Leading Hotels of the World expands with 13 new properties opening this year
Could the next 12 months usher in a renaissance in the hotel industry?
It just might, as more brands and portfolios announce new property openings. The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection announced on Tuesday eight new members and 13 new hotel openings throughout 2021.
LHW is a small but compelling portfolio of 400 luxury hotels and resorts in more than 80 countries. While each property is unique and offers a different set of experiences, each one was selected because it meets extremely high standards in terms of its hard product and service.
The organisation says its “independent hotels [are] united not by what makes them the same, but the remarkable details that make them different.”
Let’s look more closely at the new properties joining The Leading Hotels of the World.
New LHW member hotels
Called its “Spring Collection,” these are the newest properties to join The Leading Hotels of the World:
- Cap Vemell Grand Hotel in Mallorca, Spain
- Sensira Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico
- The Newbury Boston in Massachusetts
- Kozmo Hotel Budapest in Hungary
- Borgo Santo Pietro in Chiusdino, Italy
- Theresia Resort Sea and Spa in Lipari Italy
- The Legian Sire, Lombok in Indonesia
- Fauchon L’Hôtel Kyoto in Japan
LHW hotels debuting in 2021
In addition to the new properties that just joined The Leading Hotels of the World, these 13 special places have recently opened or will open this year.
- Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp in Belgium opens September 2021
- Fauchon L’Hôtel Kyoto in Japan opens March 2021
- Hotel Montevideo in Uruguay opens October 2021
- J Hotel Shanghai Tower in China opens mid-2021
- King’s Mansion in Goa, India opens mid-2021
- Kozmo Hotel Budapest in Hungary opens mid-2021
- Le K2 Chogori in Val D’Isere, France opens late 2021
- Sensira Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico opened in January
- The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, New York opens in late 2021
- The Legian Sire, Lombok in Indonesia opens mid-2021
- The Newbury Boston in Massachusetts opens April 2021
- The Place Firenze in Florence, Italy opens April 2021
- Villa Nai 3.3 in Zman, Croatia opens May 2021
Should you join the Leaders Club loyalty program?
If you plan to visit several LHW hotels in one year, it could make sense to join the Leaders Club loyalty programme. It costs $175 (about £126) per year and includes perks such as one prearrival, one-category upgrade annually; continental breakfast for two daily; free in-room Wi-Fi; points-earning opportunities (1 point per dollar spent); access to special rates and experiences; and other benefits during each stay.
Leaders Club members can also access a special “first look” package at the eight properties that are part of the “Spring Collection.” The package includes round-trip airport or train station transfers, a guaranteed upgrade at check-in and flexible check-in and checkout policies.
Featured image of Therasia Resort Sea and Spa (Lipari, Italy) courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World
