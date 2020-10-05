9 of the most stunning cycle routes in the UK
Cycling is a great way to both exercise and explore the country — and as an added bonus, it’s also a sport that is easy to do while maintaining social distancing. On top of that, more and more people are choosing staycations rather than going abroad and having to deal with ever-changing quarantine rules.
So no matter where you live or end up travelling to in the U.K., you will be close to some spectacular cycle routes with stunning views and, of course, a few pub stops to have lunch and a tipple to keep you fuelled.
Below is a round-up of some of the “must-do” cycle routes in the U.K. New to cycling? Don’t fear, as the routes below are graded on difficulty to help you choose the right one.
1. Camel Trail: Bodmin to Padstow — Cornwall
This route is designed for the whole family to enjoy and runs along a disused railway. Most Brits flock to the southwest for the glorious beaches, but there is a vast amount of outdoor activities to enjoy, too. This purpose-built trail is known as the Camel Trail and passes through Cornish towns such as Padstow, Wadebridge, Bodmin and Wenfordbridge. Don’t fret if you don’t own a bike. You can hire one.
Distance: 18 miles
Difficulty level: Easy
2. Bristol to Bath Path — Southwest England
This path connects Bristol and Bath for cyclists of all abilities. It’s often used by commuters, as it’s a traffic-free path, but you’ll see families, day-trippers and you may also spot some unusual modes of pedal-powered transport along the route such as penny-farthings. If you’re looking for a nice lunch on the way, stop in Saltford for a selection of pubs and restaurants.
Distance: 15 miles
Difficulty level: Easy
3. The Trans-Cambrian Way: Knighton to Dovey Junction — Wales
Not for the novice rider, this three-day Welsh cycle route through the Cambrian Mountains is a real test for your thighs and calves. On the way, you will see historic settlements and pass a few essential pubs before settling for the evening in Rhayader and Llangurig. If you’re not a fan of doing this alone or planning the logistics, then you can get guided tours with MTB Wales, which even offers women-only tours.
Distance: 103 miles
Difficulty level: Advanced
4. Land’s End to John O’Groats — Cornwall to Scotland
Pipped as a once-in-a-lifetime thing to do, this huge cycle route starts at the tip of Cornwall and goes to the top of Scotland — so covers the length of Britain. A typical route would mean you cycle along the Cornish coast, across Dartmoor, through Cheddar Gorge, across the River Severn, pass through Herefordshire and Shropshire, the Yorkshire Dales, Cumbria then into Scotland through Loch Ness before arriving at John O’Groats.
You would need to know your way around a bike in case of any maintenance issues, and it is advised to plan your accommodation in advance to cover the 15-day journey, cycling about 65 miles per day.
Distance: 847 miles
Difficulty level: Advanced
5. Brockenhurst, New Forest — Hampshire
You may be a keen cyclist but dread the thought of hill climbs. If so, don’t be put off as there are trails that are completely flat, such as ones in Brockenhurst, which has officially been declared “Britain’s most beautiful place to live”. It’s quiet, designed for new riders and you will even pass some grazing ponies, which roam the park freely. If you need to hire a bike, you can do so from a shop in the centre of the village. It also offers an app, which has recommended cycle routes with directions so you don’t get lost on your way.
Distance: Varies, but up to about 29 miles
Difficulty: Easy
6. Crab and Winkle Way — Canterbury to Whitstable
This is a leisurely cycle, which is almost traffic-free between Canterbury and the harbour in Whitstable, Kent. There is a slight hill, but the reward is the view over Whitstable before continuing through the Blean Woods, one of the largest areas of broadleaved woodland in southern Britain.
Stop at the Windling Pond to have a picnic if the weather holds or wait until you get to Whitstable to sample the local seafood and get a selfie down Squeeze Gut Alley. If you’re full after lunch and don’t fancy the cycle back, then you can always get the train from Whitstable.
Distance: 7.6 miles
Difficulty level: Moderate
7. River Lea to Olympic Stadium — London
This is probably one of London’s lesser-known cycle routes. You start in Tottenham Marshes and then head south along the towpath to Hackney Wick station. The towpath will then take you to the London Olympic Stadium or you can follow the Hertford Union Canal to Victoria Park. This route is suitable for the whole family and a great way to see a part of London that you wouldn’t normally consider cycling around. Once you are at the Olympic Stadium, you can ride the slide at the ArcelorMittal Orbit, have lunch in the park, take a boat tour or get a selfie next to the 2012 Olympic Rings.
Distance: 6.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy
8. Merthyr Tydfil to Brecon — Wales
It may not be the most glamorous cycle to start with but you quickly forget the industrial views as you come up to the River Taff and the Cefn Coed Viaduct and the reservoirs, Pontsticill, Pentwyn and Talybont. Before hitting Brecon, you’ll see waterfalls and the mountain landscape of Monmouthshire. If you’re looking for a longer ride, it’s part of the Taff Trail from Cardiff at a total of 55 miles.
Distance: 25 miles
Difficulty level: Advanced
9. Loch Katrine — The Trossachs, Scotland
This is quite an unusual cycle route as you have the option of taking your bike part of the way on a steam pleasure boat, which has been operating the loch since 1843. The route starts at Trossachs Pier complex and goes anti-clockwise along the shoreline until it reaches the pier at Stronachlachar.
The track is quite flat but that doesn’t mean you won’t have stunning views during the three hours it takes to cycle the round trip. Look out for red kites, eagles, wildcats and deer along the way. If you need to hire a bike, there is a local hire shop called Katrine Wheelz at Callander.
Distance: 26 miles
Difficulty level: Moderate
Bottom line
Don’t overexert yourself if you are new to cycling. Just because a route is short, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be super easy. Be mindful that cycling conditions change and ensure you have a helmet, lights, high-vis gear and a pump. If you’re hiring a bike from companies on organised routes, they usually also rent safety equipment. Take snacks and water with you and think about social distancing and local COVID guidelines before embarking on your journey.
Featured photo by Jonathan Blackham/Getty Images
