The ultimate guide to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
In 2017, executives at The Ritz-Carlton announced the development of a line of brand-new yachts that would change the face of luxury cruising — at least for Marriott loyalists and anyone that prefers a small-ship experience. Slowdowns at the shipyard delayed the launch of the first yacht and coronavirus probably isn’t speeding up the building process now.
But, with a bit of luck on our side, the first yacht in the Ritz trio — Evrima — will make her debut in April 2021.
Luxury cruise fans that love small-ship sailing with a focus on destination immersion (raising my hand) are looking forward to seeing what The Ritz-Carlton can bring to the deck of its yachts. But, we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to step on board and find out if The Ritz-Carlton has what it takes to bring its intuitive service to the cruise world.
When the first ship sets sail, expect interesting itineraries with calls in ports as diverse as Boston, Cartagena, Saint-Malo, Lisbon and Montreal. And, many calls are overnights that allow more time for exploration.
In This Post
3 things TPG loves about The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
- The intimate size of the yachts that accommodate up to 298 passengers
- The aft Marina platform, which affords easy entry to the sea for swimming and nonmotorized water sports
- All-inclusive fare including beverages, tips, all dining, Wi-Fi, a personal concierge and more
What we could do without
- We wish the company would announce details of its loyalty programme and how it dovetails with Marriott Bonvoy.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s fleet
The company ordered three identical 190-meter, eight-deck, custom-built luxury yachts from Hijos De J. Barreras Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. Delays at the shipyard and the coronavirus complication prompted a reorganization at the shipyard. Shareholders of the yard handed over control to Cruise Yacht Yard Co Ltd., a new company led by Doug Prothero, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s CEO. This move will help ensure a timely and smooth delivery of the yacht to the line.
That’s a little inside baseball but what you probably want to know is what each yacht will be like. The three vessels on order are identical. They accommodate up to 298 passengers in 149 suites, each with a private terrace.
Evrima, the first yacht in the trio, is slated to begin its maiden season in April 2021.
Destinations and itineraries
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has solved a problem I’ve had for a long time with the luxury cruise market: the length of the sailings offered. Often, luxury lines programme incredible voyages of 14 or more nights. Sure, they sound wonderful and I’d love to go ahead and book them. But, my husband is a small business owner, and my job is busy too; it’s hard for us to take two weeks or more of holiday at once. We prefer high-end holidays that are on the shorter side.
Most of the Ritz yacht voyages announced so far are seven nights, making it much easier for working professionals to book them. But, if you do have more time, the Ritz can also accommodate you. The line has scheduled sailings so if you book back-to-back voyages, you won’t repeat the same ports. That makes it easy to enjoy either a seven- or 14-night (or longer) cruise. This type of passenger-friendly customization is what younger (read: not-yet-retired) cruisers have been yearning for.
In addition to ocean crossings, the Ritz yachts will sail to diverse destinations, including Canada and New England, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Baltic.
Evrima begins her sailing career in April 2021 with a series of six- to nine-night voyages in Europe. Her first three months look like this:
- 22 April 2021: 9 nights — Lisbon, Portugal to Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- 1 May 2021: 7 nights — Palma de Mallorca, Spain to Nice, France
- 8 May 2021: 7 nights: Nice, France to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy
- 15 May 2021: 6 nights — Rome, Italy to Marseille, France
- 21 May 2021: 8 nights — Marseille, France to Valletta, Malta
- 29 May and 5 June: 7 nights — Valletta, Malta to Piraeus (Athens), Greece (and reverse)
- 5 June 2021: Piraeus (Athens), Greece round-trip
- 12 June and 19 June: 7 nights — Piraeus (Athens), Greece to Venice, Italy (and reverse)
- 24 June 2021: 9 nights — Dubrovnik, Croatia to Piraeus (Athens), Greece
On 10 September she will depart Lisbon to transit the Atlantic and arrive in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for four New England leaf-peeping itineraries before heading to Fort Lauderdale for the Caribbean fall/winter season.
By November, the yacht will embark on its maiden Caribbean season, sailing out of Aruba, Barbados, San Juan and St. Lucia.
