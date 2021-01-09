The ultimate travel playlist to tide you over until your next trip
Alexa, queue up this playlist.
Whether you’re working from home for the foreseeable future or just need to listen to some music as an escape from the world right now, this “quaran-tunes” playlist has you covered. These songs will transport you to faraway lands, inspire you to plan a future road trip or get you psyched about your next flight, when it happens.
You can listen and subscribe on Spotify (or find these songs wherever you typically get your music) and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram — or comment below! — to submit your own “quarantines”.
“Africa” by Toto
You’ll be blessing the rains — and planes — down in Africa before you know it.
“Airplanes” by Local Natives
The wait will indeed be worth it when you’re 35,000 feet in the air and on your way to your next adventure. We promise.
“Back in the U.S.S.R.” by The Beatles
You might not be flying into Miami on a BOAC, but this high-energy song is sure to get you in the mood for a flight.
“Delta” by Mumford and Sons
I’ll meet you at the Delta… SkyClub.
“California” by Phantom Planet
We can almost taste the In-n-Out and California sunshine.
“Fly Like an Eagle” by Seal
Why doesn’t this song play as you board an American Airlines flight? These are the questions we all now have time to ask ourselves.
“Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra
We could all use a little Sinatra in our lives right about now. Also, sign us up for the first commercial flight to the moon.
“Lost in Japan” by Shawn Mendes
Now’s a good time to rack up those points and miles to start planning your dream trip to Japan.
“Jumpin’ on a Jet” by Future
Your future entails jumping back on a jet. See what we did there?
“Life Is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane
You’ll be cruising down one before you can say “sign-up bonus.”
“On the Beach” by Chris Rea
I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to start planning my next beach holiday. In the meantime, this song will do the trick.
“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott
While the line, “13 hours ’til I land” might not ring true right now, it will soon. In the meantime, can we interest you in a flight review to hold you over?
“Ventura Highway” by America
You’re gonna go, I know. Just going to take some time.
Bottom line
If you’re finding yourself listening to way more music (or podcasts) than usual, consider upgrading to a premium version of your favourite streaming service.
Featured phot by Keep It 100/Getty Images
