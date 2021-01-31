22 ways to be a healthier traveller in 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Though travelling is off the cards at the moment as we’re in the middle of the U.K’s third national lockdown, hopefully, the end is in sight.
Once the world opens up again, most of us will be booking a holiday as soon as we can. So with that in mind, we’ve come up with some ways to be a healthier traveller in 2021, especially in this new age of masks, sanitiser and social distancing.
We tapped experts in a number of fields — nutritionists, pro travellers, psychologists, even a former Olympian — for their tips on how to make everything about your upcoming travels healthier for your mind and body.
Before you leave for your first post-lockdown trip, keep in mind these strategies for reducing stress, clearing your head and staying nourished and active. Not only will you feel restored after every trip you take, but you’ll also get more out of your travels.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Avoid the crowds
Before you even set foot on a plane, you can start to make your trips less stressful by travelling on a day that’s likely to be less busy. According to Expedia, the least popular day of the week to fly is Tuesday and the busiest is Friday. So, by travelling midweek, you’ll avoid those peak travel periods and consequently miss the crowds that go along with them. And thinner crowds almost always mean less hassle.
Ask friends for itinerary advice
Once your travel plans are secure, it can be overwhelming to think about how to plan hotel stays, activities, meals, excursions and more to fill your holiday. You can reduce stress by looking to others for guidance.
“There can often be too much information out there,” said psychologist Jessica Nicolosi. “Ask friends who have been where you are headed for suggestions because the path has already been paved.”
Know your backup travel options
No matter how much you plan, external factors like mechanical delays and weather can mess up your travels. Minimise the potential stress by having backup options in, er, your back pocket.
“Understand your trip and what airline you are flying with,” said former triathlon Olympian, trainer and United million miler Jarrod Shoemaker. “Are you flying through a big hub on a connecting or direct flight? Is this the only flight your airline flies to your location? Who are their partners and how else could you get to your location with another airline? All of this will make for a less stressful travel day and, hopefully, you do not need to use any of the information that you acquired.”
Get insurance
Find out if your medical insurance covers you overseas. In case of an accident or illness that requires hospitalisation while travelling, most travel insurances and credit card benefits will only get you to the “nearest acceptable facility.” That could mean a foreign hospital where there are language barriers or you’re not comfortable with the quality of care.
Comprehensive travel insurance can also help you in the event of any number of mishaps that may interrupt or disrupt your trip.
“Purchasing separate travel insurance is a good idea, ensuring you’re protected against cancellations and lost luggage,” John Gobbels, vice president and chief operating officer of Medjet, a medical air-transport and travel-security membership program, told TPG. “It can also cover medical or dental incidents as well.”
Having a game plan for an emergency is definitely part of any healthy travel agenda.
Be prepared for unexpected health hiccups
Colds, stomach aches and allergies are no fun, but they’re part of life, even when you’re on holiday. Keep in mind that your favourite over-the-counter remedies may not be available in your destination country.
“Bring your own supply of go-to medicines,” Gobbels said. “If you do need to pick up more supplies along the way, know that counterfeit medications are prevalent in some foreign countries. Avoid shady corner pharmacies and nonpharmacy locations.”
We suggest packing half of your medicine and travel first-aid kit in your carry-on or personal item, so they’re easily accessible throughout the entire trip. Pack the other half in your checked luggage. On the off chance that airport security confiscates your medications, it’s good to have them separated.
Guard against germs
Getting sick while travelling is a real threat. To protect yourself, follow a few guidelines.
“Start a regime of probiotics to keep the gut from holding onto bad bacteria and encouraging the body to fight infection by increasing the good bacteria in your gut,” Dr Nicholas Testa, chief physician executive at Dignity Health in Southern California, told TPG.
Mean it when you say you’re out of the office
Unless you’re travelling for business, the whole point of a getaway is to, well, get away from everything back home.
“Committing to disconnecting from work or responsibilities will reduce stress,” Nicolosi said. “Give yourself permission not to check your phone or email, and don’t overcommit to schedules, especially if you are someone who does that in your day-to-day life.”
