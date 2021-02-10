What are vaccine passports and will the UK have them?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the vaccine is rolled out across the U.K., it seems there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The U.K. has been in a third national lockdown since 5 January with restaurants, pubs, hotels and basically all venues except those selling essential items closed and all children being homeschooled.
And, of course, travel both domestically and internationally is banned.
But with the arrival of the vaccine, life can begin to return to normal. According to Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi, the number of people who received their first dose ticked over 10 million last week and has now surpassed 12 million.
Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
“We’re now vaccinating at an incredible pace, and during one hour on Saturday we delivered nearly 1,000 jabs a minute across the United Kingdom with over 90% of over 75s vaccinated,” Zahawi said.
Though the vaccine is a clear way out of the pandemic, there has been some debate about whether or not it should be mandatory and whether or not vaccine passports should be introduced. As the discussion continues, here’s all you need to know about them.
What is a vaccine passport?
There’s no set definition of a vaccine passport, rather a concept. Simply put, it’s “evidence of your vaccination status in a form that will be accepted by your destination country or region to remove or reduce barriers to travel,” according to the Independent.
If implemented, it could allow people to prove their vaccination status and potentially travel abroad.
A number of countries, including Thailand, Estonia and Iceland, among others, have already said that they will welcome back travellers who are already vaccinated. We expect more countries to adopt similar policies in the coming weeks and months as vaccination programmes around the world continue to ramp up.
Related: Country-by-country guide to where you can go if you’re vaccinated
What do vaccine passports look like?
At this point, it’s unclear what a vaccine passport would like — especially in the U.K. However, if they are developed, they would most likely be in digital format.
Read more: Two more cruise lines announce vaccine requirement
Will the U.K. issue vaccine passports?
Despite some back and forth within the government about what ethical and privacy issues vaccine passports may present, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on BBC 4’s Today programme that he “imagines” in the future “there will be an international system where countries will want to know that you have potentially been vaccinated or had tests taken before flying before you come in.”
Shapps also confirmed that the U.K. government is in talks with other governments about the move, including Singapore and the U.S.
“We are having discussions about those things to have an internationally recognised system… internationally, we are taking to ICAO about how best to ensure there are internationally recognised standards,” he added.
Previously though, Zahawi said that while the government was “looking into the technology” surrounding vaccine passports, a U.K.-wide move was not on the cards, as the impact of the vaccine on transmission is still unclear and that vaccine passports could potentially be discriminatory. “We don’t mandate vaccines, it’s not how we do things,” he said.
The head of the UK’s data privacy watchdog has told MPs she can see the benefit of COVID-19 immunity passports but warned they come with privacy concerns.
What if the country you are travelling to demands a vaccine passport?
There is no need to panic if your host country asks for proof of vaccination if vaccine passports don’t actually happen in the U.K. — the government has also said that your GP can provide proof of vaccination if needed.
However, doctors have voiced their concerns about this, as it could mean too much paperwork and get in the way of being on the vaccine frontline.
“GPs are working really hard to get as many patients as possible vaccinated as safely and speedily as possible,” Chair of the Royal College of GPs Professor Martin Marshall told the Independent. “We cannot allow administration to get in their way.”
Are any other countries using vaccine passports?
Both Sweden and Denmark have said they are planning to develop “digital vaccine certificates,” designed to enable citizens to freely travel aboard.
The Swedish government plans to have the infrastructure in place by June. “With a digital vaccine certificate it will be quick and easy to prove a completed vaccination,” Sweden’s minister for digital development Anders Ygeman said in a statement.
Both nations have not confirmed that the passports will be used for purposes other than travel, such as cultural or sporting events, though the Danish government said that the passports would “contribute to a gradual, sound and appropriate reopening of Denmark.”
Are any airlines doing something similar?
American Airlines is streamlining an app called VeriFLY from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store where passengers can select a destination, upload negative test results and then receive a QR code to show at an airport check-in counter.
Since 4 February, here in the U.K., select British Airways passengers headed to the U.S. will also have access to VeriFLY’s mobile health passport. Though the app currently just uses data about testing, it may be expanded to vaccination.
Featured photo by CasPhotography/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.