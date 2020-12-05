19 hotels you’ll want to book just for the incredible bathtub
There are plenty of reasons to book one hotel over another. Perhaps you want to find the lowest room rate, or you’re searching for a property in a specific location. There are points-specific incentives too, such as the loyalty programme in which a hotel participates, the availability of award nights and whether your elite benefits will be honoured.
Then there’s the bathroom.
Many hotel bathrooms are simply sterile, tiled rooms with bad lighting and even worse water pressure. But some of the world’s best hotels view their bathrooms as high-design hideaways where travellers can luxuriate as they wash the stress of travel away. Even better, some hotel bathrooms boast the best views in the house.
These hotel bathtubs have views ranging from cityscapes to ocean vistas so picture-perfect, you might not even want to leave your room at all. Some are just so striking, we’d be remiss not to put them on the list (looking at you, Rosewood London).
Sadly, many of these bathtubs are in hotels that either do not participate in points programmes or are in speciality rooms or suites that are not eligible for award redemptions. Of course, we still have a few tips and tricks for maximising your spending and earning in case you do decide that a sumptuous soak in one of these tubs is worth making a splash.
Times Square Edition in New York City
Sexy, modern, white-on-beige interiors make the Times Square Edition a calm retreat at the Crossroads of the World. Though the standard rooms will only have a stand-up shower, guests who splurge on a suite (or snag a complimentary upgrade with Marriott status) can enjoy the cityscape while soaking in a gorgeous freestanding tub. The stone bathrooms are also stocked with Le Labo bath products in the brand’s signature fragrance.
How to book: Reserve this Category 7 property (from 50,000 to 70,000 points per night) directly on Marriott’s website.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This resort is a TPG favourite thanks to its gorgeous villas, an incredible overwater spa, delicious restaurants and fun activities like scuba and deep-sea fishing. For the best bathtub views, book an overwater villa.
How to book: This Category 8 Marriott Bonvoy property costs 70,000 points on off-peak dates, 85,000 on standard nights and 100,000 during peak nights. Like almost all resorts in the Maldives, this property comes with steep taxes and fees on top of your points redemption, as well as a cash copay for certain rooms. Plan for a pricey stay even if you can cover the cost of the room entirely with points.
The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
There are few hotel amenities quite like an oversized soaking tub. After all, how many of us have time to take baths in real life? And the bathtub at The Cape — a feature available in all but the deluxe double queen and superior king rooms — is perfection on all fronts. From the freestanding copper-leaf tub, guests can watch television or gaze out through the wall-to-wall windows. Noken Porcelanosa monoblock taps included an oversized faucet and a handheld showerhead, and a sliding wood bathtub tray is stocked with DS & Durga amenities.
How to book: The Cape is officially part of the World of Hyatt programme, standard king rooms (480 to 498 square feet) at this Category 6 property can be booked from 25,000 points per night. Rooms at the deluxe level and above can’t be booked online with points.
Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver
The Fairmont Pacific Rim offers stunning views of the city, Vancouver Harbour and the snow-covered peaks of the Canadian Rockies in the distance. But guests who book a Signature Ofuro Room get the chance to enjoy the vistas from the comfort of a jetted, square-shaped Japanese ofuro tub in their own marble bathroom — when they’re not enjoying the hotel’s other amenities like the Willow Stream Spa or the seasonal menus at its restaurant, Botanist, that is.
How to book: Fairmont is part of Accor, so you can use Accor points to offset the cost of your stay. The conversion rate is 2,000 points to 40 euros (£36). Rates for Signature Ofuro Rooms this spring start at around 330 euros (£298). If you had 6,000 points saved up, for instance, you could redeem them for 120 euros (£108) off the room.
Conrad Koh Samui in Thailand
The Conrad Koh Samui has long been one of points collectors’ favourite Thai resorts thanks to its magnificent setting in a rainforest along the Gulf of Thailand and plentiful award availability. The main selling point in terms of bathrooms here is that most rooms have at least some view from the tub, even in starter categories like one-bedroom pool villas. The views get better the nicer the room or suite, though.
