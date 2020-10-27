Will I have lounge access? A complete list of the lounges currently open in major UK airports
For many frequent flyers, a visit to the airport lounge before a flight is an important part of the travel experience.
So, as travel restrictions start to loosen up and many of us are taking back to the skies, you may be curious which lounges you’ll have access to. Before you get to the airport, it’s helpful to know so you’re not wandering around a terminal only to be greeted with the closed door of a lounge.
BA kicked things off in July when the airline reopened the First and Arrivals lounges at T5 at Heathrow, and now both the Galleries North and South lounges have followed suit.
However, many of the airport lounges in smaller, regional airports remain closed, including most No.1 Lounges and Aspire Lounges as well as all BA’s Terraces lounges.
We will keep this post updated as and when get news of more lounge reopenings. Also, note that the linked reviews in this article are from pre-COVID times.
London Heathrow (LHR)
All of Heathrow’s arriving and departing flights have been temporarily consolidated into Terminal 2 and Terminal 5, meaning airlines with dedicated lounges in the closed terminals will be offering passengers access to equivalent lounges.
Terminal 2
- Lufthansa — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Plaza Premium — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- United Club — closed
- Singapore Airlines SilverKris — closed
- Air Canada Maple Leaf — closed
Terminal 5
- BA Galleries South — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- BA Galleries North — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- BA Galleries First — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Club Aspire Lounge — open (daily from 4:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- BA Arrivals — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Plaza Premium — open (daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- BA Concorde Room — closed
While the Concorde Room remains closed, Concorde Room Card holders and passengers flying in First will have access to a sectioned off area of the First lounge, which has been dubbed “The Concorde Terrace,” open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
London Gatwick (LGW)
North Terminal
- Club Aspire Gatwick — open (daily from 4:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- No.1 Lounge — open (daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday)
- Clubrooms — open (daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday)
- My Lounge — closed
- British Airways — closed
Eligible BA passengers are permitted to use the Club Aspire Lounge in the North Terminal.
Passengers with Clubrooms bookings may occasionally be hosted instead in the exclusive Library area within the No1 Lounge.
South Terminal
All flights from Gatwick are now operating out of the North Terminal, meaning South Terminal lounges are closed.
- Club Aspire — closed
- No.1 Lounge — closed
- Clubrooms — closed
- My Lounge — closed
Manchester (MAN)
Terminal 1
- Aspire Lounge — open (daily from 4:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Escape Lounge — open (daily from 4:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
- 1903 Lounge — closed
Terminal 2
After initally reopening, the airport has once again closed Manchester’s Terminal 2. All flights due to depart from Terminal 2 will now depart from Terminal 1.
- Escape Lounge — closed
- Aspire Lounge — closed
Terminal 3
- Escape Lounge — closed
- 1903 Lounge — closed
The airport’s private terminal PremiAir is also currently closed.
London Stansted (STN)
- The Escape Lounge — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.; groups of more than four are not permitted)
London Luton (LTN)
- Aspire Executive Lounge — open (daily from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Clubrooms — closed
Aberdeen (ABZ)
- Northern Lights Executive Lounge — open (daily from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 12 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays)
- British Airways — closed
Belfast City (BHD)
- Aspire Lounge — closed
- British Airways — closed
Birmingham (BHX)
- Aspire Lounge — open (daily from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Aspire Lounge [South] — closed
- Emirates Lounge — closed
- No1 Lounge — closed
- Clubrooms — closed
Bristol (BRS)
- Aspire Lounge — open (check website for opening hours as they aren’t fixed to a schedule)
- AspirePlus Lounge — closed
Edinburgh (EDI)
- Aspire Lounge — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Friday and until 4:45 on Saturdays)
- No1 Lounge — closed
- British Airways — closed
Glasgow (GLA)
- Lomond Lounge — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- UpperDeck Lounge — open (daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- British Airways — closed
Note that the Lomond and UpperDeck Lounges have been combined temporarily and will both operate within the Lomond Lounge.
Newcastle (NCL)
- Aspire Lounge — open (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 11:15 a.m, Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- AspirePlus Lounge — closed
- British Airways — closed
