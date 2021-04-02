4 new countries added to UK’s travel ban list
The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to the U.K.’s travel ban list — or “red list.” With the move, arrivals to the country who have transited through the four new countries in the past 10 days will now be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
As of 4 a.m. on 9 April, travellers who don’t have British or Irish nationality or residency rights in the U.K. and who travelled through Pakistan, Philippines, Kenya and Bangladesh in the past 10 days will not be able to enter the U.K. Only nationals and residents of the U.K. will be able to travel from these “red list” destinations.
Those who are able to enter the country must book their 10-day hotel quarantine stay prior to their scheduled departure. The 10-day hotel quarantine stay costs £1,750 for one adult traveller and includes the cost of accommodation, transportation from the airport (and return back to the airport, once quarantine has finished), food and drink during the stay, two COVID-19 tests to take during the stay on days two and eight and security.
With the addition of the four new countries, there are now 39 countries on the travel ban list.
Most recently, the government added Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar to the list, while removing Mauritius and Portugal. Additionally, the U.K. government banned all passenger flights coming from the UAE — a big blow to UAE-based airlines Emirates and Etihad. However, both carriers have resumed one-way routes from the U.K. to the UAE to repatriate citizens.
Travellers who are coming from a banned country will not be able to use England’s Test to Release scheme, which allows eligible travellers to test out of a full 10-day quarantine.
All passengers, regardless of where they are coming from are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than three days prior to scheduled departure. Additionally, all passengers must have completed a passenger locator form.
All passengers arriving in the country from a destination not on the travel ban list are still required to undergo a 10-day quarantine, but it doesn’t have to be completed in a government-approved hotel. Additionally, those travellers have to book a COVID-19 test package prior to departure and take two tests on days two and eight of their quarantine.
