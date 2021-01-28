Everything you need to know about the UK’s hotel quarantine policy
The United Kingdom is taking a new approach to arrivals from some high-risk countries. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel outlined new measures at the border, which will require arrivals from 30 high-risk countries to undergo their 10-day quarantine in a government-supervised hotel.
Following Wednesday’s announcement, few further details have been revealed. We don’t expect to hear more until next week when the Department of Health outlines specifics of the policy. While we await further information, we still know some parts of the plan. Here’s what you should know so far.
So, what is it?
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that arrivals coming from 30 high-risk countries will be required to quarantine in supervised accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days. The hotel quarantine policy only applies to those who are still able to enter the U.K. from the 30 high-risk countries.
There is already a travel ban in place from the 30 high-risk countries. As such, non-nationals and non-residents who have been in the designated high-risk counties in the past 10 days are already banned from entering the U.K.
Who will have to quarantine in a hotel?
When the new rules take effect, all travellers who cannot be denied entry who are coming from one of 30 high-risk destinations will be required to quarantine in a government-supervised hotel. The U.K. has already banned non-nationals and non-residents from the high-risk destinations from entering the country. So, the new hotel quarantine requirement will apply to those who can still enter the U.K. — in other words, British or Irish nationals or third-country nationals who have residence rights in the U.K.
Travellers eligible to enter the U.K. from the following 30 countries will be required to quarantine in government-supervised hotels for 10 days:
Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Why is the government doing this now?
The prime minister said on Wednesday the move to introduce this new hotel quarantine measure was made in order to prevent new mutant strains from entering the U.K. By requiring passengers coming from countries with new strains to isolate for 10 days in a government-supervised accommodation, the government is hoping to better police arrivals to ensure they abide by the quarantine measure.
Patel said on Wednesday that the government would be stepping up enforcement for those not required to quarantine in a government-supervised hotel. In her announcement, she said that police will be carrying out more physical checks on those entering the country to ensure they are self-isolating.
Some critics have said that the measure doesn’t go far enough. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called for a blanket hotel quarantine requirement for all arriving passengers, not just those coming from high-risk countries.
What about travellers transiting through another location?
The U.K.’s travel ban only applies to British or Irish nationals or third-country nationals with residence rights in the U.K. who have not been in one of the 30 high-risk countries in the past 10 days. As such, a non-national or non-resident who is in Brazil could fly to Dubai and stay there for 10 days. After 10 days outside of Brazil, the traveller would then be able to enter the U.K. and would not be required to undergo a hotel quarantine.
They would, however, still be required to self-isolate in their own accommodation for 10 days. Additionally, they must still have a negative COVID-19 test and have completed a passenger locator form in order to board their flight to the U.K.
Do UK citizens or nationals have to hotel quarantine?
Yes. Any traveller, regardless of their nationality, coming from one of the 30 high-risk countries will be required to quarantine in the government-supervised accommodation.
Does it apply to arrivals to all 4 nations?
At this time, Wednesday’s announcement applies to all four nations — but that could change. Johnson said that the government is “working closely” with the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to align on the same finalised policy.
After the announcement, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she was “concerned the proposal does not go far enough.” But Scotland will “initially emulate” the U.K. government measures, she said. Sturgeon will set out additional rules next week if the four nations don’t reach an agreement on an aligned approach.
How will travellers get from the airport to the hotel?
All travellers arriving in the country must still fill out a passenger locator form, regardless of where they’re travelling from. Those entering from the 30 high-risk countries will be “met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine,” Johnson said on Wednesday.
Which hotels will be participating?
In his announcement on Wednesday, Johnson said that the government was still working with accommodation providers about logistics and to establish the facilities “as quickly as possible.”
As such, we don’t know which hotels will be participating in the government-supervised quarantine scheme. It’s likely that the government will opt for hotels close to airports as to avoid extended travel time.
When does it take effect?
This piece of information is still unclear, and we know that additional information will be announced next week. Until the new hotel quarantine regulation takes effect, travellers entering the U.K. from the 30 high-risk countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days in their own home or arrangement. Additionally, those in their household — even if they did not travel — are required to self-isolate for 10 days.
How much will it cost?
At this time, there’s no official word on how much a 10-day government-supervised hotel quarantine will cost travellers. In other parts of the world, such as Australia, where a hotel quarantine policy has been in place since the start of the pandemic, a 14-day quarantine hotel stay costs 3,000 AUD (about £1,675) for one adult.
Will travellers be provided with food?
It’s unclear if travellers’ hotel quarantine stays will include food, however, it’s likely. In other parts of the world where hotel quarantine has long been the policy, such as in China, Hong Kong, New Zealand and more, food is included in the price. Some countries also allow travellers to order delivery. We will have to wait and see if the U.K.’s policy includes food, allows for alcohol or deliveries.
Will travellers be able to Test to Release out of a full quarantine?
No. Travellers entering the U.K. from the 30 high-risk countries will not be able to test out of a full 10-day quarantine.
All other international arrivals can still utilise the Test to Release scheme in England. With it, a traveller must quarantine for a full five days. After their fifth day, the traveller can purchase a COVID-19 test from a government-approved provider. If the test returns a negative result, the traveller can forgo the rest of their quarantine.
Will guests be able to leave their room for supervised exercise?
There are no official government guidelines with regards to exercise. Other countries that have adopted hotel quarantine policies, such as New Zealand, have allowed travellers to take strictly monitored exercise periods at their hotels.
Will you still need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the UK?
Yes. As of 18 January, all arrivals to the U.K. — with the exception of those arriving from Ireland, the Falkland Islands, Ascension Islands and St Helena — must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This requirement will also apply to those coming from high-risk countries, who will then have to quarantine for 10 days in a government-supervised hotel.
Both U.K. and foreign nationals arriving in the country must show a negative COVID-19 test result, taken up to three days before departure. If travellers do not have a negative test result, airlines may refuse to allow them to board, and they could be fined £500.
What are the rules for everyone else entering the UK?
When the new hotel quarantine rules take effect, all other travellers entering the U.K. will follow the same rules. As of 18 January, that includes the following measures:
- Each passenger over the age of 11 must have a negative COVID-19 test result, taken up to three days before scheduled departure;
- Each passenger must fill out a passenger locator form prior to arriving in the U.K.; and
- Each passenger must self-isolate for 10 days.
There are some exceptions to the above measures. For example, you do not need to self-isolate in England if you’re travelling from Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. Additionally, those travelling for certain medical reasons and airline crew will not be required to have a negative COVID-19 test. If you think you may be exempt from one of the above restrictions, it’ll be worth checking on gov.uk for a full list.
Bottom line
The new hotel quarantine policy is another measure by the U.K. to secure its borders in an attempt to block different strains of the coronavirus from entering. While many details still have yet to be revealed, we can expect to know more next week.
Keep in mind, too, that the U.K. is still under a national lockdown. As such, all non-essential travel is illegal. On Wednesday, Patel detailed that the government will be cracking down on those looking to leave the country to ensure their travel is deemed essential. Travellers will need to declare their reason for travel and travellers should expect increased police enforcement at ports and airports.
Additional reporting by Hayley Coyle.
Featured photo by Steve Parsons – PA Images/Getty Images.
