The best UK credit cards for airport lounge access in 2020
Even if you’re flying economy without elite status, did you know you can still enjoy complimentary lounge access with the right credit card? It’s just one of the many perks of some of the best cards available in the U.K. right now.
Here are your options for free airport lounge access with a credit card.
Here are four of the best credit cards in the UK that offer airport lounge access:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express U.K.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express U.K.
- Premier World Elite Mastercard From HSBC U.K.
- The Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card From American Express U.K.
In This Post
Comparing welcome bonuses of best credit cards for airport lounge access
|Credit Card
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|The Platinum Card from American Express U.K.
|£575
|30,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £4,000 in the first three months (£420 value based on our valuation of Membership Rewards point miles of 1.4p each).
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express U.K.
|£595
|40,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £6,000 in the first three months (£420 value based on our valuation of Membership Rewards point miles of 1.4p each).
|Premier World Elite Mastercard From HSBC U.K.
|£195
|40,000 HSBC points after spending £2,000 in the first three months (£240 value based on our valuation of HSBC Premier Rewards points of 0.6p each).
|The Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card From American Express U.K.
|£140
|10,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £3,000 in the first three months (£140 value based on our valuation of Membership Rewards point miles of 1.4p each).
The Platinum Card From American Express U.K. and The American Express Business Platinum Card
If you’re a frequent traveller to the U.S. both the personal version and the business version of the Platinum Card gives you access to the very best network of domestic lounges in the US — the Centurion Lounges. Amex has spent plenty of resources building these lounges, and they’re worth every penny. With food menus from award-winning chefs, top-shelf cocktails, complimentary massages, spa treatments and more, the Centurion Lounges are a bright spot of the domestic U.S. lounge network. With Centurion Lounge access, you can also guest in two fellow travellers for free.
Lounge access
There are only nine Centurion Lounges open in the U.S.: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA), New York LaGuardia (LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), Phoenix (PHX), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA). Amex has also announced plans to open Centurion Lounges at New York Kennedy (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Charlotte (CLT) and Denver (DEN).
There’s also a Centurion Lounge coming to London (LHR) Terminal 3 later this year.
The Amex Lounge Collection also features the following international airport lounges, which are classified as either Centurion or American Express Lounges:
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE) – Centurion Lounge
- Mexico City, Mexico (MEX) – Centurion Lounge and Clubs (three lounges)
- Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) – Centurion Clubs (two lounges)
- Toluca, Mexico (TLC) – Centurion Club
- Hong Kong (HKG) – Centurion Lounge
- New Delhi, India (DEL) – American Express Lounge
- Sydney, Australia (SYD) – American Express Lounge
- Melbourne, Australia (MEL) – American Express Lounge
But even when you’re in a city without a Centurion Lounge, you’ll have other options because both versions of the Platinum Card also comes with a complimentary Priority Pass membership. The worldwide Priority Pass network boasts more than 1,000 lounges, including restaurants. The Platinum Card membership to Priority Pass also allows you to bring one free guest in with you. There are dozens of Priority Pass lounges in the U.K. and across Europe, so you should have a lounge within striking distance at most airports you’re travelling through.
The personal Platinum Card also comes with additional lounge access:
- Whenever you’re flying with Delta Air Lines, you’ll have access to Delta Sky Clubs. In order to get that access, you’ll need to show a same-day Delta boarding pass, though no complimentary guest access is permitted.
- If you’re more of a European traveller, you’ll also have access to Eurostar Business Premier Lounges in select cities.
Premier World Elite Mastercard From HSBC U.K.
The card comes with a premium LoungeKey membership, which is similar to the Priority Pass programme, with complimentary membership to more than 750 airport lounges worldwide. It also comes with iPass, which grants cardholders access to millions of Wi-Fi networks in more than 120 countries.
Cardholders will also get up to three supplementary cards for £60 (total) each year, with all three receiving the same premium LoungeKey membership, which is a really valuable perk if travelling with family.
The Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card From American Express U.K.
This is one of our favourite cards if you are new to the points and miles game.
Even if you don’t have elite status with any airline, this card comes with two airport lounge visit passes each year. The visits must be made in the Priority Pass network, which boasts more than 700 lounges worldwide. Member lounges include the No1 Lounges at London Gatwick (LGW) and Plaza Premium lounges at Heathrow Airport (LHR), among others.
Bottom line
Getting lounge access is simpler than you may think. With credit cards, you don’t need to be flying in a premium cabin or have elite status in order to rest comfortably before your flight. These are a few of our favourite cards for lounge access. Now, you just have to find your favourite lounge.
Featured image by Daniel Ross / The Points Guy