Evrima will return to the Mediterranean in spring 2022 and itineraries, as of press time, can be booked through November 2022.
You’ll love this line if…
OK. You got us here. Since the line hasn’t set sail just yet, we can’t tell you exactly what you’ll love about this line, but we can make some educated guesses based on The Ritz’s track record and the marketing material we’ve seen so far.
The Ritz-Carlton brand is all about exemplary service. We expect this drive to deliver an authentic, above-average experience to find its way onto the yachts. The Ritz offers luxury but it’s never stuffy or stodgy. Instead, the line and yacht will offer modern and elegant decor, personalized service, Michelin-star quality dining and an overriding mission to help its passengers learn more about the world around them. (Evrima, after all, roughly translates from Greek to mean “discovery.”)
One of the appealing things about The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is its all-inclusive fare — something it will have in common with many luxury cruise lines. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fares include:
- oceanview accommodations with a private balcony, which The Ritz calls a “terrace”
- a dedicated Personal Concierge
- all dining at multiple restaurants as well as 24-hour in-suite room service
- beverages (all nonalcoholic, bottled water, coffee and tea plus select wines and liquors) throughout the yacht and in your suite
- onboard entertainment and enrichment
- Wi-Fi
- a marina-style platform with access to nonmotorized watersports while at anchor
- onboard gratuities for housekeeping, dining and bar staff (You will need to tip for salon and spa services.)
Cabins and suites
If you gravitate toward modern interior design with sleek surfaces, mixed textures and muted earth tones, you’ll appreciate the suites aboard Evrima. And, each cabin type is referred to as a “suite” in The Ritz-Carlton yacht world.
The line tapped Tillberg Design of Sweden to envision its cabins. With a private yacht feel, akin to The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles, Miami Beach and Los Angeles, the emphasis is on comfortable open-concept spaces and natural light.
Upon arrival at your suite, a chilled bottle of Grande Marque Champagne, Moët et Chandon, Brut Impérial, Non-Vintage will greet you. Enjoy that out on your private balcony before getting to know the intricacies of your cabin. All suites offer a king-size bed with high-end Frette linens, digital flat-screen TV, minibar stocked with your preferences and in-suite safe (you’ve got to fill that up on your own!). Each suite has a Nespresso machine and a selection of complimentary specially roasted coffee and teas from Illy Cafè and Dammann Frères. If you want hypoallergenic pillows, those are available upon request.
The bathroom features a double vanity, luxury bath amenities, robes and slippers, a vanity mirror and a hairdryer.
You can order 24-hour room service. The All-Day Dining menu features influences from every dining venue onboard and a Late-Night Dining menu will also be available.
Each suite is also assigned a Personal Concierge. According to Ritz-Carlton, this person “is your single onboard touchpoint to ensure a flawless, seamless journey from beginning to end.” Wi-Fi is complimentary.
Finally, the yacht also offers connecting and convertible suites for families and friends travelling together.
Let’s take a look at what the suites look like:
Terrace Suites
Entry-level cabins are called Terrace Suites. Ninety cabins in this category are 300 square feet with a 67-square-foot balcony. Two Terrace Suites are ADA-compliant (adheres to standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act).
Signature Suites
The next cabin category covers more floor space at 429 square feet and accommodates a king bed plus a convertible sleeper sofa. The balcony is 101 square feet. There are 27 Signature Suites and one is ADA-compliant.
Grand Suites
Are you the type that tends to overpack for a voyage? Then a Grand Suite — there are 14 of them on the ship — may be right for you since it offers dual walk-in closets. It also offers a king bed plus a convertible sleeper sofa. The suite interior is 587 square feet and the terrace is 108 square feet.
Loft Suites
The yacht’s 611-square-foot bi-level Loft Suites are interesting because they separate the living space (upstairs) from your sleep quarters (downstairs). The plus is that you can enter the suite from hallways on both levels. The bathroom is also upgraded with a double vanity master bathroom that includes a soaking tub and a separate shower (on the lower level) and a powder room on the upper level. Adding a bit of privacy, the convertible sleeper sofa in this stateroom is on the upper level that’s devoted to living/dining space. The terrace is also on the upper level, at 76 square feet, and downstairs features a panoramic picture window for sea views. The yacht features 12 Loft Suites.
