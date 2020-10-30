Which Caribbean countries can I travel to from England right now?
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Could there be a better place to escape the nightmare that is 2020 than the mesmerising turquoise waters and white sandy beaches of the Caribbean? We don’t think so either.
In a world of quarantines, travel advisories and outright travel bans, it can be hard to know where you stand on visiting certain countries. We put this guide together to cut through the noise and make it easier and clearer to understand whether or not you, as a U.K. passport holder travelling from England, are permitted to travel to the following Caribbean destinations — and whether or not there are flights operating to get you there.
First, it should be made clear that where we say it is permitted to travel to a certain country because it features on the travel corridor list (i.e. no quarantine on return to England), it also means that the country features on the FCO’s list of countries that are deemed safe to travel to.
Also keep in mind that this list applies to countries that appear on England’s travel corridors list. The countries that appear on the lists of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may differ.
We’ll keep this post updated as and when regulations change. Let’s dive in.
In This Post
Anguilla
Anguilla is on both England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted without quarantine on return to England.
However, there are currently strict regulations to get into Anguilla are in force until at least 12 December, meaning that all travel to Anguilla must be pre-approved before arrival. Showing a negative test three to five days before arrival will be required if you get authorisation to travel, and 10 to 14 days of quarantine is mandatory. It’s probably worth rethinking Anguilla, at least for now.
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda is on both England’s travel corridor and the FCO’s list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, there’s a possibility that on arrival you may be instructed by local authorities to quarantine, for which there would also be a fee of 100 Eastern Caribbean Dollars (£28) per night. For further information, click here.
If you’d like to take your chances and visit anyway, Virgin Atlantic restarted its flights to the islands as of 26 October. The cheapest return fare we’re seeing is around £392 from London.
Aruba
Aruba does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
The Bahamas
The Bahamas does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the islands.
Barbados
Barbados is on England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted without quarantine on return to England. However, from 1 October, U.K. arrivals are considered high-risk and will have to quarantine in their accommodation while waiting for the result of a second PCR test. A first test must be taken prior to arrival, with a negative result taken within 72 hours of arrival. If the second test, taken four to five days after arrival, gives a negative result, the traveller will be allowed to leave quarantine.
Both BA and Virgin have resumed flying to Barbados from London. Virgin, however, has put its planned resumption from Manchester on hold until at least December. You can read more about the schedule here.
Belize
Belize does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel.
Bermuda
Bermuda appears on both the FCO’s safe list, as well as on England’s travel corridor list, meaning you can travel without quarantine on return. Travellers planning on visiting the island must first apply for Travel Authorisation. Those granted permission must then bring with them proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be further tested on arrival at the airport. Travellers must remain in quarantine in their accommodation until the results of the airport test are revealed. Failure to do so could result in as much as a $25,000 fine or even six months in prison.
British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands is on England’s travel corridor list as well as FCO’s safe list. However, entry is prohibited with only a few exceptions including return Virgin Islanders, work permit holders and other specified groups. A strict 14-day quarantine is mandatory along with a fee of £1,948 per person for accommodation, 24-hour security and meals. Not one for the holiday list for the time being.
Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands is on England’s travel corridor list and the FCO’s safe list, meaning travelling there is permitted. Those wishing to travel must have pre-authorisation and will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government facility on arrival.
Cuba
Cuba is on England’s travel corridor list, as well as FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. Visitors may only enter on charter flights to the following resorts: Cayo Coco, Cayo Cruz and Cayo Guillermo via Cayo Coco (CCC), Cayo Santa Maria via Santa Clara (SNU) or Cayo Largo del Sur (CYO).
Unfortunately, there are currently no direct charter flights to those airports, so that unbelievably turquoise sea and dreamy white sand remains off limits for now.
Curaçao
As of 26 September, Curaçao no longer features on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Dominica
Dominica is on England’s travel corridor list and the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. The island’s borders are open to tourists, though with a couple of caveats. Prior to arrival, travellers must fill out an online questionnaire 24 hours before travel and will include proof of a negative test taken up to 72 hours before arrival. You’ll have to take a pinprick Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) on arrival. A five-day quarantine will still be imposed even if your pre-departure and Rapid Diagnostic Test on arrival are both negative.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Grenada
Grenada is on England’s travel corridor list as well as the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, according to local government regulations on the island, countries with more than 60 cases per 100,000 are deemed “high risk” and are so-called red-zone countries. As the number of cases per 100,000 is currently above that in the U.K., travellers are required to quarantine on arrival.
Travellers must provide a negative PCR test within seven days prior to arrival, and then will be re-tested at the airport. Even if you test negative at the airport, you will still be required to quarantine for four days at accommodation approved by authorities. After four days, you’ll be tested again. If it’s negative, you can travel freely.
There are currently no direct flights from the U.K. to Grenada. An alternative is flying to Barbados (BGI) with either BA or Virgin and connecting onto a local inter-island service to Grenada (GND).
Guadeloupe
Guadeloupe does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Haiti
Haiti does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Jamaica
Jamaica does not feature on England’s travel corridor list and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Martinique
Martinique does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the island.
St Barts
St Barts is on England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, if you’re planning on visiting, you must show a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test that shows the date the test was administered being within 72 hours of arrival. If you plan to stay longer than seven days, you’ll be required to take an additional RT-PCR COVID-19 test in St. Barths at your own expense (€135, or about £122) on the eighth day after arrival. If you test positive, you will be required to self-quarantine for seven days or until you re-test negative.
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis is on England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, its borders are currently closed to all non-citizens and non-residents.
St Lucia
St Lucia is on England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, U.K. arrivals will be required to quarantine for 14 days in a government-operated quarantine facility or a COVID-19-certified property. Visitors must stay in a COVID-certified property for the duration of their stay.
St Maarten
St Maarten does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the islands.
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines is on England’s travel corridor list and on the FCO’s safe list, meaning travel there is permitted. However, entry requirements change regularly, so the U.K. government recommends checking the St Vincent and the Grenadines entry protocol documents for up-to-date information.
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the islands.
Turks and Caicos
Turks and Caicos does not feature on England’s travel corridor list, and the FCO advises against travel to the islands.
Bottom line
It can be all too easy to get carried away and get caught up in dreams of escaping to a tropical paradise. However, given the nature of our world right now, it’s advisable to do a couple of extra checks. Make your planning more thorough to ensure you don’t get caught up in any COVID-19-induced regulations that could turn a dream trip into a nightmare.
Featured photo by Matt Anderson Photography/Getty
