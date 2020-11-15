Stuck at home again: Stream these 12 movies to cope with travel wanderlust
Editor’s note: This story has been updated.
If we had to guess, you might be in need of a good movie and a good laugh right about now.
Since we’re now in the second lockdown of the year with all but essential travel put on pause, it’s time to give yourself a much-needed break from all the craziness and curl up on the sofa with one of these wanderlust-worthy films.
Whether you’re revisiting old favourites or watching one of these for the first time, let them enchant and inspire you for when we can all travel again.
“Eat, Pray, Love”
If there’s one movie that can make you feel like you’ve travelled the world (or, at least India, Italy and Indonesia) without ever leaving the couch, it’s “Eat, Pray, Love.” Follow Julia Roberts through the sybaritic food scenes in Rome to the stunning natural scenery in Bali, you’ll feel inspired and refreshed by the time the credits roll.
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
Prepare yourself for some of the most stunning landscapes you’ve ever seen on the big screen. Think close-ups of Iceland and Greenland, with a plot that traces the globe from the streets of New York City to the Himalayas, with Icelandic folk music by Of Monsters and Men playing in the background. It’s the visual tonic we all need right now.
“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
Transport yourself to Greece (and Maryland, South Carolina and Mexico) just by turning on your television. If the inseparable bond of Carmen, Tibby, Bridget and Lena — and the almost mystical quality of the so-called travelling pants that perfectly fit all four girls — can’t put a smile on your face, nothing can. Those jaw-dropping shots of Santorini don’t hurt, either.
“Point Break”
“Mamma Mia”
Don’t deny it, you just sang Abba’s classic song in your head (or out loud, we don’t judge). If musicals are more your thing but you still want to soak up all of the magic of Greece, make sure “Mamma Mia” is waiting in your queue. Here we go again.
“Ugly Delicious”
OK, this isn’t exactly a movie. But David Chang’s food and travel docuseries is a must-see for any world traveller and epicurean. Spoiler alert: This show introduced me to the best pizza I’ve ever had. The latest season includes trips to Mumbai, India, for a lesson in Indian cuisine and some of the world’s best chophouses, including those in Australia. Just be sure to have your takeaway ordered or your dinner cooking before you press play.
“Catch Me If You Can”
Get ready for all of the travel nostalgia, mixed with a mix of drama, plenty of adrenaline and lots of Leonardo DiCaprio. This 2002 classic (based on a true story) never gets old and it’s a tale that will entertain the entire family.
“Parts Unknown”
If you haven’t seen Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” docuseries yet, consider this the perfect time to binge-watch all 12 seasons. The series shows the late Bourdain travelling the world, eating some of the most delicious food on the planet and getting to know the people and cultures around him. We could all use a little bit more of that magic right now, don’t you think?
“The Imagineering Story”
This in-depth film will take you behind the scenes to see how Disney theme parks around the world were made. Even if you’re not a die-hard Disney fan, we have a feeling everyone could use a healthy dose of childhood wonder right about now.
“Crazy Rich Asians”
If this movie doesn’t have you itching to book a flight to Singapore, nothing will. Settle in and get comfortable for some gorgeous scenery, delicious street food you can practically taste through the television and plenty of family drama. When you’re done, don’t forget to read the book on which the movie is based. It’s enough to keep you occupied for the length of the world’s longest flight.
“Under the Tuscan Sun”
We have a feeling you could use some vitamin D and a trip to Italy right about now. While that might not be possible in person, watching “Under the Tuscan Sun” might just be the next best thing. Get ready to soak up more (imaginary) carbs than you ever thought imaginable. Word to the wise, though — don’t watch this while hungry.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”
In this film, two parents are reminded of the promise that they’d take a family trip to Antarctica if their daughter maintained perfect grades when she does, in fact, earn perfect grades. Things don’t go exactly as planned, but the whole family takes an unforgettable trip to Antarctica. Though it’s not an easy destination to reach, this movie will definitely make you want to add Antarctica to your bucket list.
Bottom line
As the nights draw in and the weather is getting colder, now is the perfect time to snuggle up with a feel-good travel film. And remember — you might be able to make these films a reality before too long, hopefully!
Featured photo by vladans/Getty Images