View Suites
At first blush on the deck plan, the four View Suites may seem similar to the Grand Suites. But, there’s an important difference: floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that offer incredible views of the ocean and port. Suites 732 and 733 are 544 square feet with an 86-square-foot balcony while suites 734 and 735 are larger at 574 square feet with a 97-square-foot balcony. This cabin category features a king bed and a convertible sleeper sofa.
Owner’s Suites
The ship’s two Owner’s Suites, at 1,091 square feet, are larger than most Manhattan apartments. There are two nice things about this accommodation: a second full bath and a 592-square-foot balcony. The terrace is outfitted with upgrades such as outdoor furniture (a full sofa, two chairs, a coffee table, two loungers and two cocktail tables) and a dining table for four. The piece de resistance, however, is the private hot tub.
Inside, you’ll find plenty of room to spread out with a dining table for six, a sitting area with four chairs and a table and a second sitting area with a loveseat, coffee table and two chairs. Bedding includes a king bed and a convertible sleeper sofa. One more extra amenity is a pair of high-end binoculars for guest use.
Restaurants and dining
Even though the yachts will only host up to 298 passengers at full capacity, there will be several distinct dining venues — including S.E.A, designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.
All venues will feature fresh, local ingredients while serving cuisine influenced by the destinations the yacht visits.
The Evrima Room
While Ritz yachts won’t have main dining rooms the way you’re used to seeing them aboard megaships — huge cavernous venues that pack everyone in tight during meal service — The Evrima Room is the ship’s main restaurant. Here, you can dine as a couple or join other travellers in an intimate and relaxed setting. The restaurant is on Deck 4, aft, and the menu will change with the seasons.
Mistral
This looks like it will be one of the most romantic spots on the ship. On Deck 8, aft, in front of the pool, this laidback venue was designed for a lunch under the sun or a romantic alfresco meal in the evening. The Mediterranean-style menu features a seafood bar — don’t miss the local catch — and you can order prime cuts of meat from the grill. You can enjoy drinks here too as you take in the beauty of the yacht.
Talaat Nam
Every ship needs a sushi bar, and you’ll find the one aboard Evrima on Deck 6 at Talaat Nam, which also offers a family-style table experience and outdoor dining with a view of the ship’s wake. The Ritz says the menu will include “creative interpretations of Southeast Asian cuisine.”
The Pool House
When you want to enjoy a more relaxed meal, be it an early-risers breakfast or late-night nosh, The Pool House — on Deck 5 directly in front of the aft pool — will punch the ticket. Menu items are prepared a la minute in this open-air space.
S.E.A.
If you’re a fan of chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, his three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg, head to S.E.A., on Deck 6 where he’s created a “speciality dining experience.” In cruise lingo, that usually means it carries an extra surcharge and that is the case here. We’re reaching out to The Ritz to find out the exact surcharge. In terms of food, it’s a “European tasting menu.” More details to come. Reservations required.
Dining Privée
A dedicated space within The Evirma Room, Dining Privée offers an intimate venue for travellers seeking a private dining experience. Groups of up to 10 guests can privatize Dining Privée with a customized menu for an additional fee. Reservations are required.
The Living Room Cafe
Coffee drinkers and snackers need to memorize the location of The Living Room on Deck 4. It’s a place to socialize and sink into its comfy chairs to read a book from the library or chat with friends. Throughout the day and night, you can order freshly roasted coffees and espresso and pick up pastries and other treats.
The Marina Terrace
Just above the Marina, you’ll find this spot that serves drinks and “light bites.”
The Bar
You’ll no doubt spend plenty of time at The Bar. Kick-start each night of your voyage with a special cocktail or Champagne toast and stop by for a nightcap after dinner. Looking for something decadent? This lounge serves premium Champagnes paired with caviar.
In-suite dining
As of press time, it looks like there will be an All-Day Dining menu that can be served in your suite or on your balcony 24/7.