How to book: Room rates start around £427, and award nights are available from 95,000 points each.
Rosewood London
One of London’s most iconic luxury hotels should be a bucket list stay for all bathtub connoisseurs. The bathrooms in the 263 guest rooms and suites are filled with Italian marble and hand-beaten Alpaca silver — but the room to book is the residential one-bedroom Manor House suite. Here, guests will discover a circular soaking tub carved from a single, solid piece of Carrera marble.
How to book: Rates at the hotel for rooms with bathtubs start around £600 but the hotel is also a member of the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts programme. If you have The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express, you can book a paid stay through that portal and enjoy perks like free daily breakfast for two, a space-available room upgrade, late check-out and early check-in (when available) as well as a $100 property credit.
Four Seasons Bora Bora in French Polynesia
Everyone who comes to Bora Bora wants a perfectly framed shot of the jagged, jungle-covered slopes of Mount Otemanu. Luckily, views abound at this tropical retreat that remains a favourite among celebrity jet setters like Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry. Book an overwater bungalow for bathtub outlooks of the lagoon and Otemanu while you relax after a day of snorkelling and sun.
How to book: Rates start at $1,400 (£1,068) — book through the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts programme for additional perks, including upgrades (when available) and 4 p.m. check-out. The hotel is also currently running a promotion where you can receive a complimentary fourth night and daily breakfast for two through April 2021.
Jade Mountain in St. Lucia
No two bathrooms at this resort on St. Lucia are alike, but all are equipped with chromotherapy whirlpool tubs for two. They’re even mounted on a pedestal so you can avoid uninterrupted views of the Piti and Gros Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. Book one of the Sanctuary-level suites and you’ll be able to split your time between the bathtub and your own private infinity pool.
The Silo Hotel Cape Town in South Africa
The Silo helped transform Cape Town’s waterfront when it opened in March 2017 in a defunct grain silo dating to 1924. Architect Thomas Heatherwick oversaw the transformation that included the Zeitz MOCAA museum on the bottom, and this 28-room, six-floor hotel on the top levels. The hotel has a spa and three restaurants, including a rooftop bar by its pool. The enormous bathrooms are as lavishly decorated as the rooms themselves, and many offer uninterrupted views of iconic Cape Town landmarks like Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront through their unmistakable geodesic windows. Even if you’re not staying at the hotel, it’s worth grabbing a drink at the bar for the views alone.
How to book: Unfortunately, there’s no way to book a stay here inexpensively since room rates routinely cost over £800 per night.
Six Senses Kaplankaya
This ambitious resort project north of Bodrum, Turkey opened in 2018 with a sprawling 107,000-square-foot spa and fitness centre. But you can enjoy a spa-like experience without even leaving your room. Guests can admire views of the Aegean Sea, the surrounding olive groves and rugged hillside while bathing in a deep soaking tub, which looks out beyond the marble bathroom through floor-to-ceiling windows.
How to book: Bathtub rooms can drop as low in price as $322 (£246) during off-peak dates, but can easily double during the summer season. Soon you’ll be able to use IHG points to book your stay here since the chain acquired Six Senses in 2019.
Delta Hotel Toronto in Canada
You might think this is simply a run-of-the-mill business hotel in Canada’s largest city. And for the most part, you’d be right — except for its Corner Skyline Soaker rooms, so named for the enormous soaking tubs situated right up against the floor-to-ceiling windows. Sit back, relax and enjoy the view of Toronto’s famous CN Tower across the street.
How to book: Marriott acquired Delta Hotels back in 2015, so you can earn and redeem points on stays at this Category 5 property. Unfortunately, award rates of 30,000 points per night on off-peak dates are only available for standard rooms, so you’ll end up having to pay more for rooms with bathtub views.
Ventana Big Sur, An Alila Resort in California
If you prefer your ocean views with a side of mountain and forest, this iconic coastal California standout is calling your name. The adults-only resort reopened in 2017 as part of Alila Hotels after a massive, multimillion-dollar renovation. Its 59 rooms and suites have all been updated, and each features a private balcony or patio plus fireplaces for romantic evenings in and deep soaking tubs for enjoying the views.
