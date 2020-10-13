What are points and miles worth? Octoberr 2020 monthly valuations
One of the questions we are asked most often here at TPG U.K. is “How much is a point or mile worth?” The answer varies from person to person, and depends on how well you can maximise a particular loyalty currency. Still, some rewards are clearly worth more than others — our goal is to give you a sense of how they stack up.
These valuations are based on a combination of what we would pay to buy points if given the opportunity and the overall value we could get from redeeming them, factoring in variables like award availability, fees and change/cancellation policies. We encourage you to share your thoughts where you think we are off base (and on point, no pun intended), and we’ll take feedback from TPG readers into consideration when we regularly update the valuations.
|PROGRAMME
|September 2020 VALUATIONS (PENCE)
|October 2020 VALUATIONS (PENCE)
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|1.2p
|1.2p
|American Express Membership Rewards
|1.4p
|1.4p
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|1.4p
|1.4p
|British Airways Avios
|1.1p
|1.1p
|British Airways On Business Points
|3.3p
|3.3p
|Delta SkyMiles
|0.9p
|0.9p
|Emirates Skywards
|0.9p
|0.9p
|Etihad Guest
|1.1p
|1.1p
|Flying Blue (Air France/KLM)
|1.0p
|1.0p
|Hilton Honors
|0.4p
|0.4p
|HSBC Premier Rewards
|0.6p
|0.6p
|IHG Rewards Club
|0.4p
|0.4p
|Marriott Bonvoy
|0.7p
|0.7p
|Lufthansa Miles & More
|1.1p
|1.1p
|Radisson Rewards
|0.3p
|0.3p
|Qantas Points
|0.8p
|0.8p
|Qatar Qmiles
|0.6p
|0.6p
|Singapore KrisFlyer
|1.2p
|1.2p
|United MileagePlus
|1.0p
|1.0p
|Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
|1.3p
|1.4p
|World of Hyatt
|1.5p
|1.5p
Movers and Shakers
With the travel world focused on the coronavirus crisis, September was another unusual month for travel and points and miles.
Most airlines have dramatically slashed their schedules, with some temporarily ceasing long-haul operations altogether — although air travel is slowly returning to normal. This means in the short-term, there will be far fewer flights to use your points and miles towards. However, if you are looking further ahead to when you are comfortable travelling again, award availability is likely to be excellent as so many people change their travel plans.
BA launched one of its best-ever promotions, allowing members to redeem just 50% of the normal number of Avios for redemptions. The promotion lasted for one week only — until 13 October.
Fellow U.K. carrier Virgin Atlantic announced a new name for its loyalty currency (Virgin Points) and a new policy whereby the miles will no longer expire. This is on the heels of announcing that select award flights would begin counting toward elite status as of 1 September. For the reason that Virgin Points no longer expire, we’ve slightly increased the value of each point to 1.4p apiece.
This is The Points Guy UK’s permanent page for the most up-to-date valuations, so you can bookmark it and check back each month for updates.