Entertainment and activities
Life aboard any yacht is naturally a bit more laidback than the vibe you’ll find on megaships that offer dozens of bars, a comedy club, Broadway-style productions, karaoke, casino games and more.
Theatres and shows
While there is no theatre on board the ship, there are opportunities to enjoy live music elsewhere.
The Observation Lounge
As twilight descends, passengers seek out The Observation Lounge on Deck 10. With incredible sea views, it’s the place to get to know your fellow passengers over a drink at sunset followed by late-night dancing.
The Living Room
As mentioned above, The Living Room does double duty. It’s a library and coffee house during the day, but it morphs into a piano bar and dance hall at night. Enjoy live music here in the evening hours. It’s expected to be the go-to cocktail lounge on the ship.
Other interior attractions and activities
Despite the ship’s intimate stature, it offers the amenities you’d expect of a luxury cruise ship. You’ll find a spa, fitness centre, cigar bar and boutique. Here are more details.
The Spa
Forward on Deck 9, The Spa — open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — is quite well equipped for such a small ship. Here you’ll find all manner of salon and beauty services as well as treatments ranging from deep muscle to hot stone massage.
The complete spa oasis includes a Relaxation Lounge, outdoor relaxation areas, including a hot tub all the way forward on that deck. There also are separate “Heat Experience” facilities — aroma steam rooms and dry saunas — for male and female passengers. They’re in the changing areas. The spa provides lockers, robes, slippers, shower caps, towels and all the other accoutrements you’d expect.
Treatment prices are similar to what you’d expect on land. In the beauty salon, a shampoo and style starts at $80 for short hair, $90 for medium and $100 for long. A haircut and style are a bit more expensive starting at $100 for short hair, $125 for medium and $140 for long hair. Hair straightening or curling (with no wash) is a bargain at $55. If you want a manicure, the 45-minute “Supreme” will set you back $95. For men, a beard trim starts at $35 while a shave starts at $75.
But, it’s the spa treatments most people get excited about. Aboard the yacht, there are several massage options, such as the 60-or 90-minute signature “Evrima” massage (starting at $255). Light to moderate pressure is paired with aromatherapy essential oils to curate the best experience. Also available are deep muscle massages (starting at $205) and piedras calientes therapy treatments, which use warmed stones (starting at $275). And, after a day in port, you might want the hourlong black masque Leg Renewal Treatment ($130) that alleviates tired legs by reducing inflammation and encouraging enhanced circulation.
An array of facials are also available, including the 90-minute Ultimate Radiance and Renewal Facial ($320) that uses ESPA skincare-brand products.
If you plan to book several treatments, your best bet may be buying one of these packages:
|Package
|Includes
|Price
|Three-Day Discovery Programme
|60-minute Evrima Signature Massage, 60-minute Bespoke Facial by ESPA and 50-minute private wellness session
|Starting at $470
|Five-Day Journey Programme
|60-minute Evrima Signature Massage, Essence of the Earth Body Treatment, 60-minute Bespoke Facial by ESPA and two private 30-minute wellness sessions
|Starting at $685
|Six-Day Journey Programme
|Journey welcome pack upon arrival, 60-minute Evrima Signature Massage, 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage, Nourished Glow Body Treatment, Ultimate Radiance & Renewal Facial and two private 30-minute wellness sessions
|Starting at $1,050
If you didn’t prebook a treatment before boarding, your Personal Concierge can assist you on board or call or visit The Spa. A receptionist will explain the options and make your arrangements.
The Gym
If you use Technogym equipment at home, you’ll recognize the gear in the yacht’s fitness centre on Deck 9 near The Spa. You’ll find treadmills, stationary bikes, ellipticals, free weights and more.
In addition to the exercise equipment, you can also sign up for personal training sessions (30 minutes starting at $75), private yoga sessions (an hour starts at $100) and fitness consultations (starting at $275). The Gym is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Talk with The Spa to make reservations.
But, there are also complimentary group exercise programmes and things such as nutrition lectures. Consult the onboard activity guide for more details.
