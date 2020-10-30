All 9 countries and territories you can visit from England without quarantine on either end
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
Since July, the U.K. government has implemented its travel corridor policy on international travel. Nearly every week since July, however, the government has revised that list of approved countries where travellers can journey to without having to quarantine for 14 days on return to England.
In addition to the travel corridor list, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has also revised its advice on travel to certain countries. After advising U.K. nationals against all non-essential international travel since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the FCO has changed that. Now, the office issues destination-specific advice.
While there are some discrepancies on the two lists — some countries are deemed unsafe by the FCO but don’t have to quarantine on arrival in England, and vice versa — the sweet spot lies wherein a country is shown on both lists.
And on top of the travel corridors list and the FCO list of destinations that it deems safe to travel to, the destination has to be willing to let you in. Some countries, like Australia, don’t remain an option at all, as it’s still closed to tourism. On the other hand, some countries will let U.K. arrivals in but will also require you to quarantine for 14 days.
But what countries and territories will allow U.K. nationals in without quarantine and also appear on England’s travel corridors list? Alternatively, what countries will allow British travellers in without quarantine as long as you provide a negative COVID-19 test? Overall, there aren’t many you can travel to without a quarantine on either end of the trip so long as you have a negative test. In fact, there are only nine — and they change often. For example, as of 1 November, Cyprus is no longer an option for a no-quarantine destination.
(It’s worth noting that this list applies to countries that appear on England’s travel corridors list. The countries that appear on the lists of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may differ. And, of course, you can travel between the four nations of the United Kingdom without quarantine.)
Cuba
Travellers heading to Cayo Coco, Cayo Cruz or Cayo Guillermo must arrive on international charter flights arriving directly into Cayo Coco Airport (CCC). All other airports have reopened for international charter and commercial flights, except Havana (HAV), which is open for humanitarian or repatriation flights only.
Germany
Entry to some German states requires a 14-day quarantine. However, arrival to most German states is exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement. You must, however, provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arrival and let the local German health authority know of your place of accommodation. Some states require a second negative test before granting exemption from quarantine. Check with the local state you’re visiting to see if you will be exempt from the quarantine requirement.
Gibraltar
No quarantine or negative test required for U.K. arrivals, however, you must complete a passenger locator form.
Greece
Passengers planning on travelling to Greece must complete an online Passenger Locator Form at least 24 hours before your arrival, or boarding will be denied in the U.K. Note that If you enter via a land border, you have to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival in Greece.
Maldives
You must produce a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate, issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure. All travellers must also fill out a Traveller Health Declaration form 24 hours before departure to the Maldives.
Portugal (Azores and Madeira only)
Mainland Portugal no longer appears on England’s travel corridors list. Only the Azores and Madeira remain on the list.
Visitors to the islands must complete a traveller questionnaire and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of arrival, or take a test on arrival and wait for the results at your accommodation.
Spain (Canary Islands only)
Mainland Spain still does not appear on England’s travel corridors list, while the Canary Islands has been added.
No quarantine or negative test required for U.K. arrivals, however, you must fill out a Spanish health questionnaire 48 hours prior to travel.
St Barthélemy
You must show a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test that shows the date the test was administered being within 72 hours of arrival. If you plan to stay longer than seven days, you’ll be required to take an additional RT-PCR COVID-19 test in St. Barths at your own expense (€135, or about £122) on the eighth day after arrival. If you test positive, you will be required to self-quarantine for seven days or until you re-test negative.
Sweden
No quarantine or negative test required for U.K. arrivals.
