The complete guide to World of Hyatt Guest of Honor awards
There’s lots to love about World of Hyatt Globalist status. It provides a host of valuable benefits ranging from free breakfast and confirmed suite upgrades to waived resort and parking fees and more. Plus, it is especially easy to earn this year. But perhaps the most unique perk of Globalist status is access to the Guest of Honor programme.
Guest of Honor allows Globalist members to share their elite status benefits when booking award stays for friends or family. While several hotels offer status gifting after reaching a certain number of nights, no other programme allows elites to extend their perks to others quite like this.
Today, we’re going to take a closer look at what exactly Guest of Honor awards entail, how you can book them, who you can book them for and more.
Who can book Guest of Honor awards
Before we dive in, it’s important to note that Guest of Honor booking privileges are only available to top-tier Globalist members. This status level is normally earned after 60 tier-qualifying nights or 100,000 base points ($20,000 in spending), but those thresholds have been cut in half for 2021. As such, you can earn Globalist status this year after 30 nights or 50,000 base points.
Given how easy it is to earn Globalist status this year, some travellers are going out of their way to achieve it and unlock perks like Guest of Honor.
What are Guest of Honor awards?
With that out of the way, what are Guest of Honor awards, exactly?
World of Hyatt allows Globalist members to use their points to book an award stay for someone else and extend their elite status privileges to that traveller. The Globalist member does not need to be travelling for the benefits to carry over.
All of the in-hotel benefits you’d normally enjoy as a Globalist will transfer, including waived resort and parking fees, free (full) breakfast for up to two adults and two children per room, lounge access, space-available suite upgrades, late check-out and more. When fully maximised, these benefits can undoubtedly provide over $70 in value per night to some guests.
Guest of Honor rules
The Guest of Honor programme is very straightforward, with no gimmicks or major hoops through which you need to jump. The only rule is that the stay must always be booked using points or a free night certificate. There’s no way to share your benefits on a paid stay.
You can book a stay for a different individual every time and can even book multiple rooms with Guest of Honor benefits at once. Just note that although World of Hyatt counts award stays toward elite status, the credit would go to the person completing the stay and not the Globalist who made the booking.
Booking Guest of Honor awards
As explained above, the Guest of Honor programme is exclusively for award stays. Additionally, to apply Guest of Honor benefits, the award must be by the World of Hyatt member with the Globalist status.
The booking process for Guest of Honor stays is a bit different than usual in that you can’t book the award directly on Hyatt’s site. Instead, you’ll need to either call the World of Hyatt reservation line, email your dedicated concierge or direct message the Hyatt Concierge via Twitter. In addition to providing your account information and information about the stay, you’ll be asked to share information about the guest, including their World of Hyatt account number.
In addition to points stays, Guest of Honor benefits can be applied to bookings made using free night certificates.
Bottom line
World of Hyatt is one of the only loyalty programmes that let you share your elite benefits with others when you aren’t travelling with them. Even better, you can share your benefits with whoever you want — not just your immediate family.
Although the Guest of Honor benefit is only available for award stays, it’s easy to “pool” points and boost your World of Hyatt balance to book awards.
Featured photo of the Andaz 5th Avenue courtesy of Hyatt.