Note that the gym can only be used by passengers who are 18 and older. Sixteen and 17-year-olds can use the facility when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (or upon filling out an authorized consent form).
The Humidor
Most luxury ships have a cigar bar and Evirma is no different. The Humidor on Deck 10 offers premium cognac paired with hand-rolled cigars.
The Boutique
While you won’t find a veritable shopping mall aboard Evrima in the mould of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Promenade, you will find The Boutique on Deck 4. The line promises leading luxury labels and artwork from local craftspeople.
Deck-top attractions
On Evrima, the deck attractions focus on the great outdoors. The aft Marina will wow anyone that loves watching the waves and jumping into the water to enjoy snorkelling or paddleboarding. Here’s what you can expect on the deck of the Ritz-Carlton yachts.
The Marina
While not on the top deck, The Marina is a standout feature of the yacht. It’s on Deck 3 with direct access to the water. Here, you can borrow gear — like paddleboards, windsurf boards, kayaks, sailboats and snorkel equipment — for complimentary watersports. As with similar watersports platforms on other ships, the Marina will only open when weather conditions are right and local authorities permit its usage.
Even if you don’t plan to get in the water, The Marina is an ideal spot to spend a sunny day. Multiple seating areas afford incredible views of the vista.
This deck is especially atmospheric at night with accent lighting that creates a beautiful blue glow.
Pools
Evrima has three pools. The main pool is on Deck 5, aft, near The Pool House restaurant.
A smaller pool is on Deck 8 near Mistral and the Ritz Kidz club.
And, there is also a small, round pool — with a shade canopy — on Deck 9, forward, at The Spa Terrace.
Observation Terrace
The Observation Terrace is all the way forward on Deck 10, in front of the Observation Lounge. This is your perch for a bird’s-eye view from the ship. Comfy seating areas abound and you can grab a drink and chat with newfound friends.
Children’s programmes
Where other cruise lines such as Viking and Virgin Voyages have barred children from their ships, Ritz-Carlton has no such limitations on its yachts. Children as young as 6 months can sail with the line.
The line purposely carved out space aboard each vessel for a Ritz-Kids club on Deck 8 aft. Children 4–12 are welcome to attend the programmes in the club, which range from educational to arts and crafts. The programme will be beefed up during the summer and holidays. There will be a nominal fee for each session.
While guests have access to Ritz-Kids, babysitting services are not offered. A limited number of cribs are available upon request.
What to know before you go
With nearly nine months to go before Evrima sets sail for the first time, there are plenty of little details that have not yet been announced. But, here are some big-picture details you should know before you cruise with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
Dress codes
The line says it focuses on the “casual freedom of a yachting vacation,” so you don’t need to worry about packing formal wear. There are no formal nights on Ritz yachts.
Even so, when packing for your Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise, keep these two dress codes in mind:
Yacht Casual: At breakfast and lunch, shirts, shoes and bathing suit cover-ups are required — unless you’re at the pool. Then you can go barefoot and you don’t need to cover up your swimsuit.
In the evening, put away the sleeveless T-shirts and bathing suits. Shirts and shoes are required throughout the yacht in the evening — even if you’re sitting by the pool.
Yacht Sophisticated: If you plan to dine at chef Sven Elverfeld’s speciality restaurant, collared shirts — though not required — are highly recommended.
Required documents
All passengers must bring aboard a passport that’s valid at least six months after the voyage’s disembarkation date. Visa requirements vary by destination, and it’s up to you to determine what paperwork you need to sail. The line recommends that passengers coordinate visa requests with Pinnacle Travel Document Systems at 1-888-838-4867.
Gratuities
There is no need to tip the staff on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels. A service charge — except for spa treatments and salon appointments — is included in the cruise fare. Of course, feel free to tip any crew member that goes above and beyond during your voyage.
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi is included in the cruise fare. Since Evrima hasn’t set sail yet, we don’t have information on upload and download speed or any other details.
Carry-on drinks policy
You can bring wine aboard the yacht. However, there will be a $20 corkage fee if you enjoy it in a dining room. However, you can’t bring liquor aboard.
