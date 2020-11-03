Fly to Martinique from 40,500 miles return and more with Flying Blue November Promo Rewards
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with this month’s offers.
Air France and KLM’s loyalty programme Flying Blue frequently launches Promo Rewards, which offer substantially discounted rewards.
In November, Promo Rewards are available to more destinations, following a freeze during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Two major changes have been made to these Promo Rewards. Firstly, you can amend your booking dates after booking (Promo Rewards used to be non-changeable). These rewards are still not refundable, however. Secondly, the booking period has been extended significantly. This month’s awards are bookable for travel from 1 November all the way until 30 April 2021.
These reduced tickets apply to return but also one-way travel, no matter the direction. That makes them extra valuable for one-way travel or complex itineraries.
Keep in mind that given the wide range of travel dates as part of Promo Rewards, you could travel through 30 April. As England prepares to enter its second national lockdown on Thursday, travel is banned for the time being — at least until 2 December. However, you can speculatively book into 2021 if you wish.
Let’s take a look at some of the best deals in November.
London to Martinique from 40,500 miles return in economy
Fly to the Caribbean island of Martinique from just 40,500 miles return in economy. You can fly from London (LHR) to Fort de France (FDF) with Air France with this Promo Reward, which also can be booked as a one-way award from just 20,250 miles.
The flights between London and Paris require a change of airport. Air France’s operation to Martinique departs from Paris Orly Airport (ORY), so you’ll be responsible for making that airport change yourself.
It’s worth noting that as of time of publication, Martinique is not currently on the U.K.’s list of approved travel corridor countries. As a result, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days on your return to England. However, if you book far enough in advance, that advice could change by the date of your travel.
The flights from ORY to FDF are operated by Air France’s 777-200 aircraft.
London to Beirut from 54,000 miles return in premium economy
Travel to the Lebanon capital of Beirut from 54,000 miles and £265 return in premium economy. The deal is part of the month’s Promo Reward, which sees award tickets to Beirut available at a 25% discount. On a one-way journey from London to Beirut (BEY), it’ll cost you from 27,000 miles in premium economy.
Lebanon is not currently on the U.K. government’s list of travel corridor countries. In other words, if you travel to the country now, you will have to quarantine for 14 days on your return to England.
Flights from Paris to Beirut are operated by Air France’s 777-200 aircraft. Because these itineraries are inclusive of the trip between London and Paris, you don’t have to worry about positioning to CDG for your flight. However, do keep in mind that some itineraries require a change of airports in Paris.
Short on Flying Blue miles? If you purchase extra miles, you will get a 100% bonus through 31 December 2020. Or, you can top up your account by transferring from American Express U.K. Membership Rewards at a 1:1 rate. You can also convert Marriott Bonvoy points at a 3:1 rate, plus get a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer.
Once again, these rewards are only bookable in November for travel between 1 November 2020 and 30 April 2021. Not all available reward seats are eligible for a Promo Rewards booking, so act sooner rather than later before they’re all taken. Also take note of the revised change policy, as these awards are changeable but not cancellable or refundable.