How to book: Last year, Hyatt integrated Alila Hotels into its World of Hyatt collection. You can now book rooms at this Category 7 property for 30,000 points per night.
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam
At this Bill Bensley-designed beach resort, rooms cascade down the steep hillsides of the Sun Peninsula to the tranquil waters of a private bay, offering postcard-worthy panoramas of Vietnam’s central coast.
How to book: Even standard King Resort Classic Rooms offer bathtub views, and they start at $350 (£267) per night or 50,000 points. Book through Amex FHR, though, and you might be able to get free daily breakfast and a $125 food and beverage credit, among other benefits, while still enjoying your IHG Rewards earning and elite perks.
Hotel Punta Tragara in Capri, Italy
Set along a dramatic cliff overlooking Capri’s famous Faraglioni rocks, the Hotel Punta Tragara is an understated Italian classic. Sure, you could stake out a seat at the pool, or hike the island’s many trails, dodging the tourists that flock here in summer. But why not simply avoid the crowds altogether by booking the Art Suite? Here, you can enjoy one of Capri’s most famous views perfectly framed by a semi-circular window while enjoying a dip in its oversize tub.
How to book: Rates start at 2,800 euros (£2,526) for the Art Suite (it is 700 square feet and has its own private outdoor terrace, too). The hotel is a member of Small Luxury Hotels, which means you should be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points there.
Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills, New York
There are tubs that you bathe in, and then there are tubs that you look at, admire and photograph for your Instagram. The clawfoot tubs at the new Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills are both. Book one of the Alpine suites so you can soak in your elegant bronze bath alongside a potbelly fireplace, or opt for a Walden Bathing Suite with an outdoor cedar tub for two.
Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai
You might think the best views in Dubai would be of its ever-growing skyline — but you’d be wrong. You can sleep (and bathe) with all 65,000 fishes that live in the Ambassador Lagoon aquarium at the Atlantis, The Palm hotel if you book either the Poseidon or Neptune underwater suite.
How to book: Sleeping underwater isn’t cheap. Rates for these suites start at around £2,596 per night.
andBeyond Tengile River Lodge in South Africa
Stepping away from traditional tented camps, this lodge in South Africa’s Sabi Sands Game Reserve, near Kruger National Park, is modern and sleek, with sustainable elements like salvaged railway stones incorporated into the flooring and sand from the site itself used to insulate the roofs. The nine rooms are among the largest in the region thanks to expansive open-air decks complete with private plunge pools. The rooms “float” on stilts set just back from the Sand River banks, so guests can have a bath with a view of elephants and buffalo doing the same in the waters below.
How to book: Another instance where you will want to use a credit card that earns you multiple points per dollar since rates here start at 20,500 ZAR (£990) per person per night.
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico
Bathrooms at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property on the northern shore of Puerto Rico, seamlessly blend the lush, tropical surroundings with the resort’s contemporary interiors. With indoor and outdoor showers, double sinks and a separate water closet the bathrooms here are phenomenally spacious. There’s also an oversized soaking tub against a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
How to book: You’ll have to pay cash no matter what, so consider booking through Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts programme, as it entitles you to a room upgrade and a special amenity, which is usually a food-and-beverage or spa credit. The room upgrade alone could go especially far at a resort like this: It could land you in a room with a private plunge pool. Rates vary depending on the season, but usually start around £800 per night.
Nihi Sumba in Indonesia
Nihi Sumba by Chris Burch is a honeymooner’s paradise, with private villas and sprawling estates, all of which feature incredible one-of-a-kind bathtubs. There are massive basins fit for two with water features, gold-lined tubs on the deck overlooking the ocean; and outdoor bathtubs beneath a palapa. If you’re celebrating a special occasion (like when TPG’s director of marketing and communications, Becca Denenberg Manheimer, stayed here for her honeymoon) expect over-the-top extras, like floral bath arrangements.
How to book: Nihi Sumba is not bookable with points.
Additional reporting by Melanie Lieberman.
Featured photo courtesy of andBeyond.