Smoking policy
There is only one place to go on the ship if you want to smoke (and that includes e-cigarettes): The Humidor on Deck 10. You can’t smoke anywhere else — not even on an open deck.
Smoking is not permitted in any other public space or any suite and its associated terrace. If the smell of smoke is detected in your suite, you will be tagged with a $1,000 cleaning fee. So, don’t smoke in your cabin or on your terrace.
Laundry
Pressing, laundry and dry-cleaning services are available upon request through in-suite services for an additional cost. A self-service Guest Launderette is located on Deck 9, where an iron, washer, dryer and detergent will be available at no additional cost.
Electrical outlets
Suites have both 230v and 120v outlets plus USB charging capabilities. We don’t yet have exact details on the number of outlets in each stateroom, but we’ll update this guide as soon as those details become available.
Currency
The U.S. dollar is the official currency of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. When you board, you’ll put down a credit card to which all of your onboard purchases will be charged.
Drinking age
According to the line’s ticket contract, “Guests must be at least 18 years old to be served wine and beer, and at least 21 years old to be served alcoholic beverages other than wine and beer. When docked or anchored in U.S. ports, or within the U.S. territorial sea, Guests must be at least 21 years old to be served any alcoholic beverage”.
The loyalty programme
Frustratingly, we don’t yet have any details on the line’s loyalty programme, but there will be some sort of tie to the Marriott Bonvoy programme. This is what a Ritz-Carlton spokesperson told TPG:
“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is looking at various scenarios with regards to Bonvoy, but do not have additional details to share at this point.”
We’ll let you know as soon as those details are announced.
What it costs
As you may imagine, you can’t book a yacht experience on a shoestring budget. But, there are some good values to be had during The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s first sailing season. For a luxury experience of this calibre, expect to pay about $700 per person per night for Caribbean sailings and from about $875 to $1,000-plus per person per night for Mediterranean itineraries. Seven- to 12-night New England/Canada voyages range from $675 to $875 per person per night. All pricing is based on double occupancy.
Maybe this will change in the future, but the line’s cruise fares aren’t solo traveller-friendly. All suites carry a 200% single supplement (i.e., you will pay double the per person rate based on double occupancy when you travel in a cabin alone).
Staterooms can accommodate third and fourth guests at a rate of 50% of the first and second berth rate. Those additional guests must be under 14. Note that a limited number of roll-away beds are available upon request.
You’ll pay 25% of the first and second birth for infants 6 months to 2-years-old when reserved as the third berth in a suite. A parent or guardian who’s 21 or older must accompany any child. On voyages with three or more consecutive days at sea, the minimum age for children is 1. Children under the age of 5 cannot board the Zodiacs.
How to book
At TPG, we recommend that travellers always use a travel agent that specialises in cruise travel to book their cruises. Using a knowledgeable travel agent won’t cost you, and it can provide many advantages. First and foremost, travel agents understand the nuances of each cruise line and ship and can recommend the best options for you, from which stateroom to select to the perfect itinerary. Travel agents also often get access to special reduced cruise fares or perks that can add a lot of value to your sailing. And, if something goes wrong, you’ve got an ally that can work directly with the cruise line on your behalf for a resolution.
If you don’t use a travel agent, you can book directly through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Just give them a call or shoot them an email, and they will match you with an internal cruise adviser.
Or, you can book your voyage online. There are all sorts of online travel agents and discounters from which to choose.
You can even book a Ritz-Carlton yacht adventure through Delta’s SkyMiles Cruises. Right now, you can book a seven-night Caribbean voyage aboard Evrima for $4,700 per person. Bonuses include $1,000 in travel credits to get to/from the ship (that can be used on things such as an upgrade to first-class seats, a limo transfer and pier parking), and you can earn up to 10,000 SkyMiles.
Bottom line
TPG can’t wait for Evrima to set sail so we can experience The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection for ourselves. Pairing The Ritz’s long history in the luxury hospitality market with small-ship cruising is bound to be a big win for cruisers. The line’s participation in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme will further set it apart from other lines that don’t have a points partner in the hotel space.
