Everything you need to know about the Global Travel Taskforce and what it means for your holiday
After months of a strict quarantine-only approach to travel restrictions, on Wednesday, the government laid out the country’s plan for an alternative. In what’s being called the “Global Travel Taskforce“, the group will work to develop alternatives to reduce the self-isolation period, which is currently required for entry to England from non-travel corridor countries.
The move to adopt an alternative to quarantine would allow holidaymakers looking to head abroad to do so without having to quarantine on return. But even more so, the plan will help offer a lifeline to the struggling travel and aviation industries, which have been upended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
More specifically, the taskforce will consider how a testing regime for international arrivals could be safely implemented to boost safe travel to and from the U.K. Additionally, it will look at what steps the government can take to boost both business and tourist travel using testing and other non-testing means. Finally, the taskforce will look at what steps it can take to increase consumer confidence so passengers feel safe travelling again.
It’s believed the government is considering a testing alternative for those looking to cut down the length of their quarantine.
“The government does not support the use of a single test on arrival as an alternative to self-isolation”, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said in a statement. “However, a combination of self-isolation and testing is promising”.
If approved, the testing alternative in the U.K. would be at a cost to the traveller to ensure that the tests for leisure reasons don’t take up NHS capacity.
“This new taskforce will not only help us move towards safer, smoother international travel as we continue to battle this virus but will also support global connectivity – helping facilitate more COVID-secure travel whilst protecting the population from imported cases”, Schapps said.
Other countries that have introduced similar testing and isolation regulations allow a traveller’s quarantine length to be reduced if they can provide a negative COVID-19 test result — either by a single test or a double-test approach. Barbados, for example, requires that arriving passengers from the U.K. have a negative PCR test result on arrival and then require quarantine at an approved location — at some locations, that means access to its pool facilities. Then, two to three days later, they can take another test. If the second test returns a negative result, the traveller will be able to leave their quarantine.
Unfortunately, Wednesday’s announcement didn’t include the detail or immediate reprieve that industry leaders were hoping for. Since the beginning of the week, there were reports that the government would unveil an official testing alternative. Instead, the announcement of a testing alternative was replaced with the announcement of the Global Travel Taskforce.
While the new taskforce is a step, some say that the government hasn’t gone far enough quickly enough.
“Although every step to improve the current situation is welcome, we do not believe quarantine is the solution”, a British Airways spokesperson said. “The best way to reassure people is to introduce a reliable and affordable test before flying”.
Since June, airline and industry executives have called on the government to adopt a testing alternative to travel.
London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye has been pressuring the government to adopt a testing alternative since the start of the summer. The government, however, has been hesitant to approve anything — until now.
“We support the Government’s decision to opt for a single-test, private sector-led, passenger-funded approach that does not compete for, nor divert, vital NHS testing resources, to reduce travel restrictions while protecting public health”, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said of the announcement. “But a firm commitment that a comprehensive testing regime will be implemented in November is required to boost consumer confidence, enable global travel and project jobs”.
What does this mean for your holiday?
Unfortunately, at this stage, not much. On Wednesday, the government solely announced the organising of the Global Travel Taskforce and what its goals are.
At this point, all existing restrictions on international travel remain in place. More specifically, that means that the government’s travel corridors approach still remains in place.
In other words, if you travel to a country or territory not listed on the government’s travel corridor list, you will have to quarantine for 14 days on return to England. Visitors heading to destinations that are on the list can continue without quarantine on return.
Each Thursday, Schapps announces which destinations will be added or removed from the list for that week. So, for the time being, we will continue to follow those announcements.
In the government’s unveiling of the Global Travel Taskforce, it said that the group will report to the Prime Minister no later than early November. At that time, the taskforce will set out its recommendations for how the U.K. can support the recovery of international travel.
By that time, there’s the possibility that the government could do away with — or alter — the travel corridors approach by implementing a testing alternative.
For an airline like Virgin Atlantic, of which 70% of its operations rely on the popular transatlantic market, reopening travel to the U.S. is critical. Not only does the U.K. government need to establish a way for Brits to travel to the U.S. without a two-week quarantine on return, but the U.S. government needs to open up its borders to travellers coming from the U.K.
For now, travel restrictions are business as usual — the same that they have been since early summer. We will continue to follow the Global Travel Taskforce and its findings.
Featured photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images.
