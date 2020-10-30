All 56 countries, territories and regions that are on England’s travel corridor list
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
After months of lockdown, the first thing on many Brits’ mind is travel. Where can we go for a holiday? After all, a week in the Mediterranean sounds great after spending months at home.
In early July, the U.K. government unveiled two lists that would render holidays possible. Firstly, the government unveiled its list of countries wherein arrivals to England would not have to quarantine for 14 days. And secondly, the government unveiled its list of countries that the FCO deemed were safe to travel to.
While there are some discrepancies on the two lists — some countries are deemed unsafe by the FCO but don’t have to quarantine on arrival in England, and vice versa — the sweet spot lies wherein a country is shown on both lists.
However, as we’ve learned over the past few weeks, those lists could change at any moment. The most recent example of that includes removing Cyprus and Lithuania from the list.
The government has also introduced its “regional travel corridors” approach, which allows it to evaluate more localised locations. For example, rather than removing all of Spain from the travel corridors list, it’s added the Canary Islands where the rate of infection is not considered to be risky.
If anything, the announcements have been a reminder that the government has said that it could change its advice for travel at any moment.
As of Sunday, 1 November, there are 56 countries, regions or territories on England’s travel corridor list. In other words, if you’re arriving in England from any of the 56 countries, territories or regions on the list, you do not need to self-isolate for 14 days. However, if you’re arriving in England from a country not on the list — such as from mainland Spain or the Balearics, Italy or the United States, among others — you will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Keep in mind that the following countries may not also appear on the FCO’s list of countries that are exempt from its “do not travel” order. If you’re eyeing one of the travel corridor destinations, you may want to ensure that it’s also listed on the FCO’s list to ensure you’re not travelling against government advice, which, in most cases, would render your travel insurance invalid.
It’s also worth noting that just because a country is on England’s travel corridor list doesn’t mean that Brits will actually be allowed in. Australia, for example, appears on the list, however, Australia’s borders are closed to non-citizens, residents and family members.
There are, however, some countries or territories that you can travel to without having to quarantine on either end of your trip.
Here are the 56 countries and territories you can travel to without having to isolate on your return to England as of 4 a.m. on 25 October.
Africa
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Americas and Caribbean
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Montserrat
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- St Barthélemy
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
Asia
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Australia and Pacific Islands
- Australia
- Fiji
- Macao
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Europe
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- The Azores (not mainland Portugal)
- The Canary Islands (not mainland Spain)
- Channel Islands
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- Gibraltar
- Germany
- Greece (and all its islands)
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Latvia
- Madeira (not mainland Portugal)
- Norway
- Sweden
