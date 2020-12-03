5 more major cruise lines cancel sailings into March and April
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You’ll now have to wait until at least March to take a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises and at least April to sail with Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, on Wednesday cancelled all the brand’s sailings until the end of February and the majority of its March voyages. It also cancelled all sailings until the end of March at Oceania and Regent, which it also owns.
Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, on Wednesday, cancelled all sailings at both of those brands until the end of February, with the exception of a handful of Royal Caribbean cruises in Asia. The latter sailings will be open to local residents only.
Until today, for the most part, the companies only had cancelled sailings until the end of December.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
In announcing the cancellations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group are following in the wake of industry giant Carnival Corp., which already has cancelled a wide swath of sailings into February and beyond.
Carnival Corp.’s Carnival Cruise Line brand has cancelled all sailings until the end of January and many February sailings. The company’s Princess Cruises and Holland America brands have cancelled all sailings until the end of March. Carnival Corp.’s Seabourn brand also has cancelled sailings well into 2021.
Related: How to book a cruise with points and miles
The recent rounds of cancellations come in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 case counts in both Europe and North America. The U.S. in recent days has been recording more than 150,000 new coronavirus cases per day, on average.
Related: A preview of new COVID-related cruise restrictions
Cruising has resumed in a very limited way in recent months in parts of Europe, led by Europe-based lines such as MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises and TUI Cruises. A handful of lines in other parts of the world including French Polynesia also have resumed limited sailings.
But a surge of COVID cases in Europe that began in the late summer, and resulting lockdowns in some countries, has prompted many ocean and river lines operating there to shut back down.
The CDC’s recent order suggested that the epidemiologists at the agency continue to see cruise ships as places that are inherently more likely to be hot spots for COVID-19 transmission than other settings.
“Current scientific evidence suggests that absent mitigation measures of the type needed to prevent further transmission, cruise ships would continue to pose a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission than other settings,” the order said.
Related: These 9 cruise lines have resumed limited sailings
All cruise lines around the world halted departures in March as the coronavirus outbreak grew and many have yet to restart operations. Celebrity, Norwegian, Oceania and Regent are among the lines that haven’t operated a single departure since March.
Due to the CDC’s recent order and earlier “no-sail” orders, there has been almost no cruising since March in North America.
In November, a small line that focuses on small-ship cruising, SeaDream Yacht Club, attempted to restart cruises in the Caribbean out of Barbados on a single ship, the 112-passenger SeaDream 1. But its plans were derailed after a COVID outbreak on the first sailing.
In the wake of the new cancellations at Norwegian Cruise Line, just three of the line’s 17 ships are now scheduled to sail in March.
Norwegian already had cancelled March sailings for three vessels: Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit and Norwegian Dawn. The new cancellations announced Wednesday include March sailings on the following 11 ships: Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Sun and Pride of America.
Planning a cruise? Start with these stories:
- The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
- The 8 worst cabin locations on any cruise ship
- A quick guide to the most popular cruise lines
- 21 tips and tricks that will make your cruise go smoothly
- 15 ways cruisers waste money
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.