommend that), be sure and make your reservation well in advance. You can cancel or modify if you change your mind, but it’s good to have the option of being waited on in the air conditioning.
If you are ordering from a counter-service restaurant, you’ll need to have the My Disney Experience app downloaded as you can’t even get into the quick-service restaurants right now until you’ve placed your food order in the app and have been notified that it is ready.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
Want to read more about Disney parks around the world? Check out our other Disney guides…
- The best points hotels near Disney World
- TPG’s ultimate guide to Disney World
- 9 things families should know before visiting Disneyland
- How to save money by renting Disney Vacation Club points
- The 10 best Disney thrill rides around the world
- How to use points for Disney tickets
- Disney World without kids: 10 ways to enjoy an adult trip to Disney
- 10 things kids will love at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii
- How to ride every Disney World ride in one day
- How to eat healthy at Disney World
- Dinner with Snow White and the Evil Queen at Artist Point
- How to have groceries delivered to Disney World
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.