Take advantage of airport wellness offerings
Maintaining optimal health should always be the priority, and that can start at the airport. Seriously.
“It’s so important to keep a healthy routine while travelling,” said SHA Wellness Clinic vice president and co-founder Alejandro Bataller. “This includes researching ahead of time healthy offerings available at airports.”
Since wellness travel is on the rise, many airports are jumping on the trend by offering their own relaxation services. For example, Esenza by SHA, operated by SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain, has two locations in the Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) that provide healthy food and beverages and targeted spa treatments. And then there are Xpress and Be Relax, both of which offer everything from massages to facials while you wait to board. Due to COVID regulations, these may not be available at the moment, so make sure to check to avoid disappointment.
Stay hydrated
Flying can lead to dehydration because the humidity on an aeroplane is really low (it’s about three times drier than the Sahara desert).
“Dehydration can cause a whole host of problems from mild discomfort to an increased risk of viral and bacterial infections from a suppressed immune system,” said Kameryn Tanita, an integrative nutritional-health coach and wellness blogger. “Try bringing a portable water bottle with you so you can refill it anywhere you go and focus on staying hydrated from the moment you wake up until you go to sleep.”
Book a window seat
“Planes are Petri dishes,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and host of “The Dr Oz Show.” According to Dr Oz, it never hurts to book a window seat. “Studies find that window seats are less vulnerable to airborne bacteria and viruses,” he told TPG.
Whether you’re next to the window, the aisle or sitting cosy in the middle seat, Dr Oz also said it’s important to bring antibacterial wipes to sanitise notoriously contaminated surfaces, such as the tray table and armrests — now more than ever.
Give yourself healthy options
You can’t always be sure of what food choices you’ll get on your travels, so pack a bag with healthy snacks to take control when you get the munchies.
“Include fruit that travels well, like bananas and oranges, as well as nuts, olives, whole-grain and crackers,” said New York City-area nutritionist Amy Gorin. “It also means you have an emergency stash of food that you can create a makeshift meal with if you have a long layover with limited food options.”
Of course, travelers flying internationally need to be conscientious about bringing fruits, vegetables, meats and other raw foods through customs. You’ll probably want to throw out or declare anything fresh you don’t finish on the plane.
Beat jet lag
Many times we forget an important factor that wreaks havoc on our health: jet lag.
“Upon arrival in your location, get onto the local schedule as quickly as possible,” Shoemaker said. “Eat meals when the locals eat meals. Most importantly, sleep and stay in bed until morning without looking at your phone or turning on the TV. This will help fight jet lag and make your trip healthier and more enjoyable.”
Get quality sleep
Travelling can be exhausting. You may be crossing various time zones, hauling your luggage around or hustling from place to place.
“Make sure to get a good night’s sleep every night, especially if you are fighting jet lag,” Tanita said. “If you have trouble sleeping in a new environment, bring earplugs and a sleep mask to avoid distractions, and try using lavender essential oil, which promotes relaxation and restful sleep.”
Make space a priority when travelling with kids
Space can seriously impact your mental health while travelling.
That’s why Amy Blankson, one of America’s top happiness experts (talk about a dream job), believes that, when you’re travelling with your family, it’s important to look for accommodation that will give you lots of space, such as separate rooms for you and your children. Book suites to ensure everyone can spread out, or opt for a holiday rental service like Airbnb, HomeAway or HomeToGo, where the setup is more, well, like home.
“It will help bring down the stress of the trip,” Blankson said.
Hit the market
Another reason to book a holiday rental? Access to a kitchen, which will make it easier to avoid dining out for every meal. That not only helps you control what you eat but also how much you spend. Even if you’re in a hotel, you can still try and take advantage of the minifridge. Either way, Gorin suggests visiting a local farmer’s market.
“You can pick up tasty, in-season produce,” she said. “I’d also recommend stopping by a supermarket. Even if you don’t have a full kitchen where you’re staying, you can pick up essentials for a healthy breakfast and snack time. For me, those typically include Greek yoghurt, nut butter, fresh berries and hard-boiled eggs.”
