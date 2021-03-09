12 Mother’s Day gifts for mums who love to travel
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
This is the second Mother’s Day during a lockdown — and hopefully the last.
The roadmap has given us some solid dates to work with, so all being well, we’ll be able to travel again soon — and with our mums.
So in the meantime, let’s get everyone in the holiday mood and treat all the mums out there (or whoever you feel like spoiling, even yourself!) to some travel-inspired gifts.
All of our gifts are available online for even more convenience.
1. Bagsmart traveller portable organiser case, £17.99
Mums can safely store and carry their jewellery without it getting lost or tangled in this stylish, portable case. The case, which you can purchase in a variety of colours, comes with bands for several rings, five necklace/bracelet clips, an earrings panel, a pendant pouch and two zipper compartments for any extras like watches. Plus, two overlaying bottom pouches separate hanging necklaces to keep them from tangling.
2. Flight Essentials Kit from Dr Barbara Sturm, £160.00
While this skincare kit is rather expensive, it’s ideal for frequent flyer mums left with dehydrated or irritated skin from that recycled air and lack of oxygen onboard aeroplanes. The Flight Essentials Kit features six different products to be used in air or post-landing, including a cleanser, anti-pollution drops, face cream, anti-ageing serum and a calming serum.
3. Flowers (order via British Airways or Virgin Atlantic eStore), price varies
If you’re going to order flowers, make sure to do so via a shopping portal from one of your favourite airlines like British Airways or Virgin Atlantic. For example, on orders from flower vendor Appleyard London, you’ll earn up to 25 Avios per pound spent or 20 Virgin Points per pound spent. Plus, you can stack those miles earned with Amex Offers, which could save you up to an additional 15%.
And offers aren’t limited to just flowers. You can earn 8 Avios per pound spent at Fortnum & Mason or 6 Avios per pound spent at jewellery shop Monica Vinader. In Virgin’s eStore, earn 4 Virgin Points per pound spent at Hotel Chocolat or 8 Virgin Points per pound spent at Coach. And when those points bank, you’ll be that much closer to taking mum on a special getaway sometime soon.
Keep in mind that some delivery dates aren’t until after Mother’s Day. Make sure to check out the full TPG U.K. guide to shopping portals here.
4. Morris & Co passport holder, £12
This patterned Morris & Co holder is ideal for mums carrying purses filled to the brim. The brightly coloured flowers and birds designed on the case can be easily spotted at the bottom of a bag when she needs to find that passport quickly. If you’d like to spend a little bit more, add in the matching velvet lavender eye mask, too (£18).
5. YogaBellies skinny travel yoga mat, £35
This thin, no-slip mat-and-towel combo rolls up tightly to fit inside a suitcase or duffle. Although it weighs just over 2 kilograms, the mat has a microfiber top, which means you won’t need to bring a towel along, too. And it’s vibrant, colourful design inspires a dedicated practice. Plus, your mum will be thrilled to know that her new gift benefits women around the world — for each yoga mat sold, YogaBellies gives £1 to Women’s Aid.
6. Lush angel hair solid shampoo, £8
Give your mum the gift of eco-friendly angelic hair with a solid shampoo bar from Lush. The Angel Hair bar, in particular, contains rosewater, ylang-ylang oil and cocoa butter in addition to other nourishing ingredients to create perfect hair. Not only does it smell fantastic, but it’s a solid bar, so it’s easy to slip into a trolly bag instead of dealing with liquids that are 100 millilitres or less.
7. Pacsafe anti-theft backpack, £90.44
Mums are extra diligent about safety, so a Pacsafe anti-theft backpack will ensure she has a cute (it comes in several colours) yet practical bag to protect all her important belongings. The chic backpack is made of lightweight material, fitting a 12-inch laptop inside and containing several useful RFID blocking compartments to store key travel and personal items. And, you can lock the bag to fixtures if necessary.
8. Virgin gift card, various prices
Picking up mum a Virgin gift card is perfect if you’re just not sure what to get her. The card can be used for travel — like Virgin flights, holidays or hotels, as well as for Virgin experiences like flying lessons or fancy meals, or even on gift items like Virgin wines.
9. Audible membership, £7.99 per month
If your mum often struggles with a suitcase full of books (or is still listening to books on tape), give her the gift of audible, where she can listen to books on her mobile phone. This way, she can travel light but still enjoy that autobiography on the plane or romance novel on the beach — even if she forgets her reading glasses at home.
10. Fitbit inspire 2, £79.99
Give mum the gift of health by encouraging her to get all her steps in — while travelling or at home. The Fitbit Inspire line tracks heart rate, sleep stages, all-day activity and more. Subtle yet stylish, the watch comes in beautiful colour options such as desert rose.
11. Willow Cashmere travel wrap, £289
This luxury travel wrap can double as a scarf, blanket or wrap. And if your mum is a bit of a germaphobe (really, who can blame her during these times), she can machine-wash this wrap after a long flight on the wool cycle. Plus, it comes in almost 20 different colour options.
12. La Prairie Skin Caviar Perfect Concealer, £150
A decent concealer is the secret weapon of the much-travelled mum. It can hide tired eyes, blur away any dry skin and just generally freshen up your whole face. This “skin caviar” one by luxury Swiss skincare brand La Prairie is on the pricey side but will last for ages, you only need a few dots. Blended with caviar water and extract (that sounds fancy enough for us) it also reduces puffiness, lifts and firms. In La Prairie’s own words it’s “an indulgence for the gaze.” Your mum can just pop it in her handbag and it’s handily less than 100 millimetres so no need to check it in.
Bottom line
While these gifts are ideal for mums who love to travel, she can also use many of them at home. A cashmere wrap, or an audible membership work just as well in lockdown as mid-flight, just like a shampoo bar or yoga mat can be equally as useful at home or on holiday.
TPG U.K. wishes all the mums out there a safe and happy Mother’s Day!
Featured photo by wundervisuals/Getty Images
