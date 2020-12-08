5 gift ideas for frequent flyers for £40 or less
Well, 2020 was certainly not the year of the frequent flyer, although some did manage to take to the skies. We are, however, incredibly hopeful for 2021. And now that the holiday season is upon us once more, here is are some gift ideas to inspire your nearest and dearest who love to travel.
Trtl neck pillow — £24.95
One of the more innovative items in travel products, Trtl is changing the sleeping game on planes. This flexible curved support is padded with soft knit material and gently cradles your head while you sleep upright, giving your neck a break from the dreaded side lean.
RHA Wireless flight adaptor – £39.95
On a flight, I always prefer to listen to inflight entertainment using my own headphones. This Bluetooth adapter makes it perfectly possible. Plug the adaptor into the socket in the seat and connect your usual headphones without the need for any extra wires.
Summer Fridays jet lag mask — £35.99
You don’t have to be a jetsetter to have that lag, but jet lag definitely affects your skin without the proper care. This hydrating mask coats your skin with vitamins, ceramides, antioxidants and gently exfoliating extracts, then wipes off with a gentle cloth — no need for a water rinse.
Aviation Gin — £28
The ultimate tipple for an AvGeek. Owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, he claims to have “tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best. Also, I don’t recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one.”
A G&T is a classic British drink, so why not ensure your frequent flyer has Aviation Gin “so balanced and smooth it can complement any drink”.
Rocketbook Everlast notebook — £34.99
This smart notebook is endlessly reusable when paired with the free Rocketbook app. You can write, doodle or draw with any pen, marker or highlighter from the Pilot FriXion line and the icons on the “smart” page will automatically file your scanned page into a designated saved file. You can even send your notes directly to a friend or colleague through the notebook. Once you’ve finished digitising everything, just wipe the page clean with the handy microfiber cloth for your next use.
Bottom line
There are so many fun and useful gifts out there for a frequent flyer friend — or for yourself. And we’ve done the research to find the best products that will not only enrich their travelling experience, but not break the bank for you.
Additional reporting by Nicky Kelvin
Featured image courtesy of Summer Fridays
