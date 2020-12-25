Christmas dinner traditions from around the world
Editor’s note: This story has been updated.
Ever tire of the usual roast turkey with all the trimmings? According to a YouGov poll, 10 million turkeys are consumed on Christmas Day in the U.K. and probably a lot more in the lead up if you count office parties and all the festive sandwiches eaten during December.
It is said that the tradition of eating turkey began after Henry VIII started scoffing it at Christmas and it was also made popular by being referenced by Charlies Dickens in his book “A Christmas Carol.”
However, turkey isn’t the food of choice for everyone — various countries have different culinary traditions from a bucket of fried chicken to salted cod to curried goat. Below, we show you different traditions around the globe.
Sweden
Swedes tend to celebrate similarly to other Nordic countries. The menu will be smörgåsbord-style, with a julbord — or buffet. Typical dishes include pickled herring, cold cuts of different meats, sausage and meatballs, red beet salad, cheese and cabbage.
Poland
Usually, Christmas dinner (Wiglia) is a meat-free affair and happens on Christmas Eve. People break wafers with one another before tucking into dishes such as red beetroot borscht, dumplings, cabbage rolls, carp, herring, pierogi and braised sauerkraut. For dessert, there is usually gingerbread, poppyseed cake and dried fruit.
Japan
Japan doesn’t have a traditional Christmas by any means. In 1970, the first KFC fast-food chain opened in Nagoya where the owner sold a “‘party barrel,” which was similar to the traditional Christmas turkey dinner. This proved so popular that now orders have to be made two months in advance.
Venezuela
Venezuelans have a tradition of serving hallaca, which takes a long time to prepare. It’s a meat dish that typically includes pork and chicken with raisins, olives, capers, onions and chilli folded together in corn dough and wrapped in a banana leaf.
Germany
Medieval tradition saw Germans fasting between St Martin’s Day on 11 November and Christmas, breaking their fast with goose — leading to it being the traditional bird on Christmas Day. Goose is usually served with späzle (a type of pasta), knödel (dumplings) and red cabbage. Gingerbread cookies called lebkuchen are usually on offer for dessert.
Jamaica
Christmas dinner there consists of curried goat, stewed oxtail, fruits, meat and punch, which is all prepared the night before. Dessert can be rum cake with brandy custard.
France
The French have similar dinner to the U.K. but also a traditional dessert called La Bûche de Noël, which is a version of the Yule Log. It looks like a real log and is made from sponge cake and chocolate buttercream.
Brazil
Brazilians have a feast on Christmas Eve, which continues into the early hours of Christmas Day. Bacalhau (salted cod) is usually served alongside a roasted chicken with dishes of palm heart stew and cassava salad.
Italy
Italy is divided when it comes to traditions. Southern Italians and Italian-Americans have what is known as the “Feast of the Seven Fishes”. This is seven different fish dishes served in soups, pasta, starters and mains. Meanwhile, those from the Piedmont region near Switzerland celebrate with pasta filled with meat, known as agnolotti while Romans have a fish-based soup known as minestra di pesce. A common tradition shared throughout the whole of Italy is panettone — a sweet bread with sultana, raisins, candied peel and other dried fruits.
Spain
Traditional Christmas meals in Spain consists of various tapas dishes, which include a seafood soup before the main course of fish and lamb. Turrón, a nougat mix of honey, sugar, egg whites and almonds, is a tradition for dessert.
Puerto Rico
Roast suckling pig is traditional in Puerto Rican households, which is slow-cooked and served with a coconut rice pudding called tembelque, meat pastries called pasteles and coquito, which is similar to eggnog with a coconut taste.
Peru
Like Puerto Rico and many other South American countries, roast suckling pig is a big part of the Christmas feast. Peruvians also include panetón, similar to the Italian bread and a spiced hot chocolate made with cloves and cinnamon, which is enjoyed at chocolatadas, an event where family and friends gather to drink hot chocolate.
Philippines
Christmas dinner is known as Noche Buena in the Philippines. Celebration dishes include puto bumbong (a sweet black and white rice with shredded coconut), buko pandan (pandan-flavoured gelatin mixed with coconut and cream), lechón, which is spit-roast pig and quesa de bola (cheese balls), and lumpia (spring rolls).
Greece
Many people fast before the Christmas meal in Greece. The first meal is usually avgolemonon which is a chicken and rice soup with egg yolk and lemon. Pork with cabbage is also on offer with Christopsomo (Christ’s Bread), baklava and melomakarona for dessert — a cookie made with cinnamon, cloves and orange in syrup with nuts.
Lithuania
Kūčios is Lithuanian Christmas dinner, which is served on Christmas Eve. Twelve dishes are usually presented to represent each apostle. The menu contains no meat or dairy and is cold. Typically on the menu are many herring salads, smoked eel, sauerkraut, mushrooms and kūčiukai (small dough cookies with poppy seeds).
Bottom line
When you think of Christmas dinner, it doesn’t have to be a turkey. London is a melting pot of cultures, so if you’re not hosting at home (and even if you are), take some inspiration from around the world ands gorge on something different.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images.
