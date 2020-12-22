How to donate your points and miles to charity this Christmas
Merry Christmas from TPG U.K. As well as presents, mince pies and turkey, this time of year is also a time for giving, reflection and helping those less fortunate — especially after the year we’ve had.
So to all those with a large and healthy balance of points and miles, did you know you can donate these to charity? Some programmes will convert your miles into a charitable donation, while other programmes will transfer your points directly to the charity, which can put them to good use.
Here are how some of your favourite programmes allow you to donate to charity:
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Flying Blue has selected 18 different charities members can donate their miles to, including Unicef, the French Red Cross and the World Wildlife Foundation through its Flying Blue Hugs page.
American Express Membership Rewards
Our favourite transferrable currency has chosen two charities to support, Breast Cancer Now and The Global Fund, as well as an option of choosing your preferred charity on JustGiving. The minimum donations are 200 points and there is no limit. For Breast Cancer Now and The Global Fund, the minimum is 500 points.
Hilton Honors
You can donate your Hilton points through its Point Worthy platform, which offers a wide variety of global organisations to donate towards. For every 10,000 Hilton Honors points donated, Hilton will match it with $25 (£18) towards the charity of the member’s choice.
Lufthansa Miles & More
M&M members have two charitable options — MyClimate, which assists with legitimate climate protection projects (i.e. where that carbon offset payment goes towards), and the Help Alliance, an in-house Lufthansa charity initiative with global projects in education, environment, children and women. You can find out more information here.
Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott allows guests to donate Bonvoy points through its programme, Serve360, which focuses its efforts towards nurturing, sustaining, empowering and welcoming other cultures. Guests can donate a minimum of 2,500 points, which becomes a $500 (£370) donation.
Nectar shopping points
You can exchange from £2.50 up to £10 worth of Nectar points to Comic Relief and FareShare to fight hunger and food waste and help 11,000 charities and community groups receive great quality surplus food for those facing poverty and hunger this Christmas.
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
Singapore has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, allowing members to donate between 1,000 and 100,000 miles to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Given some of these wishes involve travel (and planes specifically), this charity is a great match for the airline.
Virgin
Members of Virgin’s new rewards club, Virgin Red, can donate their points to a number of good causes this Christmas including the Edinburgh Food Project, National Autistic Society, Centrepoint, Phyllis Tuckwell (a hospice care service for adult patients and their families living with cancer or another terminal illness across west Surrey and north-east Hampshire) and Tommy’s. Members can earn and spend across five different rewards categories: Everyday Treats, Travel and Adventure, Everyday Living, Extraordinary Experiences and Points for Good. Partnered with Virgin Money Giving, members just need to tap to donate in the app and 1,000 points will make its way to the charity of their choice.
Bottom line
Some of us are lucky enough to fly around the world and explore for pleasure. Unfortunately, there are millions of others who don’t have that luxury. So dig deep and give some of your points and miles to help others travel, to help aid workers get to where they need to be or to convert them to cash for charity.
Featured image by Shutterstock/Alexey Laputin
