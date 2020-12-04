5 fabulous London hotels for New Year’s Eve
With international travel restricted at the moment and with some pretty stringent tier rules in place, we bet many of you will be wondering what to do on New Year’s Eve. There might not be any fireworks, big parties or events to go to so you’ll just have to make your own fun.
Easy! There are loads of fabulous hotels in London to choose from — if that’s where your based and can travel to. Use one as a base or just have a cosy night in. Whether you buy some bubbles for your room, go out for supper, go for a walk, watch a film – whatever you fancy, you’ll know you’ve got somewhere lovely to snooze. And what better way to start 2021 then snuggled up in a big fancy hotel bed? Yum.
Here are five of our favourites.
1. The Gyle
The Gyle is a charming townhouse hotel in Argyle Square — but not everything is as it seems. The facade looks unprepossessing enough but once you step behind the front door, there’s a major Through the Looking Glass vibe. The ceiling is on the floor, there’s moss on the walls and is that thunder you can hear? It is. The Gyle draws inspiration from Argyle in Scotland so inevitably, its whisky selection is insane. There are also lots of nods to Scotland from sporrans on the walls to its Scottie dog mascot, Archie. The 33 rooms are all stylishly decked out with fun trinkets and we highly recommend booking one of the rooms with a vaulted bathroom — these were the property’s former coal holes — that comes with a sumptuous sunken bath and rain dance shower. For breakfast, expect warm Scottish oats, freshly baked bread, hot-smoked salmon and Mull of Kintyre cheese. Rooms for NYE start at £232 for a two-night stay including breakfast.
2. Sanctum Soho
Located in the heart of sexy Soho, the Sanctum is a brilliantly rock and roll hideaway with a heated roof terrace and hot tub. The space is also said to be one of London’s best spot for cigar aficionados — if that’s your thing. The Sanctum’s rooms are all super stylish and modern and range from a sweet little “compact” to a seriously swish loft suite. All come with robes and slippers, Nespresso machines, a fully stocked mini-bar and Temple Spa toiletries. It also does a really cool afternoon tea — the Ace of Spades. Swap egg and cress sandwiches for a dressed crab dog and tea for a glass of Gentlemen’s Jack. This is how rock stars do afternoon tea. As for New Year’s Eve, the Sanctum is hosting a James Bond-themed pyjama party. From 12.30 p.m. until midnight it will be showing 007 classics while you enjoy brunch or a three-course dinner. There will also be a DJ and giveaways for the best dressed. Tickets start at £45 per person. Rooms for NYE start at £265.50 per night.
3. Batty Langley’s
Batty’s couldn’t be more different from the Sanctum. In a spooky old Georgian townhouse in Spitalfields, it’s like being transported back in time with its period beds, velvet at every turn and cobbled street location. The vibe is civilised and old-fashioned and apparently, the bathrooms are so “extraordinary” guests want to take them home. The hotel was named after the eccentric architect, author and gardener Bartholomew “Batty” Langley and little nods to his rather pleasing madness can be seen throughout such as loos hidden behind bookcases. This is a great one if you plan an intimate night in — there is a 3,500-strong library, a pretty courtyard for al fresco drinks and an honesty bar with a cocktail recipe book. Breakfast is served in bed and if you do decide to venture out, you’re within walking distance of the glittering lights of the City. (We love Samba Sushi atop the Heron Tower). Rooms on NYE start at £239 per night.
4. The Ned
The Ned is a firm favourite here at TPG U.K. The swanky five-star establishment houses no less than 10 restaurants, a heated rooftop pool and a seriously serene spa (though note the spa is currently closed). The Ned, located in the City, is elegant and refined without being stuffy and it’s also a great place to people watch — it’s a real favourite with celebs. The rooms range from a “crash pad” to the Grand Heritage suite and all have a touch of 1920s glamour as well as access to the gym and spa. There are so many dining options — from a supersalad at Malibu Kitchen to lobster drenched in garlic butter at Millie’s. The Ned, part of Soho House, is especially beautiful over Christmas with its magnificent tree, adorned with more than 6,000 fairy lights, golden leather leaf ferns and more than 1,000 gold, ivory and champagne baubles. There will also be live music there every day in December. Rooms for NYE start at £230 per night.
5. The Ham Yard Hotel
The Ham Yard is tucked away near Windmill Street and is in its own little urban village. It’s also one for a bit of a blowout this NYE as it’s pretty pricey. The hotel revolves around a tree-filled garden with a bronze sculpture centrepiece with fancy boutiques dotted around too. Ham Yard is pretty spectacular, it’s a particular favourite of mine for a winter cocktail wrapped up in a blanket outside, watching passers-by — or from its gorgeous rooftop terrace. There’s also a bowling alley, cinema/theatre, spa and gym, of course. The 91 rooms and suites are all kitted out by Kit Kemp in her award-winning, modern British style and all feature floor to ceiling windows. This is the perfect spot to be near the glamour and bustle of the West End and Mayfair. Rooms on NYE start at £557 per night.
Bottom line
Staying in a hotel over the Christmas period is extra special — all those twinkling lights, mammoth Christmas trees that would never fit in your house, perfectly mulled wine and of course, a huge comfy bed. And so while it may be difficult this year to meet up with others to throw a party, it’s the perfect opportunity to book somewhere fabulous to say goodbye to what has been a pretty challenging (to put it politely) year.
Featured photo courtesy of The Gyle