Change how you talk about travel
Your future starts with your next thought, right? Right. So the more you focus on the things that are stressing you out about a trip, the more you’ll be stressed out about the trip. That’s why Nicolosi suggests changing the way you speak about it and conceptualise your travels.
“Simply changing the word ‘have’ to the word ‘get’ creates a different emotional experience when making plans,” she said. “For example, instead of ‘I have to book our zip-lining excursion,’ it becomes, ‘I get to book the excursion.’ Getting to make plans creates gratitude and takes the obligation out of it, which can reduce the stress we feel about it.”
Meditate regularly
Another way to get in a less-stressed headspace is to practice meditation when travelling.
“Travel can be very stressful, so it’s helpful to have certain tools on hand,” holistic-health coach Ali said. “Download a meditation app like Headspace. Some airlines’ inflight entertainment systems even have them available in flight as well. Take advantage.”
Stay active
While you definitely deserve downtime during your holiday, it’s important to not give up entirely on physical activity. After all, health of body and mind is about consistency. Staying active keeps you feeling good while travelling, and aids in the recovery process when you return home. To do this, Kirsty Lewis — personal trainer, owner of wellness company Go Vitality and wife of a pilot — recommends booking a hotel with a gym. If that’s not an option, stick to a 20-minute in-room workout.
“All you need is 20 minutes to get in an effective workout,” she said. “If you do high intensity in a short period, it’s more effective at burning fat than steady cardio training because your metabolic burning engine keeps going for a really long time after.”
Her go-to bodyweight workout? Squat jumps, push-ups, burpees, mountain climbers and plyometric lunges. Do one exercise for 30 seconds and take 15 to 30 seconds off before moving to the next one. Do this for as many rounds as possible until you hit 20 minutes. And don’t underestimate the value of sightseeing by foot. You’ll be surprised by how many steps you get in when you travel.
Take a walking food tour
OK, you want to sample the local cuisine, but you don’t want to go overboard. Your best bet? Book a walking food tour.
“This is a great way to see the local sights and also get in some exercise,” Gorin said. “Typically, food tours serve smaller portions of foods, so even if something is decadent, you’re not eating a lot of it. And you’re typically getting in a good amount of exercise. I took a walking chocolate tour in Belgium, for example, and it was about four hours long.”
Pack plenty of nutritious snacks
Many of us pack healthy nibbles for the plane, bus or train ride, but it’s important to have a stash of nourishing options to enjoy once you arrive at your destination, too.
“When you have sugar, you want more of it. It’s natural, and we can’t control our reaction to processed sugar,” Lewis said. “So bring some healthy homemade bites for at least a couple of days. That way you’re not grabbing garbage when out and about.”
Focus on fruits and vegetables
Travelling is all about being open-minded and getting outside of your comfort zone. Most cities and countries have a unique cuisine, and part of the fun of being in a new place is trying new restaurants and immersing yourself in the food and culture.
“Don’t stress about overindulging in meals. Just focus on getting enough fruits and vegetables throughout the day,” Tanita said. “Make it a priority to eat foods that will fuel you for a full day.”
Build in decompression days
When travelling, we tend to focus on all the things we want to do. But it’s important to give yourself permission to take some time to decompress, and even build that into your travel plans.
“Maybe the first day or two can be more active, and then you can enjoy the slower downtime,” Nicolosi said. “Or maybe you are the type who needs to get right into the calm. Knowing yourself and what you need to transition is vital.”
You might also want to consider adding decompression days when you come back home. This helps stave off those post-vacation blues.
Bottom line
Most of us are itching to travel again. As soon as it’s deemed safe, there’ll be a mass exodus for staycations, weekend breaks and long-haul trips. And while we can’t wait, the added stresses of travel, especially with a family, will remain the same. So take on board some of the above tips to make sure you have the happiest, healthiest holiday you can!
Featured photo by Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.