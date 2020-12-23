Why you should wait to change or cancel your flight if you want your money back
Millions of travellers are being forced to stay at home its Christmas due to European countries banning flights to and from the U.K. and strict tier rules. But some flights are still going ahead — thankfully, most airlines are continuing to provide unprecedented flexibility to modify upcoming reservations with change fee waivers — any many have even abolished change and cancellation fees altogether.
However, just because the airlines are waiving change fees doesn’t mean you’ll get a refund if you elect to postpone or cancel your trip. Instead, you’ll likely be given a voucher for future use with the carrier. And with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage around the world, those early-2021 trips you booked a few months ago may be on the chopping block.
So what if you do indeed want your money back? Well, I’ve got good news. You are entitled to a refund for your cancelled flight — even if the airline says you aren’t. And this may be possible when an airline makes a significant adjustment to its schedule as well.
But, here’s the thing: the airline is on the hook for a refund only when it cancels your flight or makes a significant change to your schedule or routing. And that’s why it pays to hold on to your reservation until the airline does just that.
In This Post
Types of flight changes
Before explaining why it pays to be patient when it comes to cancelling your flight, let’s review the two types of modifications that can be made to your travel plans.
Voluntary changes
A voluntary change refers to — you guessed it — any modification that you decide to make, regardless of the reason. Say you want to leave a day earlier for Paris for example or take a later flight; those would both be considered voluntary changes.
Likewise, if you decide to cancel your ticket because you’re no longer comfortable travelling or what you were originally travelling to experience is closed or modified (again, regardless of the reason), that’d also be considered a voluntary change.
Until recently, these voluntary changes typically came with major fees. However, some airlines have removed these added costs.
Involuntary changes
So what’s the difference with an involuntary change? Well, those are changes made by the airline. That could mean that an airline cancelled your flight or changed the timing of your flight (which is referred to as a schedule change). This could also mean switching you from a nonstop flight to a connecting itinerary or even adjusting the airport for your layover.
Likewise, if your flight is delayed significantly or cancelled on the day of departure due to weather, operational issues or other last-minute problems, that’d also be considered an involuntary change.
In this scenario, you still want (and plan) to take your flight as originally booked. However, there has been some kind of change that will prevent you from doing so.
Why it pays to wait until the last minute to cancel your flight
So, you’ve decided that you no longer want to fly — due to your own comfort levels or ongoing travel restrictions. The next thing to do is to wait and be patient. Don’t call your airline and cancel your flight right away.
Why? Because if you called your airline now, you’d be making a voluntary cancellation of your reservation. In that case, the airline has no obligation to refund your ticket, no matter the reason you’re nixing your plans to fly.
But, with airlines around the world still modifying their schedules (and some suspending operations entirely), there’s a high chance that your upcoming holiday flight or your first trip of 2021 will be cancelled by the airline or otherwise changed to a different routing — often a much-less-convenient one.
And when that happens, it’s considered an involuntary change.
And that’s your key to unlocking a full refund for your flight. Once the airline cancels your flight, then the DOT protections kick in.
Airlines are continually updating their schedules due to the ongoing pandemic. In some cases, these changes or cancellations happen a few weeks before your scheduled departure, though some airlines are only cancelling flights at the last minute (within 48 hours of departure). And if you’re looking for a refund, you’re only eligible when the airline makes the first move.
If you instead voluntarily take a voucher before your flight’s cancelled, you can’t convert it into a refund if your flight does indeed get axed later on.
An example of this strategy in real life
TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen has had to cancel a handful of trips due to the pandemic, and one experience from August is a clear-cut, real-world example of why it pays to wait. As he described it:
In late spring, when we had hope of a return to normalcy in the travel world, my wife, daughter and I had planned a long-weekend trip to Connecticut in late September. The return flight was booked using existing JetBlue vouchers, but the outbound was a brand-new ticket on a nonstop Southwest flight. Of course, with the continually-expanding restrictions on visitors to the Northeast, we decided to cancel the trip … but since this would be a voluntary change, we’d be left with travel funds.
In early August, I happened to log in to my Southwest account to check on the trip, and I was greeted with this:
Our nonstop flight had been adjusted to a connecting flight with a nearly five-hour layover and a much-later arrival time. I was confident that such a schedule change would qualify me for a refund, and sure enough, a quick phone call resulted in my money back. Had I cancelled my flight when I first knew that the trip wasn’t happening, I’d have a voucher toward a future flight. By waiting just a few additional weeks, I got nearly £260 back in my pocket.
Nick’s plans had changed, and as a result, he knew he wouldn’t be taking this flight. However, instead of jumping to cancel himself (which would’ve been a voluntary change), he held off and let Southwest make the first move (an involuntary change). And in Nick’s example, he didn’t even need a complete cancellation of his flight. A significant schedule change was enough to make him eligible for a refund — one that wouldn’t have been possible if he cancelled first.
Airlines wait until the last minute to process flight cancellations
In the pre-coronavirus era, airline flight schedules would typically be solidified a couple of months before departure. Barring a mechanical issue, weather delay or other unforeseen circumstances, chances were quite good that a flight would proceed according to schedule.
Not so any more. With so much uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic, airlines are constantly adjusting their route networks. And as I mentioned earlier, many airlines are cancelling flights just a few days before departure. Turns out, there are a few reasons for this practice.
John Grant, senior aviation analyst at OAG, explained that “it’s a matter of airlines wrestling with planning and resolving each day flying on a daily basis.” With schedules up in the air, it’s much easier to cancel flights when airlines have a better sense of their daily operations.
Additionally, you might notice that your upcoming flight still shows up in your reservation, but it’s not available for sale to new bookings. This is a good indicator that your flight will inevitably be cancelled. When airlines “zero-out” the inventory, they’re limiting how many people they need to rebook when the flight ends up getting axed.
Although airlines aren’t necessarily acting nefariously by waiting to cancel flights, this practice ends up working out to their benefit. Eager passengers who make voluntary changes before the flight is cancelled aren’t eligible for refunds later on when the airline inevitably cancels the flight.
Once again, another reason to wait until the last minute to get a refund for your flight.
Best strategy to making free changes and cancellations to your flight
As noted above, most airlines eliminated change fees this year, so if you know you can’t take a flight but want to reschedule it, there’s typically no point in waiting. However, obtaining a refund is an entirely different story.
Note as well that, while changes and cancellations are commonplace due to COVID-19 right now, this same strategy applies even when the pandemic ends — just like it applied prior to the virus’ emergence. If you’re no longer planning to take a flight and want a full refund, it always pays to wait until just before departure.
If your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed — or the schedule is adjusted to a less-than-tolerable routing — you’d be eligible to get your money back because of the airline’s involuntary change.
Bottom line
Understandably, there are lots of people looking to postpone or cancel their upcoming travel plans giving the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases around the world. Many are taking advantage of the fact that most airlines have removed change fees permanently, and just about every other carrier is offering free changes in light of the pandemic.
But what if you want a refund? Well, you should wait until the airline cancels your flight or makes a significant change to your itinerary. That way, you’d be eligible to get your money back.
This strategy even applies outside of these unprecedented times. Lots of things can wreak havoc on an airline’s operation, including weather, mechanical issues or crew strikes. When those things happen, you’ll be able to get a refund if your flight ends up getting cancelled.
So, never forget: It always pays to be patient.
Featured image by Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
