The 9 points hotels in England you should book now for a summer staycation
With the promising news that hotels and hostels may be able to reopen from 17 May at the earliest, now could be a good time to use some points you’re sitting on for a well-deserved mini-break.
The four main loyalty programmes in the U.K. — Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt and Radisson Rewards — have some lovely properties dotted all over. From country piles to chic city breaks to spa hotels, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites to give you some inspiration.
1. The Dixon, London
The Dixon is a former magistrates court and police station located right by Tower Bridge so is bursting with history. Its stern past can be seen in the “courtroom” bar and restaurant and in the cells that make up the ground floor coffee shop. The rooms and suites are all super modern and bright, though and the magnificent chandelier in the foyer, bedecked with handcuffs, lends a glamorous touch to the somewhat forboding-chic vibes.
The Dixon is in the Marriott Bonvoy programme as a Category 6 property, meaning it will cost between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night. In cash terms, for the end of May, rates start at about £159 per night.
2. The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne
Head to Eastbourne in Sussex for some Victorian-style splendour. The Grand Dame overlooks the promenade like a stately queen and it was once the place for high society to see and be seen. It’s huge with columns, arches and terraces everywhere and the views of the sea, English Channel and chalky cliffs are phenomenal. Staying at The Grane harks back to more sedate times. The rooms are charmingly fussy with pretty balconies and there’s a big outdoor pool, too.
The Grand is a Category 5 property in World of Hyatt, meaning rooms start at 20,000 points per night with breakfast. In cash terms, the end of May room rates starts at £189 per night.
3. DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, Yorkshire
We’ve spoken about how lovely the Yorkshire town of Harrogate is in previous articles, and this hotel and spa is set amid eight acres of landscaped gardens right in the centre, and just a half-mile from the famous Bettys Tearoom. The building’s facade is stunning and built-in 1900, it’s said to be a “Victorian landmark” of the area. As the name suggests, there is a full spa with a swimming pool, a Champagne bar and plenty of classy nooks and crannies for a classic afternoon tea.
Room rates ar the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa start at 28,000 per night — or just £67 a night if you don’t want to burn any points.
4. The Fish, Cotswolds
The Cotswolds is prime English staycation territory — all those glorious villages, beautifully coloured stone and general twee-ness. The Fish, on the sprawling Farncombe Estate in Broadway, Worcestershire, is a collection of bedrooms, hideaway huts and treehouses squirrelled away in the woodland with a host of fabulous dining options, too. Choose from the famous Tipsy Tea to Feasting on the Deck with sublime seafood — there is absolutely nothing “hotel chain” about this place.
The Fish is a Category 4 property in the World of Hyatt programme and rates for early June start at 15,000 points per night — or £210 in cash.
5. Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Hertfordshire
Another lovely Marriott property that is both remote but easily accessible is Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, a Jacobean-style building in Ware, Hertfordshire. From wood-panelled libraries to toasty fireplaces, there are oodles of places to kickback. Most of the hotels in this round-up feature a spa, too — I know I think I deserve one!
For golf enthusiasts, there is an 18-hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus II and a range of delicious food and drink options. The grounds are perfect to enjoy an early summer cocktail while planning your next adventure.
Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club is a Category 5 property in the Marriott Bonvoy programme, so will cost you between 30,000 and 40,000 points per night — or about £149.
6. Conrad London St James
One of Hilton’s most luxe brands, Conrad is at the height of fancy London hotels. Located near, you guessed it, St James Park, it’s conveniently near Buckingham Palace, Mayfair and Hyde Park. The hotel’s interior is on-brand with the elegance Hilton Conrad is known for and, of course, there are a handful of smart eateries on-site for wining and dining.
For the end of May, you’ll need 67,000 Hilton Honors points per night or £225 cash per night.
7. Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens, Hampshire
Here at TPG U.K., we love an English hotel with an outdoor pool — heated or unheated. With international travel still on pause, it’s a great way to make you feel like you’re in the Med (without the weather). Tylney Hall in Hook, Hampshire, sits in 66 acres of park and gardens with the main hotel, a magnificent Victorian mansion, smack bang in the middle. As well as the outdoor and indoor pools and stable spa, the rooms are charming and like stepping back in time — a bit of a theme in this roundup. Tylney Hall would be perfect for a lazy, dreamy escape and if you’re there on a Sunday, make sure to swing by for its jazz afternoon tea.
Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens is a Category 3 property in World of Hyatt and will start at 12,000 points per night for late May. It’s a great opportunity as the cash price for the same dates is upwards of £200 per night.
8. St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London
The St Pancras Renaissance is, in my opinion, one of the most iconic looking buildings in London. Seeing it after a spell away always makes me feel nostalgic. It’s connected to St Pancras concourse, too, so you can see the Eurostar steaming off to France from some of its restaurants and Champagne bar. Another interesting fact is that the grand staircase starred in the Spice Girls debut single, “Wannabe.”
It originally opened in 1873 and it’s huge — 245-rooms and 38 historic Chambers suites. The foyer is absolutely perfect for coffee, cake and a gossip, and there is also the St Pancras Spa, a tranquil subterranean space for relaxing.
The St Pancras Renaissance is a Category 6 property in the Marriott Bonvoy programme, so it costs between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night. For the end of May, it will cost about £258 per night.
9. The Edwardian Manchester, A Radisson Collection Hotel
This super-smart hotel in Manchester is normally buzzing whenever you walk past. As well as the scrumptious Peter Street Kitchen on the ground floor — a fabulous Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant — there’s a Parisian-inspired menu at The Library curated by Assoulin. It’s the city’s only five-star hotel and spa and sits in a beautiful Grade II-listed building near the trendy Deansgate area.
Redemptions for the end of May start at 70,000 Radisson Rewards points or £176 cash per night.
Bottom line
After nearly 12 months of little or no travel, some of you may have a load of hotel loyalty points to play with — so the country is your oyster!
I’ve focused on both city and country breaks, and there are absolutely tons to choose from. It’s worth noting though that with Hyatt, some of its higher-end properties aren’t taking award bookings at the start of summer, but keep checking and that may change once hotels have been up and running a bit longer.
Featured photo courtesy of The Grand
