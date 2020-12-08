Hotel winners in the 2020 TPG Awards Readers’ Choice categories
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re now into our third week of the 2020 TPG Awards, as this week will focus on Hotels & Destinations. There’s a ton of great content to come across our site and social channels, but as we did during Airlines Week and Credit Cards Week, we’re starting off by announcing the winners of our two Readers’ Choice awards.
Read on to see if your favourite loyalty programme and cobranded card took home honours this year.
In This Post
Best Hotel Loyalty Programme
The first two years of the TPG Awards have seen a consistent winner of the award for best hotel loyalty programme.
Well … that’s changing this year.
Winner: Hilton Honors
Capturing the award for Best Hotel Loyalty Programme in 2020 is Hilton Honors. With one of the largest global footprints, the programme boasts more than 6,300 properties across nearly 120 different countries and territories, giving you a plethora of spots at which to earn and redeem points. It’s also seen notable growth in membership, ballooning from 85 million at the end of 2018 to over 110 million today.
The various levels of Hilton Honors elite status drive significant value for frequent travellers, and you also don’t pay those pesky resort fees when you redeem your points — a key differentiator between it and other popular chains.
It also was the first major hotel loyalty programme to extend elite status due to the coronavirus pandemic — and then significantly altered qualification criteria for next year. There are definitely ways we’d love to see the programme drive even more value to its members, but this year, TPG readers voted it as the best one out there.
Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card
Last year saw a sweep of the hotel awards by the same programme, and 2020 is no different …
Winner: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
This year’s honour for Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card goes to the Hilton Aspire Card, available in the U.S. — which also took home this honour at the inaugural TPG Awards in 2018.
Even though many readers aren’t travelling right now, they clearly still recognised the value in the Aspire card, pushing it back to the podium for 2020.
Bottom line
Both of this year’s Readers’ Choice awards for hotels went to the Hilton Honors programme, as the TPG audience voted it as the best hotel loyalty programme and recognized the Hilton Aspire Card as the best hotel credit card. Despite the major downturn in travel throughout 2020, the programme (and the card) continued to provide value for members — which will hopefully continue into the new year.
Note that this doesn’t mark the end of the accolades we’re giving out this week. Stay tuned for a new Editors’ Choice award on Wednesday, 9 December followed by a special honour — TPG’s “Inspiration Award” — for an incredible individual on Friday, 11 December.
Do you think TPG readers got it right with these selections? Join the conversation on Twitter using the #TPGAwards 2020, and then tune into our Facebook Live on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET as I discuss the winners with several of my esteemed colleagues.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.