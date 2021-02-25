The 7 hotels in England you should book now for a summer staycation
Here in the U.K., we are literally counting down the days until we can stay in a fabulous hotel again — oh, it’s been so long!
We’ve been in a third national lockdown since 5 January and the winter was dark. But with the announcement that a roadmap is now in place, we can start to plan and look forward to exploring again.
While international travel is still a little while off, staycations have been given the go-ahead from 12 April for holiday homes and from 17 May, hostels and hotels can reopen. Keep in mind that these dates are tentative and could be pushed back, as Johnson made clear in his roadmap that the government will reopen based on “data, not dates.”
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite places to stay in the U.K. — some old favourites and some that will be brand new for 2021.
1. Summer Lodge, Dorset
Located near the quintessentially English village of Evershot in Devon and close to the dramatic Jurassic Coast, Summer Lodge is a real rural treat. As well as relaxing in one of the sumptuous rooms, you can enjoy some falconry, a tour of the Furleigh wine estate, fossil hunting and try your hand at fermenting — if that’s your thing. The outdoor hot tub is the ultimate extravagance and best enjoyed under the stars with a glass in hand, of course.
Price: Rates at Summer Lodge start from £350 per night on a B&B basis.
2. Durham Marriott Royal County
This is a good points and miles property in the northeast with a bit of a historical twist. It originally opened in 1815 at the end of the Napoleonic Wars for returning soldiers but is now spread over buildings with splendid views of Durham Castle and Cathedral. TPG’s Dan Ross, Durham native, said it’s got “quite the prestige.” During lockdown, the ground floor was refurbed and now includes an artisan coffee shop, Paddy and Scott’s, Cast Iron Bar & Grill and a refreshed terrace.
Prices: Rooms start at about £115 per night for the end of May. As a Category 4 property in the Marriott Bonvoy programme, it’ll cost you 20,000 points on off-peak nights or 30,000 points per night on peak nights.
3. The Swan at Lavenham, Suffolk
This 15th-century half-timbered hotel and spa in the pretty town of Lavenham in Suffolk is truly dreamy. The leaded windows and medieval wall hangings will transport you back in time — you’ll basically feel like Henry VIII. The spa, with a heated outdoor plunge pool, is one of the most intimate in the county and, of course, no hotel stay is complete without a fancy, full-on afternoon tea.
Prices: Rooms start at £150 per night.
4. Mondrian Shoreditch, London
We cannot wait for the ultra-hip Mondrian brand to return to the capital this spring. Set on a corner in one of the buzziest parts of London, Shoreditch, the 120-room property, formerly The Curtain hotel, will have a rooftop pool (quite a big deal for a London hotel) and The Curtain Members Club will continue, too. World-famous chef Dani García is set to open his first London “culinary experience,” and the glamorous Rumpus Room will be the place to see and be seen.
Prices: Rooms are not yet bookable, but when they are, the hotel will be part of the Accor Live Limitless programme, allowing you to redeem all points for a free stay.
5. Bodmin Jail Hotel, Cornwall
Right in the heart of staycation heaven Cornwall, the Bodmin Jail Hotel will be anything but foreboding. It’s set to be a curious place that intertwines the history of an 18th-century prison with creative, contemporary design. The bedrooms are crafted by combining three original cells but the amenities are pure luxury — think free-standing baths, walk-in showers and the comfiest of bedding. As the website puts it, “the very fabric of our hotel is laced with history, heritage and heartfelt stories — come and make your own.”
Prices: Rooms start at about £180 per night including breakfast for the end of May.
6. The NoMad, London
The NoMad brand is opening its first London property this year and it looks delectable — I can’t wait to stay. Located near Covent Garden, in the former Bow Street Magistrates Court building, there’s an atrium that’s “reminiscent of an Edwardian greenhouse” and a really exciting food scene as Swiss super chef Daniel Humm is in charge. There is a ton of hype surrounding this hotel opening — could it be as cool as its New York sister? Vist for yourself and see.
Prices: Rooms start at about £450 per night for the end of May.
7. Fairmont Windsor Park, Berkshire
This will be a stay fit for a royal. Set in gorgeously landscaped gardens, adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, the Fairmont Windsor Park, opening this summer, will have more than 200 opulent bedrooms and is a definite “special occasion” stay. There is also a stunning 2,500-metre spa with indoor and outdoor pools, 18 treatments rooms, a salt room, a Hamman and Japanese foot spa. One night simply won’t be enough.
Prices: Rooms start at £375 on a fully flexible basis for the end of May. The hotel will be part of the Accor Live Limitless programme, allowing you to redeem points for a free stay.
Bottom line
There’s plenty of inspiration here for your inaugural, post-lockdown hotel extravaganza. Whether you want to relax in the country, enjoy a city break in London or don’t want to splurge, there is something for everyone. We’ll have plenty more guides in the coming weeks too, full of places to stay and seek out in the U.K. — it looks like it might be the ultimate summer of the staycation!
