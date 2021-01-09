Guides

The ultimate travel playlist to tide you over until your next trip

Samantha Rosen
Yesterday

Alexa, queue up this playlist.

Whether you’re working from home for the foreseeable future or just need to listen to some music as an escape from the world right now, this “quaran-tunes” playlist has you covered. These songs will transport you to faraway lands, inspire you to plan a future road trip or get you psyched about your next flight, when it happens.

(Photo by martin-dm/Getty Images)

“Africa” by Toto

You’ll be blessing the rains — and planes — down in Africa before you know it.

“Airplanes” by Local Natives

The wait will indeed be worth it when you’re 35,000 feet in the air and on your way to your next adventure. We promise.

“Back in the U.S.S.R.” by The Beatles

You might not be flying into Miami on a BOAC, but this high-energy song is sure to get you in the mood for a flight.

“Delta” by Mumford and Sons

I’ll meet you at the Delta… SkyClub.

“California” by Phantom Planet

We can almost taste the In-n-Out and California sunshine.

“Fly Like an Eagle” by Seal

Why doesn’t this song play as you board an American Airlines flight? These are the questions we all now have time to ask ourselves.

“Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra

We could all use a little Sinatra in our lives right about now. Also, sign us up for the first commercial flight to the moon.

“Lost in Japan” by Shawn Mendes

Now’s a good time to rack up those points and miles to start planning your dream trip to Japan.

“Jumpin’ on a Jet” by Future

Your future entails jumping back on a jet. See what we did there?

“Life Is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane

You’ll be cruising down one before you can say “sign-up bonus.”

“On the Beach” by Chris Rea

I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to start planning my next beach holiday. In the meantime, this song will do the trick.

“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott

While the line, “13 hours ’til I land” might not ring true right now, it will soon. In the meantime, can we interest you in a flight review to hold you over?

“Ventura Highway” by America

You’re gonna go, I know. Just going to take some time.

Bottom line

If you’re finding yourself listening to way more music (or podcasts) than usual, consider upgrading to a premium version of your favourite streaming service.

Featured phot by Keep It 100/Getty Images

Samantha Rosen creates travel and credit-card focused packages and content, particularly with a beginner spin. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the editorial travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.
