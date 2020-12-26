How to survive ‘crimbo limbo’ with your family
On 26 December after the presents are opened, you’re finishing up the turkey and the children have already played with their new toys — “crimbo limbo” can set in.
This usually refers to the days between Christmas and New Year when you start to get itchy feet but still have a few days before New Year’s Eve. For those with school-aged children, crimbo limbo can be a challenge.
Here are a few things to do to during that week to keep everyone entertained.
Start planning a new trip
One of the best ways to get out of a bad mood is to start planning your 2021 trips. If you are subject to a strict school calendar, you can book great fares for next October half term in the current New Years sales.
Plan your points and miles strategy for 2021
Are you going to commit to one alliance for status this year? Is 2021 your year to fly business class as a family for the first time? Do you have an idea of where you are going to transfer your American Express Membership Rewards? 2021 could be the year that your family stops hoarding points.
Start your resolutions early
Kitchen seller Wren Kitchens did a study that found that the average Briton consumes 6,000 calories on Christmas Day alone. So rather than waiting until 1 January, start moving your body now. Get your family out to the parks.
Go back to work
This year, there are four working days between Christmas and New Year. While that may give you a splendid amount of time with your family, for some, work could feel like more of a holiday than being at home. Arrange some playdates for the kids and take a break back at your desk.
Many workplaces are mostly deserted during crimbo limbo and people often work shorter days. Some people swear by working the week between Christmas and New Year with unofficial reduced hours to save their precious days for a more extended summer holiday.
YouTube binge-watching
You could always cosy up with your family in pyjamas on the sofa with leftover mince pies and turn them into AvGeeks by binge-watching the TPG U.K. Youtube channel.
Bottom line
There are plenty of things to do between Christmas and New Year rather than arguing with your family or letting the kids drive you crazy. Do some planning, get out and about and remember, it’s the season of goodwill!
Featured image by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
