The 10 hotels opening in spring 2021 that we’re most excited about
Hotel openings are always exciting, but openings in 2021 feel extra special.
For a year, we’ve lived with a global pandemic that’s turned lives upside down and put travel companies in every part of the industry in situations they never imagined possible.
But now, as more and more people receive one of the several effective COVID-19 vaccines, we can seriously think about a return to travel. And for beleaguered hotel companies, this is fantastic news.
Each opening this year signifies another sign of an industry on the rebound, and there are some pretty spectacular properties slated to open before summer to fuel your wanderlust.
From New York’s Catskill Mountains to Italy’s wine country, here are some of the properties around the world opening this spring that we’re most excited about (remember, hotel opening dates are notoriously fluid and are subject to change).
Alila Napa Valley
While not a new-build property, the former Las Alcobas, which was part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection brand, will become a part of the World of Hyatt family under the luxurious Alila brand in mid-March, which is great news for Hyatt loyalists.
With just 68 rooms and suites, Alila Napa Valley is an exclusive retreat for anyone who loves wine — or just a serene and naturally beautiful place to relax and get away from it all. You’ll find beautifully appointed rooms with stunning views of the vineyards and mountains surrounding you, a gorgeous pool, a spa, a fitness centre and more.
You can book rooms at this Category 7 World of Hyatt property for 30,000 points per night or from around £395.
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley
Another highly anticipated opening in Napa Valley, the Four Seasons Resort will be the only hotel in the area set fully within a functioning winery. This property is located in the town of Calistoga, about 90 minutes from San Francisco.
The Four Seasons will have just 85 rooms and suites along with a 3,400-square-foot home called The Estate Villa. The guest rooms are spacious and feature fireplaces, balconies with incredible views and interiors designed by designer Erin Martin. Guests will have access to two outdoor pools with vineyard views, a full-service spa with locally inspired treatments, high-end dining and, of course, an extensive wine programme curated by Thomas Rivers Brown.
The hotel is scheduled to open this spring but is not yet taking reservations.
Chatwal Lodge, Catskills
About 90 miles away from the hubbub of New York City lie the Catskill Mountains, which will soon be home to an ultra-luxury hotel called Chatwal Lodge. Owned by the same hotel group that owns The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Manhattan, this posh lodge is set in a 2,500-acre gated residential area known as The Chapin Estate.
The property will have only 10 suites, some of which will have balconies with views of the Toronto Reservoir Lake at the centre of the Estate. The property’s design will lean heavily into its luxurious lakeside location in the mountains with walls made from reclaimed wood, carved headboards, faux fur accents and other amenities like larger decks by the lake, outdoor showers and more.
The Chatwal Lodge is scheduled to open in April of this year.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton
The small but growing portfolio of Virgin Hotels will soon open just off The Strip in Las Vegas. When it opens on 25 March 2021, it will be a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and will offer three towers with over 1,500 “chambers” (Virginspeak for guest rooms) and suites. In addition, guests will find the Mohegan Sun Casino, which measures more than 60,000-square-feet, a massive five-acre pool complex, a theatre that can seat 4,500 people, 12 outlets for eating and drinking and more.
Rooms can be booked in April starting from £104 per night or from 29,000 Hilton Honors points.
The St. Regis Bermuda
The upcoming St. Regis Bermuda will bring a much-needed luxury points hotel to the island, which is very accessible from points along the East Coast of the U.S. but doesn’t have the best hotel options currently.
This St. Regis is located at the far northern end of Bermuda, adjacent to St. Catherine’s Beach and Tobacco Bay. When it opens on 22 May 2021, it will feature 122 guest rooms and suites, a St. Regis-signature Iridium Spa, two pools, an outpost of BLT Steak restaurant and more.
This will be a Category 8 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning awards nights will cost you 70,000 points for off-peak dates, 85,000 for standard and 100,000 for peak dates. Introductory cash rates start around £432 per night.
The Londoner
Set to debut in London’s Leicester Square this spring, The Londoner promises to bring an “urban resort” feel to the heart of London’s West End theatre district. The property will have 350 guest rooms and suites, six bars and restaurants, including “alfresco dining on the ground floor and a contemporary Japanese lounge bar with a rooftop terrace and fire pit,” according to Hospitalitynet.org. There will also be a fitness and wellness centre, a pool, with two screening rooms — appropriate for this hotel’s location — and more.
The Londoner is accepting reservations from the end of May, with prices starting at around £418 per night.
Kimpton St Honoré Paris
Kimpton’s first property in France is set to make a big splash when it debuts in Paris’ Opéra district in a building that was the home of the luxury department store known as “Samaritaine de Luxe,” as reported by Hospitalitynet.org. The building’s original facade from 1917, main staircase and the historical elevator will be restored and guest rooms will draw on art deco style from the 1930s with a modern twist to meet the needs of today’s travellers. There will also be a rooftop bar on the 10th floor, providing beautiful vistas of the City of Light.
The Kimpton St Honoré is accepting reservations as of 31 May 2021, with award nights from 70,000 IHG Rewards points or about £403 per night.
Casa di Langa in Piedmont, Italy
Situated among some of Italy’s most famous winemaking regions, including Barolo, Barbaresco and Alta Langa, Casa di Langa is a property dedicated to sustainable practices and immersing guests in the special surroundings. The hotel is set on about 104 acres of vineyards, and the surrounding area is not just home to amazing wines but also white truffles. We’re talking about Italy after all, so you can expect the cuisine to be top-notch at the property’s restaurant Fàula. And, don’t forget to indulge in a spa experience or even take a cooking class to bring some Italian traditions home with you.
The hotel is accepting reservations as of 1 May 2021, from around £324 per night.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton brand will debut in the Maldives starting in May 2021. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be located in an archipelago with two other high-end resorts. It’s close to the main international gateway of Male, meaning you can reach the resort via a 50-minute speedboat ride (or 10-minute seaplane ride).
The resort will feature 100 villas in total and will have a mix of land and overwater villas with private pools ranging from one to three bedrooms. You can expect multiple dining options as well as a full-service spa with a full range of relaxation-inducing treatments.
The new Ritz-Carlton will be a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy programme, meaning free nights will cost 70,000 points on off-peak nights, 85,000 points on standard nights and 100,000 points on peak nights.
Rosewood São Paulo
The exclusive Rosewood chain will open its first property in South America in the continent’s largest city in late spring of this year. The hotel will be located in a historic building that used to be a maternity hospital as well as a brand-new tower designed by architect Jean Nouvel. Inside, guests can expect a seamless blending of old and new and elegant furnishings with the use of Brazilian wood and “lush garden walls.” The Rosewood São Paulo will have a total of six restaurants and bars as well as the brand’s signature “wellness concept” known as Asaya. Room rates are not yet available.
Featured photo courtesy of Alila Napa Valley
