Earn 2,000 bonus Virgin Points for automatically converting Tesco Clubcard vouchers
While Tesco and British Airways have announced that they’ll be ending their partnership, the supermarket chain has strengthened its partnership with Virgin Atlantic.
On Monday morning, Virgin Red and Tesco announced that the two are offering 2,000 bonus Virgin Points when you sign up to have your Clubcard vouchers automatically exchanged to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. You must have the Clubcard vouchers automatically converted for the next three statements in order to be eligible for the 40,000-points competition (more on that below).
The existing rate of Clubcard vouchers to Virgin Points is staying the same — when you turn £2.50 of Clubcard vouchers to Virgin Atlantic, you’ll get 625 Virgin Points.
As an example, say you have £25 worth of Tesco Clubcard vouchers that you’re looking to turn into Virgin Points. If you sign up to have them automatically converted to Virgin going forward, you’d get a total of 17,625 Virgin Points for doing so. Based on TPG U.K.’s valuations, those Virgin Points are worth £247.
During this promotion, Virgin Red is also entering those who choose to automatically convert their Clubcard vouchers to Virgin Points for the next three statements into a contest. In total, 15 members will win a prize of 40,000 Virgin Points, which will be broken down to five per statement period. Those 40,000 Virgin Points are worth £560 based on our valuations.
“We’re inviting Tesco Clubcard members to auto-exchange their Clubcard points into Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club, as it becomes Tesco Clubcard’s exclusive frequent flyer partner,” Virgin Red said in a press release.
Notably, last month, British Airways and Tesco ended their relationship. As of 18 January 2021, Clubcard holders will no longer be able to turn their vouchers into Avios. At that time, Virgin Atlantic will become the exclusive airline partner of Tesco Clubcard, and it looks to be something the Virgin Red programme is looking to capitalise on.
If you have a Tesco Clubcard, it could be a good time to switch to automatically converting vouchers to Flying Club. The 2,000 Virgin Points is a solid incentive to do so, with the automatic entry to be entered to win one of 15 prizes for 40,000 additional Virgin Points.
To do so, sign into your Clubcard account, scroll down to Voucher Schemes and select Virgin Atlantic.
In case you missed it, Virgin Red launched officially last week on an invitation-only basis. With it, the cumulative Virgin Point currency used across most Virgin brands allows customers more flexibility with earning and redeeming their points. For example, you can now redeem your Virgin Points for a Virgin Voyages cruise or a Greggs sausage roll. This promotion is a good sign of things to come from the programme, as it looks to introduce more lucrative promotions for customers to build up their Virgin Points balances.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
