The Hilton Honors programme has undergone significant changes in the last few years, including a name change and several new features like the ability to pool points with friends and family.
While Hilton’s variable award pricing raised the cost of many properties and reduced the programme’s overall value, there’s still one group of customers who can count on exceptional treatment: Diamond elites. The top members of Hilton’s loyalty programme continue to enjoy incredible perks that enhance their stays’ value and comfort. Here are the top six benefits of Hilton Diamond status.
Hilton Diamond Status is possibly the easiest top-tier hotel elite status to earn, and it can be obtained in several different ways. Frequent travellers earn Diamond status after 30 stays or 60 nights in a calendar year or after earning 120,000 base points in a year.
Unfortunately, in the U.K., you can’t get Diamond status as a benefit of a credit card. However, British Airways Gold Guest List status comes with Honors Diamond status as a perk.
Whatever path you take to get there, you’ll enjoy being a Diamond member. Here are six of the best benefits available to Hilton’s top elites.
Room upgrades
There aren’t many sweeter (suiter?) feelings in the world than booking the cheapest room at a luxury hotel, yet staying in one of the most expensive ones. Diamond members enjoy space-available upgrades at eligible Hilton properties worldwide, but unlike lower-tier elites, the terms and conditions explicitly include suites. The rate difference between a standard room and a suite at higher-end properties can often be hundreds of dollars a night, making this one of the most valuable benefits.
Bonus points
Diamond members can rest assured that if they end up paying cash instead of redeeming points for their stay, they’ll at least get some hefty earnings in return. Diamonds get a 100% points bonus, which works out to 10 extra points per dollar at most full-service properties. Counting the base points they earn, this adds up to a nice 20 points per dollar spent. TPG values Hilton points at 0.4p each.
Executive floor lounge access
In addition to complimentary breakfast for you and one guest, Diamond members receive access to the Executive Floor Lounge (where applicable) even if they aren’t upgraded to an Executive Floor room. While not every property has a lounge, those who often provide multiple food and drink offerings a day, including breakfast, hors d’oeuvres and evening cocktails.
Welcome amenity
Sometimes the smallest personal touches are the ones that make the largest impact, and Hilton goes out of its way to make Diamond members feel welcome all around the world. While the exact benefits vary by property, Diamond members will receive a welcome amenity at check-in. This might be bonus points, complimentary drinks, or a tasty snack like the one TPG Contributor Eric Rosen found in his room at the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam.
Fifth night free on award stays
While this benefit is available to all Hilton elites (with a minimum of Silver status), frequent travellers with Diamond status are sure to get the most value out of it. When booking award stays using all points, Diamond members will receive every fifth night free on stays up to 20 nights. This means if you max out the bonus, you can get up to four free nights per stay.
If you’re travelling to a faraway destination like the Conrad Maldives (shown below) but don’t quite have enough points to extend your stay, the fifth-night free benefit could come in really handy.
Diamond status extension
This is by far the most unique benefit offered to Diamond members and one not matched by other hotel chains. Current Diamond elites who’ve held Diamond status for at least three years (not necessarily consecutive) and have at least 250 lifetime paid and award nights or at least 500,000 lifetime base points get one chance to extend their Diamond status by a year.
If you’re just not travelling as much as you used to, remember that “life changes, but your status shouldn’t have to.” Just don’t forget this perk can only be used one time, so make it count.
It’s worth noting that Hilton has extended elite status due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this benefit will definitely come in handy after the pandemic.
